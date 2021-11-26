today's leftovers Hacks Decoded: Sara Soueidan, Award-Winning UI Design Engineer and Author Sara Soueidan is an independent Web UI and design engineer, author, speaker, and trainer from Lebanon. Sara has worked with companies around the world, building web user interfaces, designing systems, and creating digital products that focus on responsive design and accessibility. She’s worked with companies like SuperFriendly, Herman Miller, Khan Academy, and has given workshops within companies like Netflix and Telus that focus on building scalable, resilient design. When Sara isn’t offering keynote speeches at conferences (she’s done so a dozen times) she’s writing books like “Codrops CSS Reference” and “Smashing Book 5.” Currently, she’s working on a new course, “Practical Accessibility,” meant to teach devs and designers ways to make their products accessible. In 2015, Sara was voted Developer of the Year in the net awards, and shortlisted for the Outstanding Contribution of the Year award. She also won an O’Reilly Web Platform Award for “exceptional leadership, creativity, and collaboration in the development of JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and the supporting Web ecosystem.” We chatted with Sara about front-end web development, the importance of design and her appreciation of birds.

OBS Studio 27.2 Beta Brings SVT-AV1 Support, Official Flatpak Support - Phoronix In preparing for an exciting 2022, the OBS Studio open-source software that is popular with game streamers and for other screencasting purposes, is out with its first beta of OBS Studio 27.2. This next update to OBS Studio is bringing some exciting improvements for this leading cross-platform streaming solution. First up, today's OBS Studio 27.2 Beta 1 release delivers on official Flatpak support for Linux! OBS Studio can now be properly Flatpak'ed for app sandboxing and distribution thanks to the work of well known GNOME developer Georges Stavracas.

#24 Future of Files · This Week in GNOME Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the last two weeks from December 17 to December 30.

How To Install pgAdmin 4 on Fedora 35 - idroot know, pgAdmin is an open-source, powerful, and feature-rich graphical user interface (GUI) administration and management tool for the PostgreSQL database. pgAdmin 4 supports PostgreSQL 9.2 or later, and runs on Unix and its variants such as Linux, Mac OS X as well as Windows operating systems. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Discord on a Fedora 35.

How to install the Pritunl VPN server on AlmaLinux - TechRepublic Pritunl is an open source VPN server you can easily install on your Linux servers to virtualize your private networks. This particular VPN solution offers a well-designed web UI for easy administration and management. All traffic between clients and server is encrypted and the service uses MongoDB, which means it includes support for replication.

Cheap or free ways to make your old PC faster | PCWorld Sometimes it’s just not worth putting new hardware into an old PC. But that doesn’t make it useless! If you still need to use your aging laptop or desktop as an day-to-day actual computer, installing an operating system with a lighter footprint than Windows can help you eke more life out of an aging PC. Linux tends to run better than Windows on less potent hardware. In fact, several Linux variants are specifically designed with ultra-minimalist requirements so they’re able to run on old PCs—Puppy Linux, LXLE, and Lubuntu come to mind immediately. The transition from Windows to Linux isn’t as rough as it used to be, but you’ll still want to check out our beginner’s guide to Linux, including the software recommendations on the last page.

AMD Graphics: Radeon/VCE and RadeonSI Gallium3 Better AMD Radeon VCE Video Encode Performance Coming To Linux - Phoronix With a few lines of changed code updating some parameters, AMD Radeon graphics processors having the VCE video encoder block will be able to enjoy better performance. With a pending merge request to Mesa, AMD is updating the default motion estimation parameters to the Gallium3D video acceleration encode front-end. These updated values in turn should improve video encoding performance of H.264 with AMD Radeon GPUs having the VCE block. The MR is under review but presumably will be merged still in time for Mesa 22.0. AMD's VCE 1.0 block premiered with Radeon HD 7000 series GPUs as well as Trinity/Richland APUs back in the day. VCE continued to be improved upon and the latest iteration was worked into Vega-based GPUs. But since Navi or Raven/Picasso on the APU front is now Video Core Next (VCN) as the successor to VCE.

RadeonSI Gallium3D Driver Adds Sparse Texture Support For GFX9/Vega & Newer - Phoronix As one of the last major feature changes heading into Mesa Git this calendar year, RadeonSI Gallium3D as the open-source OpenGL driver for modern AMD Radeon GPUs there is now sparse texture support. ARB_sparse_texture is now implemented in Mesa 22.0-devel for RadeonSI with GFX9/Vega and newer graphics processors. Sparse textures frees up the mandate that all textures are physically-backed in vRAM and allows for texture paging / on-demand loading of texture assets and other flexibility not otherwise permitted with OpenGL.