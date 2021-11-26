Kernel: Intel and BLAKE2s in Linux
Intel HFI Code Revised For Improving Alder Lake's Hybrid Support On Linux - Phoronix
Back in late 2020 Intel's programming manuals detailed the Enhanced Hardware Feedback Interface for the CPU to provide guidance to the kernel's scheduler on optimal task placement of workloads. While marketed as Thread Director with the new 12th Gen Alder Lake processors, that hardware feedback interface support is getting squared away for the Linux kernel to improve the support for these newest processors.
Microsoft Windows 11 already supports the Intel Hardware Feedback Interface as part of its Alder Lake / Thread Director optimizations while only recently has the Linux kernel support been in the works. In November there were some early "intel_hfi" patches published while right before Christmas Intel dropped a second version of the patches with many changes and improvements stemming from the early code review.
Linux 5.17 To Replace SHA1 With BLAKE2s For Faster & More Secure "Random" - Phoronix
Queued today within the Linux's random.git repository for the /dev/random and /dev/urandom code is support for using BLAKE2s rather than SHA1 when hashing the entropy pool. This in turn is a big performance speed-up in addition to being more secure.
For Linux 5.17 there are some nice "random" improvements. Jason Donenfeld who is best known for his work on creating WireGuard is also the Linux kernel's random maintainer. Queued today was the change to remove SHA1 usage from the random.c code and to instead use BLAKE2s.
Goodbye CentOS 8 and Thanks for Everything!
The day has finally arrived! Today, December 31, 2021 CentOS Linux 8 reaches End-of-Life (EOL). For years, a lot of Linux system administrators have been using CentOS for their Linux servers. The majority of web and server hosting companies also offered CentOS as their default operating system. In other words, CentOS has been dominant on the Linux server field in recent years. Back in December 2020, Red Hat announced that it will be discontinuing CentOS based on RedHat releases. This was come as quite a shock for the CentOS community. And this is where history repeats itself. Let me remind you. Back in 2004, Red Hat did the same thing by EOL’ing all versions of Red Hat Linux and forced users to Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Although the news was announced as early as December last year, many Linux system administrators and developers still feel at a loss. Of course, the system running CentOS 8 will not crash overnight, but security and other updates will no longer continue from the beginning of next year.
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Arc Menu Extension Adds a New Layout & Standalone Runner Mode
I already think Arc Menu is one of the best GNOME extensions out there, and seeing the change-log for its latest release I’m reminded why. Arc Menu v20 is chock-full of enhancements that span the full gamut of development, from bug fixes and code refactoring through to brand menu layouts and even more customisation options. The star attraction in the latest release is the the new “A.Z.” menu layout.
Firefox I Love You, But Shut Up — How to Disable Firefox Recommendations
Before I get going let me say: I think Firefox is a fantastic browser. A ton of great people work on it. It does some amazing things. I’d scare myself if I tried imagining what the modern web landscape would look like without it.
