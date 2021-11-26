today's howtos
How to install Guilded on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Guilded on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How To Install WildFly on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WildFly on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, WildFly formerly known as JBoss is an application server written in Java and developed by Red Hat. WildFly is a flexible, lightweight, managed application runtime that helps you build amazing applications.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the WildFly (JBoss) on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
Update on Linux hibernation support when lockdown is enabled
How to listen to YouTube Music on Linux with Ytmdesktop
We’ve covered how to listen to YouTube Music on the Linux desktop before using the unofficial YouTube Music app developed by Th-Ch. However, this program isn’t the only way to listen to the service on the Linux platform.
If you’ve tried out Th-Ch’s unofficial YouTube Music app and found that it didn’t do what you wanted, a great alternative is Ytmdesktop. It has a very similar UI. However, Ytmdesktop integrates with Discord, Last.fm, and more. Here’s how to use it on your system.
How to Use Ubuntu Disk Utility for Better HDD/SSD Management
When using Linux, there are times when you may need to manage hard drives, removable media such as USB drives and SD cards, and more. This is especially true if you plan on dual-booting Ubuntu with Windows or a second Linux installation.
Therefore, it's important to know how you can manage your drives and the partitions that are on them. Resizing a partition, reformatting your hard drive, or checking its health are some of the things that you can do with Ubuntu's built-in disk management tool known as "Disks."
How to Install Tripwire IDS on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
Tripwire IDS is a reliable intrusion detection system that identifies changes made to specified files and directories. Tripwire IDS Detects intrusions by analyzing operating systems and applications, resource utilization, and other system activity.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Tripwire IDS on your Debian 11 Bullseye operating system.
How to Install PHP 8.1 on CentOS 9 Stream - LinuxCapable
PHP 8.1 is a significant update of the PHP language that was “officially” released on November 25, 2021. As we advance from the existing PHP 8.0 release, this is a standard upgrade. The new PHP 8.1 brings enums, fibers, never return type, final class constants, intersection types, read-only properties, and a long list of new features and changes.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to import the REMI Module and install PHP 8.1 on CentOS 9 Stream.
How to Install Side-Scroller SuperTux 0.6.3 via PPA in Ubuntu 20.04/18.04/21.10 | UbuntuHandbook
Many free open-source apps got new releases before new year 2022. The side-scrolling game SuperTux 0.6.3 is one of them!
Goodbye CentOS 8 and Thanks for Everything!
The day has finally arrived! Today, December 31, 2021 CentOS Linux 8 reaches End-of-Life (EOL). For years, a lot of Linux system administrators have been using CentOS for their Linux servers. The majority of web and server hosting companies also offered CentOS as their default operating system. In other words, CentOS has been dominant on the Linux server field in recent years. Back in December 2020, Red Hat announced that it will be discontinuing CentOS based on RedHat releases. This was come as quite a shock for the CentOS community. And this is where history repeats itself. Let me remind you. Back in 2004, Red Hat did the same thing by EOL’ing all versions of Red Hat Linux and forced users to Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Although the news was announced as early as December last year, many Linux system administrators and developers still feel at a loss. Of course, the system running CentOS 8 will not crash overnight, but security and other updates will no longer continue from the beginning of next year.
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Arc Menu Extension Adds a New Layout & Standalone Runner Mode
I already think Arc Menu is one of the best GNOME extensions out there, and seeing the change-log for its latest release I’m reminded why. Arc Menu v20 is chock-full of enhancements that span the full gamut of development, from bug fixes and code refactoring through to brand menu layouts and even more customisation options. The star attraction in the latest release is the the new “A.Z.” menu layout.
Firefox I Love You, But Shut Up — How to Disable Firefox Recommendations
Before I get going let me say: I think Firefox is a fantastic browser. A ton of great people work on it. It does some amazing things. I’d scare myself if I tried imagining what the modern web landscape would look like without it.
