A Brief History of Blender: The Invention and Evolution of the 3D Graphics Software
Blender was originally a product of a Dutch animation studio by the name of NeoGeo. After blazing his way through continental Europe, co-founder Ton Roosendaal felt a need to raise the bar on the software that he and his team used to carry out their work.
One of the things that helped Roosendaal find so much success at the helm of NeoGeo, even before Blender's official inception was the proprietary 3D rendering and animation software that came before it, crafted for the company in-house under Roosendaal's supervision.
He was the catalyst force driving this new mission to totally revamp the platform that they were already using at the time. They got the ball rolling in 1995, but it took several years to accomplish what they had set out to do.
