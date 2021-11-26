Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 1st of January 2022 08:49:30 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • How To Install Cockpit On Rocky Linux 8 Or Alma Linux 8 | Tips On UNIX

    Cockpit is a web-based server administration tool sponsored by Red Hat and by using this tool you can easily manage the server in a graphical way.

    From Fedora 21 and RHEL 8 onwards Cockpit loaded with default.

    This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install cockpit on Rocky Linux 8 / Alma Linux 8.

  • How to Install and Use FFmpeg on CentOS 8.

    FFmpeg is a free and open-source software project consisting of a suite of libraries and programs for handling video, audio, and other multimedia files and streams. It contains a set of shared audio and video libraries such as libavcodec, libavformat, and libavutil. With FFmpeg, you can convert between various video and audio formats, set sample rates, capture streaming audio/video, and resize videos.

  • Install and Configure Virtualmin on Ubuntu 20.04

    So, Virtualmin is an open-source web hosting and cloud control panel. Virtualmin has the right features and controls over managing all the different domains at the same portal. It allows access to the server via an SSL-encrypted HTTP line. For example,. via a standard browser and provides a clear user interface.

  • Install Miniconda In Linux

    Miniconda is a minimal and stripped-down version of Anaconda distribution. As the name implies, Miniconda contains only Conda package manager, Python and a small number of useful packages such as pip, zlib including their dependencies.

    Miniconda is suitable for those who don’t mind to install each package individually. It saves you not only the disk space but also avoids dumping a lots of unnecessary applications that you don’t use often in your hard drive. For those wondering, Anaconda distribution automatically installs 1,500 packages that consumes around 3 GB disk space. If you use only a handful of applications, miniconda might be a good choice.

  • How to set, change and delete music tags with Mutagen

    Tagging music files is a way of keeping a music library well organized and let us search for songs on the base of Artists, albums, genre and other parameters. Many graphical and command line applications exist on Linux to manage tags for audio files, like Picard or Quodlibet. Most of those applications are written in Python and use the “mutagen” module at their core. In this tutorial we learn how to use it directly.

  • Top Five Chat Apps For Ubuntu Users

    Here are the top five chat apps for Ubuntu users. Having a decent chat application could help team members to collaborate in an effective way. Team members can collaborate effectively with a decent chat app. Although there are many applications available in the market, we will discuss only five of them which are Ubuntu compatible. Click here to refer to more similar topics.

    As a result of the pandemic, collaboration tools have become more important. Which utility to choose? So, It varies from user to user because sometimes the criteria are sharing data and other times secure and encrypted communication. A decent GUI, quick installation, and easy-to-use features are important. Here, after going through multiple utilities, we tried to opt top 05 tools. Hope they will be as per your need. Let’s start.

AppImage Pool standalone App Store for AppImages

In Linux, we have many different ways to install applications like Snap, Flatpak, AppImages, and default package manager. The common thing in them they all provide their custom app store or platform to Find, Manage, Install Apps except AppImages. For newbies, AppImages is a bundle of any application. Inside, a single-bundle application provides all required tools with required dependencies. Read more

Use basegfx to convert angle unit – EasyHack

First, what is basegfx, how it is used for converting angle units, and why we should care? If you look at the list of LibreOffice modules in docs.libreoffice.org, you will see that basegfx is one of the LibreOffice modules. It contains the “algorithms and data types for graphics“, and it provides useful functions for LibreOffice graphics code. We care because using these functions helps us write cleaner code using well tested methods. Read more Also: Happy New Year 2022!

4 metrics to measure sustainable open source investments.

How do we understand value when we talk about sustainability? What does investing in open source mean? The meaning is different for many people because of an implicit understanding of what open source means. This post is a reflection on the past year in my work with the UNICEF Venture Fund. We integrated new open source tools to capture metrics and data about open source repositories connected to UNICEF portfolio companies and created a shortlist of key metrics that map to business sustainability metrics. Now, we are better positioned to look back on past, current, and upcoming portfolio companies and mentor support programs. Read more

Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

  • The No-MCU Fan Controller | Hackaday

    The default for any control project here in 2019 was to reach for a microcontroller. Such are their low cost and ubiquity that they can be used to replicate what might once have needed some extra circuitry, with the minimum of parts. But here we are at the end of 2021, and of course microcontrollers are hard to come by in a semiconductor shortage. [Hesam Moshiri] has a project that takes us back to a simpler time, a temperature controlled fan the way they used to be made, without a microcontroller in sight.

  • Customisable Micro-Coded Controller Helps With In-Circuit Debugging | Hackaday

    Over on Hackaday.io, [Zoltan Pekic] has been busy building a stack of tools for assisting with verifying and debugging retro computing applications. He presents his take on using Intel hex files for customised in-circuit testing, which is based upon simple microcoded sequencers, which are generated automatically from a high level description. The idea is that it is very useful to be able to use an FPGA development board to emulate the memory bus component of the CPU, allowing direct memory access for design validation purposes. This approach will also allow the production of a test rig to perform board level verification. The microcode compiler (MCC) generates all the VHDL, and support files needed to target a Xilinx FPGA based dev board, but is generic enough to enable targeting other platforms with a little adaptation.

  • 3D Printering: Adding A Web Interface Where There Was None Before | Hackaday

    [Renzo Mischianti] got himself a Chinese 3D printer, specifically a FlyingBear Ghost 5. (Cracking name, huh?) He was more than a little irritated with the fact that whilst the controller, an MKS Robin Nano, did have a integrated Wi-FI module, it provided no web-based interface for monitoring and control purposes. This seemed a bit short-sighted in this day and age, to say the least. Not being at all happy with that situation, [Renzo] proceeded to write dedicated Wi-Fi firmware using websockets, but not without fully documenting his journey in a detailed series of the blog posts. [...] We’ve been covering 3D printer hacking since the dinosaurs were roaming. This is the oldest, and still one of the strangest, posts that we could find in a quick search. Anyone care to find something older?

