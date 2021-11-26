A message from FSF president Geoff Knauth: Will you support user freedom by helping to reach our membership goal before December 31?
Since its founding, the Free Software Foundation (FSF) and thousands of volunteers have worked hard to make computing safe for users, liberating them to learn the best of the arts of computer science from each other and to share freely their creations, while protecting users from exploitative licenses and intrusions of governments and corporations that put their interests ahead of your computing freedom.
In 2021, it became very clear that people in the free software community care deeply about the values enshrined in the FSF mission and the four freedoms. And this level of engagement requires improved governance from the Board of Directors in the form of visibility in our decision-making, and mechanisms that encourage members to discuss and advance candidates for selection to the board. The structure up to now has been too opaque. Consequently, the board has worked very hard this year with outside experts to bring FSF associate members more transparency and give them a voice in governance going forward. Besides what we've already announced, more details will be coming soon.
[...]
As 2021 comes to a close, please also consider supporting the FSF, so that our hard-working and dedicated staff may continue the work they do behind the scenes to secure freedom-preserving infrastructure, develop and promote advocacy, and deliver services to you. Along with the developers of free software, our staff are often the unsung heroes. They are dedicated, smart, wise and considerate. I wish them a free and Happy New Year just as much as I do you.
Goodbye CentOS 8 and Thanks for Everything!
The day has finally arrived! Today, December 31, 2021 CentOS Linux 8 reaches End-of-Life (EOL). For years, a lot of Linux system administrators have been using CentOS for their Linux servers. The majority of web and server hosting companies also offered CentOS as their default operating system. In other words, CentOS has been dominant on the Linux server field in recent years. Back in December 2020, Red Hat announced that it will be discontinuing CentOS based on RedHat releases. This was come as quite a shock for the CentOS community. And this is where history repeats itself. Let me remind you. Back in 2004, Red Hat did the same thing by EOL’ing all versions of Red Hat Linux and forced users to Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Although the news was announced as early as December last year, many Linux system administrators and developers still feel at a loss. Of course, the system running CentOS 8 will not crash overnight, but security and other updates will no longer continue from the beginning of next year.
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Arc Menu Extension Adds a New Layout & Standalone Runner Mode
I already think Arc Menu is one of the best GNOME extensions out there, and seeing the change-log for its latest release I’m reminded why. Arc Menu v20 is chock-full of enhancements that span the full gamut of development, from bug fixes and code refactoring through to brand menu layouts and even more customisation options. The star attraction in the latest release is the the new “A.Z.” menu layout.
Firefox I Love You, But Shut Up — How to Disable Firefox Recommendations
Before I get going let me say: I think Firefox is a fantastic browser. A ton of great people work on it. It does some amazing things. I’d scare myself if I tried imagining what the modern web landscape would look like without it.
