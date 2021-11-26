This week in KDE: Finally root file operations in Dolphin
This week the last piece of a major project almost five years in the making was merged: PolKit support in KIO! This allows Dolphin and other KDE apps that use the KIO library to to create, move, copy, trash, and delete files in non-user-owned locations! It took a long time but we finally got it. Thanks very much to Jan Blackquill for pushing this over the finish line and Chinmoy Ranjan Pradhan for starting it and getting it very far those years ago. Support will arrive in Frameworks 5.90 in a few weeks. Please test it out and file bugs on frameworks-kio if things don’t work right!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 454 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
AppImage Pool standalone App Store for AppImages
In Linux, we have many different ways to install applications like Snap, Flatpak, AppImages, and default package manager. The common thing in them they all provide their custom app store or platform to Find, Manage, Install Apps except AppImages. For newbies, AppImages is a bundle of any application. Inside, a single-bundle application provides all required tools with required dependencies.
Use basegfx to convert angle unit – EasyHack
First, what is basegfx, how it is used for converting angle units, and why we should care? If you look at the list of LibreOffice modules in docs.libreoffice.org, you will see that basegfx is one of the LibreOffice modules. It contains the “algorithms and data types for graphics“, and it provides useful functions for LibreOffice graphics code. We care because using these functions helps us write cleaner code using well tested methods. Also: Happy New Year 2022!
4 metrics to measure sustainable open source investments.
How do we understand value when we talk about sustainability? What does investing in open source mean? The meaning is different for many people because of an implicit understanding of what open source means. This post is a reflection on the past year in my work with the UNICEF Venture Fund. We integrated new open source tools to capture metrics and data about open source repositories connected to UNICEF portfolio companies and created a shortlist of key metrics that map to business sustainability metrics. Now, we are better positioned to look back on past, current, and upcoming portfolio companies and mentor support programs.
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Recent comments
11 hours 21 min ago
11 hours 27 min ago
12 hours 29 min ago
12 hours 31 min ago
15 hours 18 min ago
22 hours 5 min ago
23 hours 2 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago