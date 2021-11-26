Language Selection

MX Linux 21 Is The Best Linux Distribution Of 2021

Saturday 1st of January 2022
Reviews

So overall, all of these reasons were what motivated us to choose MX Linux 21 as the best desktop Linux distribution of 2021. Combining hardware support, low resources consumption and huge number of utility apps and deep functionality options… It all creates a wonderful Linux distribution for the average user.

Perhaps the only thing that the developers need to work on is the default UX and UI for their default apps and overall system, as it sounds too traditional and classical from the first while, comparing to distributions like elementaryOS 6 which feature more elegant user interfaces.

But… That aside, MX Linux 21 is one of the best Linux distributions out there to try, and we recommend any new user thinking of switching to Linux from Windows to test it out.

Congratulations to MX Linux developers, and everyone who has worked on creating this great distribution! It truly paid off.

today's howtos

  • How to Install MX Linux 21 Step by Step with Screenshots

    Debian, which is a hugely popular Linux distribution, has given rise to a wide selection of popular Debian flavors. Among the most celebrated and hugely popular Debian flavors is MX Linux, which takes the first position in Distrowatch at the time of penning down this tutorial. MX Linux project is made possible by the collaborative efforts of AntiX and former MEPIS Linux communities. It is a desktop-oriented Linux flavor that provides XFCE as the default desktop environment – although you can get it in KDE Plasma and Fluxbox. MX Linux is a middleweight Linux distribution that combines a colorful and efficient desktop with rock-solid stability and superb performance. The latest stable version of MX Linux is MX Linux 21, codenamed Wildflower. It is based on Debian 11 Bullseye and ships with all the latest software updates and goodness for an amazing and elegant desktop distribution. In this guide, we will show you how to install MX Linux 21 step-by-step.

  • Install LibreOffice 7 on Ubuntu from AppImage, DEB, Flatpak and Snap

    This tutorial explains how you can install LibreOffice version 7.0 and later on an Ubuntu computer with several choices of installation methods namely AppImage, DEB, PPA, Snap and Flatpak sorted by difficulty from beginner to advanced. Thanks to these choices, you who have computer with GNU/Linux distros other than Ubuntu can also practice this. Now let's install it.

  • How to install OpenBox on minimal Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout

    If you are using a minimal Debian 11 Bullseye server distro and want a lightweight Windows manager along with a low resource consuming display manager and desktop panel; then here is the tutorial to install OpenBox Window manager on minimal Debian 11 Linux distro using the command line.

  • How To Install Apache on CentOS 9 Stream - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache on CentOS 9 Stream. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache, also known as Apache HTTP server is a free, open-source, and cross-platform HTTP server, including powerful features, and can be extended by a wide variety of modules. It is part of the LAMP stack (Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP) that powers much of the internet. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache webserver on CentOS 9 Stream.

CentOS Linux 8 Reached End of Life, It’s Time to Migrate to an Alternative OS

The time has come to say goodbye to the CentOS Linux 8 distribution as it reached end of life on the last day of 2021, December 31st. As of today, the distribution is no longer supported, which means that it will no longer receive software and security updates, making your installations vulnerable to attacks, in time. CentOS Linux is a GNU/Linux distribution built using and compatible with the sources of the commercial Red Hat Enterprise Linux operating system. CentOS Linux 8 was initially released only two years ago, on September 24th, 20219, and it was supposed to be maintained for 10 years, until the year 2029. Read more

Android Leftovers

A Brief History of Blender: The Invention and Evolution of the 3D Graphics Software

Blender was originally a product of a Dutch animation studio by the name of NeoGeo. After blazing his way through continental Europe, co-founder Ton Roosendaal felt a need to raise the bar on the software that he and his team used to carry out their work. One of the things that helped Roosendaal find so much success at the helm of NeoGeo, even before Blender's official inception was the proprietary 3D rendering and animation software that came before it, crafted for the company in-house under Roosendaal's supervision. He was the catalyst force driving this new mission to totally revamp the platform that they were already using at the time. They got the ball rolling in 1995, but it took several years to accomplish what they had set out to do. Read more

