A message from FSF president Geoff Knauth: Will you support user freedom by helping to reach our membership goal before December 31?

Since its founding, the Free Software Foundation (FSF) and thousands of volunteers have worked hard to make computing safe for users, liberating them to learn the best of the arts of computer science from each other and to share freely their creations, while protecting users from exploitative licenses and intrusions of governments and corporations that put their interests ahead of your computing freedom.

In 2021, it became very clear that people in the free software community care deeply about the values enshrined in the FSF mission and the four freedoms. And this level of engagement requires improved governance from the Board of Directors in the form of visibility in our decision-making, and mechanisms that encourage members to discuss and advance candidates for selection to the board. The structure up to now has been too opaque. Consequently, the board has worked very hard this year with outside experts to bring FSF associate members more transparency and give them a voice in governance going forward. Besides what we've already announced, more details will be coming soon.

As 2021 comes to a close, please also consider supporting the FSF, so that our hard-working and dedicated staff may continue the work they do behind the scenes to secure freedom-preserving infrastructure, develop and promote advocacy, and deliver services to you. Along with the developers of free software, our staff are often the unsung heroes. They are dedicated, smart, wise and considerate. I wish them a free and Happy New Year just as much as I do you.

Goodbye CentOS 8 and Thanks for Everything!

The day has finally arrived! Today, December 31, 2021 CentOS Linux 8 reaches End-of-Life (EOL). For years, a lot of Linux system administrators have been using CentOS for their Linux servers. The majority of web and server hosting companies also offered CentOS as their default operating system. In other words, CentOS has been dominant on the Linux server field in recent years. Back in December 2020, Red Hat announced that it will be discontinuing CentOS based on RedHat releases. This was come as quite a shock for the CentOS community. And this is where history repeats itself. Let me remind you. Back in 2004, Red Hat did the same thing by EOL’ing all versions of Red Hat Linux and forced users to Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Although the news was announced as early as December last year, many Linux system administrators and developers still feel at a loss. Of course, the system running CentOS 8 will not crash overnight, but security and other updates will no longer continue from the beginning of next year. Read more

Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

  • CD Player Powered 555 Piano Goes Accordion To Plan | Hackaday

    Acordeonador, an 555 accordion powered by a CD player based genrator Ah yes, the 555 piano project. Be it the Atari Punk Console, or some other 555 based synthesizer, Hackers just love to hear what the 555 can do when attached to a few passives and a speaker. It’s a sound to behold. But for [Berna], that wasn’t quite enough! Below the break, you can see his creation, called the Acordeonador. A portmanteau of the Spanish words for “Accordion” and Generator”, the Acordeonador does what no project we’ve seen so far can do: It turns a CD drive into a generator for a 555 based synthesizer.

  • This gear turns only once every 346 quintillion years

    Mechanical advantage is the single most important principle in mechanical engineering. Archimedes is quoted as saying “Give me a lever long enough and a fulcrum on which to place it, and I shall move the world.” We could say the same of gear reductions, but they have the added advantage of fitting into a very compact space. To prove that point, Sunday Robotics’ INFINITY GEARS has a final gear that will only make a single revolution once every 346 quintillion years. To put that time frame into perspective, consider that our universe is roughly 13.8 billion years old. You would have to exceed 25 billion similar spans of time before the final gear in this device made a full revolution. Thanks to the power of gear ratios, this device achieves that using only 41 individual spur gears (plus the motor’s input gear). The input motor spins at 250RPM and each stage has a gear ratio of 1:5. The final gear ratio, from input to output, is 1:5^41. Not only does that mean the output is spinning extremely slow, it also means that it has an incredible amount of torque — though friction losses keep it from reaching insane levels.

  • OpenBikeSensor: Build your own distance meter for cyclists - Market Research Telecast

    The road traffic regulations stipulate a minimum distance of 1.5 meters for drivers when overtaking cyclists, and out of town it is even 2 meters. With the OpenBikeSensor, every overtaking maneuver including the distance can be logged at specific GPS coordinates. With enough data, traffic planners have a concrete basis to identify potential accident black spots and perhaps even to eliminate them. The principle in short: If you are overtaken by a car, the handlebar display shows the distance to the left or right of overtaking vehicles. In addition, the sensor saves distances and associated GPS data permanently on the SD card. If you press the record button within five seconds, the sensor saves the information that this button was pressed for the data record; only such data sets are then currently used for the subsequent evaluation.

  • Remoticon 2021: Uri Shaked Reverses The ESP32 WiFi | Hackaday

    You know how when you’re working on a project, other side quests pop up left and right? You can choose to handle them briefly and summarily, or you can dive into them as projects in their own right. Well, Uri Shaked is the author of Wokwi, an online Arduino simulator that allows you to test our your code on emulated hardware. (It’s very, very cool.) Back in the day, Arduino meant AVR, and he put in some awesome effort on reverse engineering that chip in order to emulate it successfully. But then “Arduino” means so much more than just AVR these days, so Uri had to tackle the STM32 ARM chips and even the recent RP2040. Arduino runs on the ESP32, too, so Uri put on his reverse engineering hat (literally) and took aim at that chip as well. But the ESP32 is a ton more complicated than any of these other microcontrollers, being based not only on the slightly niche Xtensa chip, but also having onboard WiFi and its associated binary firmware. Reverse engineering the ESP32’s WiFi is the side-quest that Uri embarks on, totally crushes, and documents for us in this standout Remoticon 2021 talk.

Arc Menu Extension Adds a New Layout & Standalone Runner Mode

I already think Arc Menu is one of the best GNOME extensions out there, and seeing the change-log for its latest release I’m reminded why. Arc Menu v20 is chock-full of enhancements that span the full gamut of development, from bug fixes and code refactoring through to brand menu layouts and even more customisation options. The star attraction in the latest release is the the new “A.Z.” menu layout. Read more

Firefox I Love You, But Shut Up — How to Disable Firefox Recommendations

Before I get going let me say: I think Firefox is a fantastic browser. A ton of great people work on it. It does some amazing things. I’d scare myself if I tried imagining what the modern web landscape would look like without it. Read more

