today's howtos
-
How To Install Cockpit On Rocky Linux 8 Or Alma Linux 8 | Tips On UNIX
Cockpit is a web-based server administration tool sponsored by Red Hat and by using this tool you can easily manage the server in a graphical way.
From Fedora 21 and RHEL 8 onwards Cockpit loaded with default.
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install cockpit on Rocky Linux 8 / Alma Linux 8.
-
How to Install and Use FFmpeg on CentOS 8.
FFmpeg is a free and open-source software project consisting of a suite of libraries and programs for handling video, audio, and other multimedia files and streams. It contains a set of shared audio and video libraries such as libavcodec, libavformat, and libavutil. With FFmpeg, you can convert between various video and audio formats, set sample rates, capture streaming audio/video, and resize videos.
-
Install and Configure Virtualmin on Ubuntu 20.04
So, Virtualmin is an open-source web hosting and cloud control panel. Virtualmin has the right features and controls over managing all the different domains at the same portal. It allows access to the server via an SSL-encrypted HTTP line. For example,. via a standard browser and provides a clear user interface.
-
Install Miniconda In Linux
Miniconda is a minimal and stripped-down version of Anaconda distribution. As the name implies, Miniconda contains only Conda package manager, Python and a small number of useful packages such as pip, zlib including their dependencies.
Miniconda is suitable for those who don’t mind to install each package individually. It saves you not only the disk space but also avoids dumping a lots of unnecessary applications that you don’t use often in your hard drive. For those wondering, Anaconda distribution automatically installs 1,500 packages that consumes around 3 GB disk space. If you use only a handful of applications, miniconda might be a good choice.
-
How to set, change and delete music tags with Mutagen
Tagging music files is a way of keeping a music library well organized and let us search for songs on the base of Artists, albums, genre and other parameters. Many graphical and command line applications exist on Linux to manage tags for audio files, like Picard or Quodlibet. Most of those applications are written in Python and use the “mutagen” module at their core. In this tutorial we learn how to use it directly.
-
Top Five Chat Apps For Ubuntu Users
Here are the top five chat apps for Ubuntu users. Having a decent chat application could help team members to collaborate in an effective way. Team members can collaborate effectively with a decent chat app. Although there are many applications available in the market, we will discuss only five of them which are Ubuntu compatible. Click here to refer to more similar topics.
As a result of the pandemic, collaboration tools have become more important. Which utility to choose? So, It varies from user to user because sometimes the criteria are sharing data and other times secure and encrypted communication. A decent GUI, quick installation, and easy-to-use features are important. Here, after going through multiple utilities, we tried to opt top 05 tools. Hope they will be as per your need. Let’s start.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 391 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
AppImage Pool standalone App Store for AppImages
In Linux, we have many different ways to install applications like Snap, Flatpak, AppImages, and default package manager. The common thing in them they all provide their custom app store or platform to Find, Manage, Install Apps except AppImages. For newbies, AppImages is a bundle of any application. Inside, a single-bundle application provides all required tools with required dependencies.
Use basegfx to convert angle unit – EasyHack
First, what is basegfx, how it is used for converting angle units, and why we should care? If you look at the list of LibreOffice modules in docs.libreoffice.org, you will see that basegfx is one of the LibreOffice modules. It contains the “algorithms and data types for graphics“, and it provides useful functions for LibreOffice graphics code. We care because using these functions helps us write cleaner code using well tested methods. Also: Happy New Year 2022!
4 metrics to measure sustainable open source investments.
How do we understand value when we talk about sustainability? What does investing in open source mean? The meaning is different for many people because of an implicit understanding of what open source means. This post is a reflection on the past year in my work with the UNICEF Venture Fund. We integrated new open source tools to capture metrics and data about open source repositories connected to UNICEF portfolio companies and created a shortlist of key metrics that map to business sustainability metrics. Now, we are better positioned to look back on past, current, and upcoming portfolio companies and mentor support programs.
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Recent comments
11 hours 21 min ago
11 hours 27 min ago
12 hours 29 min ago
12 hours 31 min ago
15 hours 18 min ago
22 hours 5 min ago
23 hours 2 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago