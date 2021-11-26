Programming Leftovers
-
The Kate Text Editor in 2021 - Kate
From Kate’s development perspective this year looks fantastic. If you track a bit the development via our merge requests overview page or even better participate yourself in our projects, you might have already noticed it ;=)
-
Simple test if audio muted
I am working out how to do things in /usr/sbin/mscw (Multiple Sound Card Wizard). A huge issue for me has been moving from alsa to pulseaudio. Here is a link to earlier work:
https://bkhome.org/news/202111/how-pulseaudio-is-implemented-in-easyos.html
I am still very uncertain about aspects of the interaction between alsa and pa. The single most important feature is /etc/alsa/conf.d/99-pulseaudio-default.conf, that essentially directs alsa output to the pa server.
In mscw, I want a quick check of output volume and muted/unmuted status for a particular card. It can be done using 'pactl' or 'pacmd', pa utilities, however, I wanted to do it at the "alsa level", with an alsa utility...
-
New front-page on cross-compiling
I am gradually working toward putting information from blog posts onto the easyos.org front page.
-
Mold 1.0.1 Released As Newest Version Of This High-Speed Linker - Phoronix
It was just this month that Mold 1.0 premiered as a very promising, high performance linker alternative to GNU's Gold and LLVM's LLD linkers. GCC 12 added support for Mold this week and now for ending out the year Mold 1.0.1 has been released.
Mold 1.0.1 is just a maintenance release but given the young age of the project there are a number of fixes as well as new features squeezed in. Mold 1.0.1 now optionally includes its own xxHash library for building but can still use a system-wide xxHash library if desired, support for the "--color-diagnostics" option, the "--threads=" option is now supported as an alias of its existing "--thread-count=" option, and support for a number of other options.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 354 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Anklang takes over
The Anklang project is a digital audio synthesis application for live creation and composition of music or other audio material. It merges several new developments and (Beast) rewriting efforts by Stefan Westerfeld and me. Starting a new project from scratch was the easier and quicker approach, with all the changes involved in moving to a modern file format, recreating the UI in a new language plus new technologies, using a new IPC layer and reinventing the synthesis engine in modern C++. This brought much quicker results, compared to continued work on the aging Beast code base and a conversion tool is being worked on to carry over what is possible from old files. The tool is set to be integrated when the Anklang features set is ripe. This pre-release show cases some of the new technologies, although the code still has alpha quality, others are still in the queue to be integrated soon and unpolished areas are also to be addressed. Currently, it may be an interesting piece for the adventurous to play around with, so feedback or contributions will be very welcome.
GIMP 2021 annual report
With 4 development versions released already, you know that we are working very hard on the future: GIMP 3.0. Some features took a lot of time, mostly when we changed core logics. I am thinking in particular about the code for multi-selection of layers. It’s not that selecting multiple items in a list is hard to implement, it’s that any feature in the whole application has been forever expecting just one layer or one channel selected. So what happens when there are 2, 3 or any number of items selected? Every feature, every tool, every plug-in and filter has to be rethought for this new use case. This is a huge work and it has been 2 years I have been on and off on this one in between porting or developing other code and reviewing contributors’ code. Fortunately this change is nearing the end lately (not completely finished though). So that’s a great progress. By the way, a part of this work has been to get rid of the “link” (chain ⛓ icon in the Layers dockable) concept in favor of multi-selection (and layer search and storage as a replacement concept for the ability to save layer links). This part is also done now. I’ll talk more about this in the GIMP 2.99.10 release news.
today's howtos
Recent comments
45 min 25 sec ago
51 min 37 sec ago
1 hour 53 min ago
1 hour 55 min ago
4 hours 42 min ago
11 hours 29 min ago
12 hours 27 min ago
14 hours 40 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago