Pinta 2.0 Open-Source Paint Program Is Out Now as a Major Update, Ported to GTK 3

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Saturday 1st of January 2022 11:12:12 PM
Linux
News
Software

Pinta 2.0 comes a little over a month after the release of the Pinta 1.7.1 update, and it’s here to finally port the paint program to the GTK+ 3 and .NET 6 application frameworks for a more modern look and new functionality.

The GTK+ 3 and .NET 6 porting means that Pinta not only looks better and more moder, but it also offers improved support for HiDPI displays, support for platform-native file dialogs, as well as support for GTK+ 3 themes.

GNU Alive 2.0.4 available

release notes:

  Maintenance release.  Happy new year.

README excerpt:

  GNU Alive is a keep-alive program for internet connections.
  It repeatedly pings a series of user-specified hosts, thereby
  encouraging (one hopes) the involved networks to not disappear.

NEWS for 2.0.4 (2022-01-01):

  - .tar.xz no longer distributed

    If you have GNU tar, you can use "tar xf" and it will DTRT.
    If not, you can use "lzip -dc TARBALL | tar xf -" to unpack.

  - https in URLs

    GNU and GNUVOLA URLs now say ‘https’ instead of ‘http’.  This
    shows up in the docs, and in ‘--help’ / ‘--version’ output.

  - bootstrap/maintenance tools

    upgraded:

     GNU texinfo 6.8
     GNU Automake 1.16.5
     GNU Autoconf 2.71
     GNU Guile 2.2.7
     Guile-BAUX 20211208.0839.a5245e7
     GNU gnulib 2021-12-10 21:54:54

    as before:

     (none)

tarball and detached signature:

  https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/alive/alive-2.0.4.tar.lz
  https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/alive/alive-2.0.4.tar.lz.sig

source code:

  https://git.savannah.gnu.org/cgit/alive.git?h=p

homepage:

  https://www.gnu.org/software/alive/
Small EInk Phone and CircuitMess Ringo

  • Small EInk Phone

    Happy new year! Would you be interested in crowdfunding a small E Ink Open Phone? If yes, check out the specs and fill out the form below. If I get 1000 interested people, I'll approach manufacturers. I plan to share the results publicly in either case. I will never share your information with manufacturers but contact you by email if this goes forward.

  • Neat little hobby kit: CircuitMess Ringo

    My son is a tinkerer and creator. He is still somewhat young and has expressed on multiple occasions that he dreams of building his own phones. Enter the CircuitMess Ringo. It is an educational DIY kit to build a mobile phone (that uses actual SIM cards). As soon as I saw this, I knew it was perfect for him and on Christmas morning, he was ecstatic when realizing what this was. Anyway, I will be guiding and assisting him with his project very soon and may share more details as we progress through it.

