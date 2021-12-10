Pinta 2.0 Open-Source Paint Program Is Out Now as a Major Update, Ported to GTK 3
Pinta 2.0 comes a little over a month after the release of the Pinta 1.7.1 update, and it’s here to finally port the paint program to the GTK+ 3 and .NET 6 application frameworks for a more modern look and new functionality.
The GTK+ 3 and .NET 6 porting means that Pinta not only looks better and more moder, but it also offers improved support for HiDPI displays, support for platform-native file dialogs, as well as support for GTK+ 3 themes.
New GNU/Linux Videos
GNU Alive 2.0.4 available
release notes: Maintenance release. Happy new year. README excerpt: GNU Alive is a keep-alive program for internet connections. It repeatedly pings a series of user-specified hosts, thereby encouraging (one hopes) the involved networks to not disappear. NEWS for 2.0.4 (2022-01-01): - .tar.xz no longer distributed If you have GNU tar, you can use "tar xf" and it will DTRT. If not, you can use "lzip -dc TARBALL | tar xf -" to unpack. - https in URLs GNU and GNUVOLA URLs now say ‘https’ instead of ‘http’. This shows up in the docs, and in ‘--help’ / ‘--version’ output. - bootstrap/maintenance tools upgraded: GNU texinfo 6.8 GNU Automake 1.16.5 GNU Autoconf 2.71 GNU Guile 2.2.7 Guile-BAUX 20211208.0839.a5245e7 GNU gnulib 2021-12-10 21:54:54 as before: (none) tarball and detached signature: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/alive/alive-2.0.4.tar.lz https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/alive/alive-2.0.4.tar.lz.sig source code: https://git.savannah.gnu.org/cgit/alive.git?h=p homepage: https://www.gnu.org/software/alive/
Small EInk Phone and CircuitMess Ringo
