Libadwaita 1.0 Arrives to Kickstart a New Era of GTK App Development

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 31st of December 2021 05:28:45 PM Filed under
GNOME

Libadwaita 1.0 has been released, kickstarting a new era in GTK app development.

Now, there’s been a fair bit of controversy and misunderstanding over what libadwaita is and isn’t. It’s pitched as a library that implements the (new) GNOME HIG, and is a GTK4-based successor to the GTK3-based libhandy library that has, over the past few years, given GTK apps lots of cool adaptive capabilities.

Libadwaita is set to become tightly intwined with GNOME as, in a break with the past, this library comes with a stylesheet —what we think of as GTK themes are actually just stylesheets— baked in. This means anything built using libadwaita (i.e., like a lot of GNOME 42) should look virtually the same wherever it runs regardless of what GTK theme is set.

Xfce’s Apps Update for December 2021: New Releases of Xfce Terminal, Whisker Menu, and More

December has been a slow month for Xfce apps development, but we got a new update of the Xfce Terminal modern terminal emulator app to version 0.9.1, which adds an overlay-scrolling preference, support for the new Shortcuts editor widget, and a new preference to select the right-click action. In addition, the Xfce Terminal 0.9.1 release improved the scrolling-on-output behavior and the Paste dialog, and addressed several regressions and updated multiple language translations. Read more

Android Leftovers

Linux Lite 5.8 Is Slated for Release on February 1st, 2022, Now Available for Testing

Still based on the Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS release of the long-term supported Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series from Canonical, the Linux Lite 5.8 distribution release promises updated components, bug fixes, and many other tweaks and changes. Don’t get too excited because Linux Lite 5.8 is an incremental update to the previous releases in the Linux Lite 5 series. As such, it would appear that the major changes of this upcoming update are an updated Papirus icon theme and nine new wallpapers to make your Linux Lite desktop experience more enjoyable. Read more

