Arc Menu Extension Adds a New Layout & Standalone Runner Mode
I already think Arc Menu is one of the best GNOME extensions out there, and seeing the change-log for its latest release I’m reminded why.
Arc Menu v20 is chock-full of enhancements that span the full gamut of development, from bug fixes and code refactoring through to brand menu layouts and even more customisation options.
The star attraction in the latest release is the the new “A.Z.” menu layout.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 377 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
AMD Graphics: Radeon/VCE and RadeonSI Gallium3
Programming Leftovers
Reviewing The Top 7 Linux Gaming Predictions for 2021
We had compiled the following top 7 Linux Gaming predictions for 2021 back in February. It’s now the very end of 2021 so let’s see how the predictions did! [...] While the market share gains (on Steam) where modest, they seem to be real as the share has crossed the bar of 1% for several months now – and is at 1.16% in November. We typically claim that watching the little ups and down on a single month is kind of meaningless, but a persistent trend over 5, 6 months, certainly means something. We can also assume that the gains will be more consistent as the Steam Deck releases in 2022.
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Nitrux 1.8.0, BSDNow, and More
Recent comments
3 hours 35 min ago
3 hours 46 min ago
4 hours 13 min ago
4 hours 20 min ago
6 hours 8 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
2 days 57 min ago
2 days 59 min ago
2 days 2 hours ago