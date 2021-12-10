Language Selection

GNU

We've been inspired by seeing the 262 new associate members who have decided to help us ring in the new year by joining the Free Software Foundation (FSF). We're sincerely grateful for the way they've answered the call by standing up for software freedom. We're just as grateful for all of the donations and membership renewals we've had during our year-end drive. Since we've seen a strong show of support in the latter half of our appeal, we're extending the date to join and still receive one of the special pins we're offering to January 20th.

GNU World Order 441

Pinta 2.0 Open-Source Paint Program Is Out Now as a Major Update, Ported to GTK 3

Pinta 2.0 comes a little over a month after the release of the Pinta 1.7.1 update, and it’s here to finally port the paint program to the GTK+ 3 and .NET 6 application frameworks for a more modern look and new functionality. The GTK+ 3 and .NET 6 porting means that Pinta not only looks better and more moder, but it also offers improved support for HiDPI displays, support for platform-native file dialogs, as well as support for GTK+ 3 themes. Read more

Alternatives to Oracle's and Cisco's Products

  • Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Oracle OC4J - LinuxLinks

    Oracle is a computer technology corporation best known for its software products and services like Java. In 2020, Oracle was the second-largest software company in the world by revenue and market capitalization. They employ over 130,000 people, and sell cloud-engineering services and systems and database management systems. Oracle has a fairly prominent position with open source. They are a supporting member of the Linux Foundation, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Eclipse Foundation, and the Java Community Process. Through its acquisition of Sun Microsystems in 2010, Oracle also became the steward of many other important and long-running open source projects such as the Java programming language and the MySQL relational database, introduced in 1995. The acquisition of Sleepycat Software, brought the open source Berkeley DB key/value store. The company co-develops the OpenJDK, an open source implementation of the Java Platform Standard Edition, and Btrfs, a B-tree file system. They also open source the Oracle Coherence Community Edition, NetBeans, and produce Oracle Linux which is a Linux distro compiled from Red Hat Enterprise Linux source code. While Oracle develops and distributes open source software, they have many different business models. The majority of their products are published under a proprietary license. This series looks at free and open source alternatives to Oracle’s products.

  • Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Oracle's Products - LinuxLinks

  • Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Cisco's Products - LinuxLinks

    Cisco Systems, Inc. is an American multinational technology corporation that focuses on networking hardware and software. It has over 75,000 employees with its headquarters in San Jose, California. Cisco has been participating in open source development for almost 30 years including founding projects like OpenDaylight, FD.io, VPP, PNDA, SNAS, and OpenH264, and contributing to projects like OPNFV, Kubernetes, OpenStack, Ansible, Chef, Puppet, Maven, and many others. Cisco has also been a key contributor to the Linux kernel over the years, accounting for about 0.5% of total kernel commits, and is a Platinum Member of the Linux Foundation and Premium Sponsor of the Open Source Initiative. From a software perspective, Cisco’s main focus is developing proprietary programs. In this series we look at free and open source alternatives to their products.

New GNU/Linux Videos

GNU Alive 2.0.4 available

release notes:

  Maintenance release.  Happy new year.

README excerpt:

  GNU Alive is a keep-alive program for internet connections.
  It repeatedly pings a series of user-specified hosts, thereby
  encouraging (one hopes) the involved networks to not disappear.

NEWS for 2.0.4 (2022-01-01):

  - .tar.xz no longer distributed

    If you have GNU tar, you can use "tar xf" and it will DTRT.
    If not, you can use "lzip -dc TARBALL | tar xf -" to unpack.

  - https in URLs

    GNU and GNUVOLA URLs now say ‘https’ instead of ‘http’.  This
    shows up in the docs, and in ‘--help’ / ‘--version’ output.

  - bootstrap/maintenance tools

    upgraded:

     GNU texinfo 6.8
     GNU Automake 1.16.5
     GNU Autoconf 2.71
     GNU Guile 2.2.7
     Guile-BAUX 20211208.0839.a5245e7
     GNU gnulib 2021-12-10 21:54:54

    as before:

     (none)

tarball and detached signature:

  https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/alive/alive-2.0.4.tar.lz
  https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/alive/alive-2.0.4.tar.lz.sig

source code:

  https://git.savannah.gnu.org/cgit/alive.git?h=p

homepage:

  https://www.gnu.org/software/alive/
