Programming Leftovers
-
People of WordPress: Collins Agbonghama
In this series, we share some of the inspiring stories of how WordPress and its global network of contributors can change people’s lives for the better. This month we feature a website builder from Nigeria, who uses the open source WordPress platform to support his family and to share learning with others in his home country and beyond.
[...]
A friend at the school had a simple mobile phone which could browse the internet. Collins had his first introduction to the World Wide Web through access to this device. He became hooked by reading headlines on a sports site about a famous English Premier League Football Club, Chelsea, a soccer team which he has long supported.
“Being a very inquisitive person, I wanted to learn how the web works as well as have my own website. I was able to buy a classic mobile phone through the menial jobs I did after school,” he said.
His first website was a wapsite or Wireless Application Protocol site optimized for mobile devices.
-
Do-It-Yourself Lexical Pragmas | Tom Wyant [blogs.perl.org]
The phrase "Lexical Pragmas" is probably both redundant and ungrammatical (the correct plural of "pragma" being "pragmata", I believe). But the use of "pragma" to mean "Perl module with an all-lower-case name" is fairly common, and I wanted to make clear that this was not what I was talking about. This blog entry is about writing Perl code whose configuration changes are limited to a lexical scope, just like built-in pragmata such as strict or warnings.
-
Literate Korn Shell
This is the first draft of Literate Korn Shell, the unix shell 'ksh' written with all of its innards exposed and explained.
The goal of Literate Programming is to compile source code into two objects---the executable program with which we are familiar and in additional a document presenting the source code in a format suitable for reading in order to, hopefully, understand it.
One advantage in particular offered by literate programming is to break up and re-order the code so that its parts can be introduced to the reader in an order and manner which is focussed on the needs of a human reader who may be unfamiliar with the code without the need to bow to the esoteric demands of a compiler.
This draft of literate ksh has concentrated mostly on this feature, to order the code so that a narrative can be threaded from start to finish which, piece by piece, introduces all of the components which go towards making ksh work.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 432 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Intuit Mint
Intuit Inc. is an American corporation that specializes in financial software. Specfically, the company develops personal finance, accounting, and tax return software. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. It has more than 10,000 employees. While Intuit has a GitHub presence with over 100 repositories for numerous open source projects, none of these repositories offer any substantial desktop software. Instead, the repositories focus on tools and libraries for developers. None of these projects appear to have attracted significant interest from the open source community.
Mico - A USB microphone based on Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU
Raspberry Pi RP2040 dual-core Cortex-M0+ microcontroller has found its way into Mico, a compact USB microphone with a PDM microphone providing better quality than cheap USB microphones going for one or two dollars or even 5 cents shipped for new Aliexpress users. The project started when Mahesh Venkitachalam (Elecronut Labs) was doing audio experiments with Machine Learning on the Raspberry Pi, and found out USB microphone dongles were extremely noisy with poor (distance) sensitivity, so he completed the project with a high-quality I2S microphone instead. He then had the idea of making his own USB microphone and found out Sandeep Mistry had already developed a Microphone Library for Pico, so he mostly had to work on the hardware that’s how Mico Raspberry Pi RP2040 USB microphone came to be. Direct: The Mico RP2040 Microphone Is Ideal for Machine Learning Applications
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 4 min ago
3 hours 2 min ago
5 hours 16 min ago
17 hours 33 min ago
17 hours 45 min ago
18 hours 11 min ago
18 hours 18 min ago
20 hours 6 min ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago