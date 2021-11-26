Programming Leftovers
-
Trying out Fish – the Friendly Interactive Shell (the first five years) - An overdue update
There are also some (even) smaller tweaks – but what is important is that even someone like me, who had no formal programming training, is able to tweak and script his way around Fish.
-
How To Open, Read, Write Files with Python
Files are an essential part of working with computers, thus using Python to write to and read from a file are basic skills that you need to master.
-
Introduction to MySQL storage engines
MySQL is probably the most famous Relational Database Management System (RDBMS). Developed as a free and open source software, it was originally backed by the MYSQL AB company, but is now owned by Oracle. In MySQL the “storage engine” used for a table determines how data is handled. There are several storage engines available, but the most used are InnoDB and MyISAM. In this article we see what are their distinctive features and the main differences between them.
-
Breaking down a small language design proposal
We are developing a new systems programming language. The name is a secret, so we’ll call it xxxx instead. In xxxx, we have a general requirement that all variables must be initialized. This is fine for the simple case, such as “let x: int = 10”.
-
Reviewing The Top 7 Linux Gaming Predictions for 2021
We had compiled the following top 7 Linux Gaming predictions for 2021 back in February. It’s now the very end of 2021 so let’s see how the predictions did! [...] While the market share gains (on Steam) where modest, they seem to be real as the share has crossed the bar of 1% for several months now – and is at 1.16% in November. We typically claim that watching the little ups and down on a single month is kind of meaningless, but a persistent trend over 5, 6 months, certainly means something. We can also assume that the gains will be more consistent as the Steam Deck releases in 2022.
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Nitrux 1.8.0, BSDNow, and More
Security Leftovers
Why AlmaLinux Is a Good Choice As a Web Server OS
In this tutorial, we are going to explain what are the benefits of using AlmaLinux and why it is a good choice as a new web server operating system. AlmaLinux is a free open-source Linux distribution created by CloudLinux to provide community support successor for CentOS Linux. The first stable version of AlmaLinux was released on March 30, 2021. According to the official announcement from CloudLinux, AlmaLinux will be supported until 2029. In the next paragraphs, we are going to explain more about the meaning of AlmaLinux, the beginnings, the supported migrations to AlmaLinux, its pros against the other OS such as CentOS, Ubuntu, Debian, etc. Let’s get started!
