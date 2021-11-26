Use basegfx to convert angle unit – EasyHack
First, what is basegfx, how it is used for converting angle units, and why we should care?
If you look at the list of LibreOffice modules in docs.libreoffice.org, you will see that basegfx is one of the LibreOffice modules. It contains the “algorithms and data types for graphics“, and it provides useful functions for LibreOffice graphics code. We care because using these functions helps us write cleaner code using well tested methods.
Also: Happy New Year 2022!
