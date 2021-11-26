today's howtos
How to install and configure Docker-CE on Ubuntu 20.04 – NextGenTips
In this tutorial am going to show you how you can install Docker-CE on Ubuntu 20.04.
Docker is a set of platform as a service product that uses OS-level virtualization to deliver software in packages called containers. Containers are usually isolated from one another and bundled their own software libraries and configuration files, they can communicate with each other through well-defined channels.
Docker makes it possible to get more apps running on the same old servers and also makes it easy to package and ship programs.
PlaySMS Kannel SMS Gateway integration on NGINX+Debian
PlaySMS is a free and open source SMS management software, a web interface for SMS gateways and bulk SMS services. In this article we will configure PlaySMS on Debian 10 with NGINX web server and MariaDB Database. We will need PHP to run PlaySMS web application and Kannel SMS Gateway. To install Kannel SMS Gateway please check this article.
How to install MyBB Forum on Ubuntu/Debian
MyBB is a open-source forum application which comes with amazing unique features which gives your forum a completely unbelievable look. It comes with many pre-installed features and utilities to keep your forum completely managed and solid. Since, It’s open source, There are many themes developed by the community members for you to use it freely, also there are many plugins which gives you and your forum users more accessibility to the forum. Plugins like Social Login Integration, ShoutBox, Arcade Gamers etc. It’s one of the most reliable free forums software on the market. Many known communities uses MyBB to this day
PPLOG personal blog fixed
PPLOG is a personal blog, a perl script, found in the menu under "Personal" category. I received an email that it doesn't work.
pa-applet menu modified
The right-click menu lists all possible outputs and allows changing the default; however, that is conflicting with Multiple Sound Card Wizard and upsetting pavucontrol.
What Is A Linux Shell?
What comes to your mind when you hear about Linux? A hacker wearing a black hoodie and a Guy Fawkes mask, typing gibberish in the terminal on one screen, while the other screen flickers with code no one understands. What if we told you that you could do that too and “try” to look cool with your friends?
All of that is done in a Shell program pre-installed in all Linux distributions. In this article, let’s look at what a Linux Shell is and its use in Linux.
How to use cat and tac command in Linux - TREND OCEANS
Cat command is used to read and print file content on a terminal screen. If you bifurcate concatenation, you will get a cat in between, which means you can combine multiple files at once. The cat command is not limited to reading files, and it can do more, let me show you how to leverage cat.
How to Use WhatsApp on a Linux Desktop
WhatsApp is a cross-platform messaging service available for Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS. The unavailability of an official WhatsApp client for Linux has left users wondering whether or not they can use WhatsApp on a Linux desktop.
The straightforward answer is yes. Although you have the choice to run WhatsApp on an Android emulator, there must be a better way, one not involving emulation. Therefore, in this article, we will discuss how you can use WhatsApp on Linux.
LABWC 0.4 Stacking Wayland Compositor Brings Fullscreen Mode, Drag & Drop
Early in 2021 there was the inaugural release of LABWC as a stacking Wayland compositor that promoted itself as an alternative to Openbox. In kicking off the new year, LABWC 0.4 is now available. The LABWC Wayland compositor is built off the wlroots library and takes inspiration from Openbox while being focused on simplicity and speed while still having some nice window management features.
Slackel 7.5 "Openbox"
Slackel 7.5 Openbox has been released. Slackel is based on Slackware and use salixtools from Salix. Includes the Linux kernel 5.15.12 and latest updates from Slackware's 'Current' tree. Wicd has been removed. NetworkManager is the default app for connecting to networks now. The new version is available in 64-bit and 32-bit builds. The 64-bit iso image support booting on UEFI systems. Iso images are isohybrid. Iso images can be used as installation media. It is good to read the Slackel Startup Guide before install Slackel.
