Steam Deck Speed and Installer
AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) should be a huge deal for Steam Deck based on its Linux performance | Windows Central
When they were first announced, I, like many others, had hoped to be holding a Steam Deck this Christmas. But it's a hard time to manufacture tech right now, and so we're going to have to wait a little longer.
But in that time I've been spending more energy experiencing PC gaming on Linux, the base for the Steam Deck. Much has been said already about Proton and much more will be said in the months to come, but there's one bit of 'special sauce' that deserves more attention because it should be a huge deal on Valve's portable gaming PC.
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is, in simple terms, like NVIDIA's DLSS. It uses witchcraft to intelligently upscale games while preserving as much detail as possible so as to enable higher frame rates thanks to having been rendered initially at a lower resolution. One big difference is that FSR works on both AMD and NVIDIA hardware, and the other is that it's open-source. This means the Linux gang has been all over it.
2021 Brought A Convenient Installer For Arch Linux, Powering The Steam Deck - Phoronix
Arch Linux had a pretty great year with introducing "Archinstall" as part of the official install media as a new, optional installer for conveniently installing the distribution to Valve choosing Arch Linux as their new SteamOS 3.0 base that will power their forthcoming Steam Deck handheld game console.
By nearly any indicator, Arch Linux had a pretty great 2021. Arguably most exciting is the Steam Deck / SteamOS switching to Arch Linux where as previously Valve relied upon Debian that fell stale too quickly. Using Arch Linux will allow for more fast-paced updates and ensuring the newest, most optimal experience for their Linux-based handheld slated to start shipping next quarter. Until getting out new SteamOS images, Valve has been encouraging developers to test on the Arch-based Manjaro Linux distribution that is desktop-oriented and easy to use.
Anklang takes over
The Anklang project is a digital audio synthesis application for live creation and composition of music or other audio material. It merges several new developments and (Beast) rewriting efforts by Stefan Westerfeld and me. Starting a new project from scratch was the easier and quicker approach, with all the changes involved in moving to a modern file format, recreating the UI in a new language plus new technologies, using a new IPC layer and reinventing the synthesis engine in modern C++. This brought much quicker results, compared to continued work on the aging Beast code base and a conversion tool is being worked on to carry over what is possible from old files. The tool is set to be integrated when the Anklang features set is ripe. This pre-release show cases some of the new technologies, although the code still has alpha quality, others are still in the queue to be integrated soon and unpolished areas are also to be addressed. Currently, it may be an interesting piece for the adventurous to play around with, so feedback or contributions will be very welcome.
GIMP 2021 annual report
With 4 development versions released already, you know that we are working very hard on the future: GIMP 3.0. Some features took a lot of time, mostly when we changed core logics. I am thinking in particular about the code for multi-selection of layers. It’s not that selecting multiple items in a list is hard to implement, it’s that any feature in the whole application has been forever expecting just one layer or one channel selected. So what happens when there are 2, 3 or any number of items selected? Every feature, every tool, every plug-in and filter has to be rethought for this new use case. This is a huge work and it has been 2 years I have been on and off on this one in between porting or developing other code and reviewing contributors’ code. Fortunately this change is nearing the end lately (not completely finished though). So that’s a great progress. By the way, a part of this work has been to get rid of the “link” (chain ⛓ icon in the Layers dockable) concept in favor of multi-selection (and layer search and storage as a replacement concept for the ability to save layer links). This part is also done now. I’ll talk more about this in the GIMP 2.99.10 release news.
