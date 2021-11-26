First, what is basegfx, how it is used for converting angle units, and why we should care? If you look at the list of LibreOffice modules in docs.libreoffice.org, you will see that basegfx is one of the LibreOffice modules. It contains the “algorithms and data types for graphics“, and it provides useful functions for LibreOffice graphics code. We care because using these functions helps us write cleaner code using well tested methods. Also: Happy New Year 2022!

In Linux, we have many different ways to install applications like Snap, Flatpak, AppImages, and default package manager. The common thing in them they all provide their custom app store or platform to Find, Manage, Install Apps except AppImages. For newbies, AppImages is a bundle of any application. Inside, a single-bundle application provides all required tools with required dependencies.

4 metrics to measure sustainable open source investments. How do we understand value when we talk about sustainability? What does investing in open source mean? The meaning is different for many people because of an implicit understanding of what open source means. This post is a reflection on the past year in my work with the UNICEF Venture Fund. We integrated new open source tools to capture metrics and data about open source repositories connected to UNICEF portfolio companies and created a shortlist of key metrics that map to business sustainability metrics. Now, we are better positioned to look back on past, current, and upcoming portfolio companies and mentor support programs.