AppImage Pool standalone App Store for AppImages
In Linux, we have many different ways to install applications like Snap, Flatpak, AppImages, and default package manager.
The common thing in them they all provide their custom app store or platform to Find, Manage, Install Apps except AppImages.
For newbies, AppImages is a bundle of any application. Inside, a single-bundle application provides all required tools with required dependencies.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 193 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
A Tidy Cyberdeck That You Could Take Anywhere
The cyberdeck trend has evolved to a relatively straightforward formula: take a desktop computer and strip it to its barest essentials of screen , PCB, and input device, before clothing it in a suitably post-apocalyptic or industrial exterior. Sometimes these can result in a stylish prop straight from a movie set, and happily for [Patrick De Angelis] his Raspberry Pi based cyberdeck (Italian, Google Translate link) fits this description, taking the well-worn path of putting a Raspberry Pi and screen into a ruggedised flight case. Its very unremarkability is the key to its success, using a carefully-selected wired keyboard and trackpad combo neatly dodges the usual slightly messy arrangements of microcontroller boards.
Linux Magazine
today's leftovers
Recent comments
8 hours 21 min ago
8 hours 27 min ago
9 hours 29 min ago
9 hours 31 min ago
12 hours 18 min ago
19 hours 5 min ago
20 hours 3 min ago
22 hours 16 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago