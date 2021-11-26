CentOS Linux 8 Reached End of Life, It’s Time to Migrate to an Alternative OS
The time has come to say goodbye to the CentOS Linux 8 distribution as it reached end of life on the last day of 2021, December 31st. As of today, the distribution is no longer supported, which means that it will no longer receive software and security updates, making your installations vulnerable to attacks, in time.
CentOS Linux is a GNU/Linux distribution built using and compatible with the sources of the commercial Red Hat Enterprise Linux operating system. CentOS Linux 8 was initially released only two years ago, on September 24th, 20219, and it was supposed to be maintained for 10 years, until the year 2029.
Android Leftovers
A Brief History of Blender: The Invention and Evolution of the 3D Graphics Software
Blender was originally a product of a Dutch animation studio by the name of NeoGeo. After blazing his way through continental Europe, co-founder Ton Roosendaal felt a need to raise the bar on the software that he and his team used to carry out their work. One of the things that helped Roosendaal find so much success at the helm of NeoGeo, even before Blender's official inception was the proprietary 3D rendering and animation software that came before it, crafted for the company in-house under Roosendaal's supervision. He was the catalyst force driving this new mission to totally revamp the platform that they were already using at the time. They got the ball rolling in 1995, but it took several years to accomplish what they had set out to do.
8 Things You Should Know Before Installing Arch Linux
Arch Linux is no doubt one of the best distros for Linux power users. But there are some things you should know about Arch before installing it. When installing most Linux distros, you simply download the ISO, create a bootable media, and begin the installation process—no research required. But things are a little different with Arch Linux. If you jump right into the installation part without learning about the distro first, you'll be dumbfounded by the complexity of the process. And that's just the installation to speak of.
PinePhone keyboard now available (Wireless charging, fingerprint, and LoRa cases too)
The PinePhone is an inexpensive Linux-friendly smartphone with a $150 starting price. And now you can turn it into a tiny Linux laptop thanks to a $50 keyboard accessory. It’s one of four new PinePhone accessories that are now available from the Pine Store. In addition to being able to run mobile Linux distributions, the PinePhone has a few other special features that are available when you remove the back cover of the phone. There are a set of hardware kill switches for disabling the mic, camera, or wireless features. And there are a set of pogo pins that allow you to connect other hardware.
