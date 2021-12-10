Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 2nd of January 2022 02:25:16 AM Filed under
Misc
  • LiVES problems and more problems

    Easy 3.1.17 has LiVES 3.0.2, which seems to basically work.

  • rshift internationalized and fr updates

    esmourguit (forum name) is maintaining the French translations for EasyOS.

  • Sparky news 2021/12

    The 12th, and the last of 2021 year, monthly Sparky project and donate report:
    – Linux kernel updated up to 5.15.12 & 5.16-rc7
    – Added to repos: FinalCrypt, Firefox & Firefox ESR Mozilla builds
    – Sparky 2021.12 & 2021.12 Special Editions of the rolling line released
    – Lumina Desktop updated up to 1.6.2; debs built for amd64, i386, armhf & arm64

  • Cool the Shop with a Thermal Battery-Based System

    Having any kind of shop is pretty great, no matter how large it may be or where it’s located. If the shop is in an outbuilding, you get to make more noise. On the other hand, it will probably get pretty darn hot in the summer without some kind of cooling system, especially if you don’t have a window for a breeze (or a window A/C unit).

  • Blackberry Will Run Out of Juice on January 4th

    Happy New Year, though it may not be for Blackberry fans. The company that has so often had their products compared to a certain addictive substance recently announced that they are ending support for Blackberry OS and Blackberry 10 devices.

    What does this mean? While they won’t be bricking phones outright, they might as well be. On January 4th, Blackberry will be shutting off all the key services — data, SMS, phone calls, and 911 support. In official terms, they are ending network provisioning for these older devices, meaning that they won’t be able to join any cellular or WiFi networks.

  • Alexa Suggests Dangerous 'Outlet Challenge' to 10-Year-Old
  • Finding all files with a certain extension in Linux? - Darryl Dias

    The example above is using the find command to search files in the tmp folder for Python files, that have the extension .py.

    To get a list of all the files with the same extension inside the current directory, for this example looking for all the Python extension files.

  • How To Install Vivaldi Browser on Fedora 35 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Vivaldi Browser on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Vivaldi is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies. It had grown from the downfall of Opera with many disgruntled when it changed from the Presto layout engine to a Chromium-based browser. Although it, too, is based on Chromium, its minimalistic user interface and features such as tab stacking and tiling, built-in ad blocker and trackers, custom themes, quick commands, etc., give it an edge over the likes of Chrome, Edge, and Brave.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Vivaldi Browser on a Fedora 35.

»

More in Tux Machines

Pinta 2.0 Open-Source Paint Program Is Out Now as a Major Update, Ported to GTK 3

Pinta 2.0 comes a little over a month after the release of the Pinta 1.7.1 update, and it’s here to finally port the paint program to the GTK+ 3 and .NET 6 application frameworks for a more modern look and new functionality. The GTK+ 3 and .NET 6 porting means that Pinta not only looks better and more moder, but it also offers improved support for HiDPI displays, support for platform-native file dialogs, as well as support for GTK+ 3 themes. Read more

Alternatives to Oracle's and Cisco's Products

  • Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Oracle OC4J - LinuxLinks

    Oracle is a computer technology corporation best known for its software products and services like Java. In 2020, Oracle was the second-largest software company in the world by revenue and market capitalization. They employ over 130,000 people, and sell cloud-engineering services and systems and database management systems. Oracle has a fairly prominent position with open source. They are a supporting member of the Linux Foundation, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Eclipse Foundation, and the Java Community Process. Through its acquisition of Sun Microsystems in 2010, Oracle also became the steward of many other important and long-running open source projects such as the Java programming language and the MySQL relational database, introduced in 1995. The acquisition of Sleepycat Software, brought the open source Berkeley DB key/value store. The company co-develops the OpenJDK, an open source implementation of the Java Platform Standard Edition, and Btrfs, a B-tree file system. They also open source the Oracle Coherence Community Edition, NetBeans, and produce Oracle Linux which is a Linux distro compiled from Red Hat Enterprise Linux source code. While Oracle develops and distributes open source software, they have many different business models. The majority of their products are published under a proprietary license. This series looks at free and open source alternatives to Oracle’s products.

  • Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Oracle's Products - LinuxLinks

    Oracle is a computer technology corporation best known for its software products and services like Java. In 2020, Oracle was the second-largest software company in the world by revenue and market capitalization. They employ over 130,000 people, and sell cloud-engineering services and systems and database management systems. Oracle has a fairly prominent position with open source. They are a supporting member of the Linux Foundation, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Eclipse Foundation, and the Java Community Process. Through its acquisition of Sun Microsystems in 2010, Oracle also became the steward of many other important and long-running open source projects such as the Java programming language and the MySQL relational database, introduced in 1995. The acquisition of Sleepycat Software, brought the open source Berkeley DB key/value store. The company co-develops the OpenJDK, an open source implementation of the Java Platform Standard Edition, and Btrfs, a B-tree file system. They also open source the Oracle Coherence Community Edition, NetBeans, and produce Oracle Linux which is a Linux distro compiled from Red Hat Enterprise Linux source code. While Oracle develops and distributes open source software, they have many different business models. The majority of their products are published under a proprietary license. This series looks at free and open source alternatives to Oracle’s products.

  • Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Cisco's Products - LinuxLinks

    Cisco Systems, Inc. is an American multinational technology corporation that focuses on networking hardware and software. It has over 75,000 employees with its headquarters in San Jose, California. Cisco has been participating in open source development for almost 30 years including founding projects like OpenDaylight, FD.io, VPP, PNDA, SNAS, and OpenH264, and contributing to projects like OPNFV, Kubernetes, OpenStack, Ansible, Chef, Puppet, Maven, and many others. Cisco has also been a key contributor to the Linux kernel over the years, accounting for about 0.5% of total kernel commits, and is a Platinum Member of the Linux Foundation and Premium Sponsor of the Open Source Initiative. From a software perspective, Cisco’s main focus is developing proprietary programs. In this series we look at free and open source alternatives to their products.

New GNU/Linux Videos

GNU Alive 2.0.4 available

release notes:

  Maintenance release.  Happy new year.

README excerpt:

  GNU Alive is a keep-alive program for internet connections.
  It repeatedly pings a series of user-specified hosts, thereby
  encouraging (one hopes) the involved networks to not disappear.

NEWS for 2.0.4 (2022-01-01):

  - .tar.xz no longer distributed

    If you have GNU tar, you can use "tar xf" and it will DTRT.
    If not, you can use "lzip -dc TARBALL | tar xf -" to unpack.

  - https in URLs

    GNU and GNUVOLA URLs now say ‘https’ instead of ‘http’.  This
    shows up in the docs, and in ‘--help’ / ‘--version’ output.

  - bootstrap/maintenance tools

    upgraded:

     GNU texinfo 6.8
     GNU Automake 1.16.5
     GNU Autoconf 2.71
     GNU Guile 2.2.7
     Guile-BAUX 20211208.0839.a5245e7
     GNU gnulib 2021-12-10 21:54:54

    as before:

     (none)

tarball and detached signature:

  https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/alive/alive-2.0.4.tar.lz
  https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/alive/alive-2.0.4.tar.lz.sig

source code:

  https://git.savannah.gnu.org/cgit/alive.git?h=p

homepage:

  https://www.gnu.org/software/alive/
Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6