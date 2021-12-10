today's leftovers
LiVES problems and more problems
Easy 3.1.17 has LiVES 3.0.2, which seems to basically work.
rshift internationalized and fr updates
esmourguit (forum name) is maintaining the French translations for EasyOS.
Sparky news 2021/12
The 12th, and the last of 2021 year, monthly Sparky project and donate report:
– Linux kernel updated up to 5.15.12 & 5.16-rc7
– Added to repos: FinalCrypt, Firefox & Firefox ESR Mozilla builds
– Sparky 2021.12 & 2021.12 Special Editions of the rolling line released
– Lumina Desktop updated up to 1.6.2; debs built for amd64, i386, armhf & arm64
Cool the Shop with a Thermal Battery-Based System
Having any kind of shop is pretty great, no matter how large it may be or where it’s located. If the shop is in an outbuilding, you get to make more noise. On the other hand, it will probably get pretty darn hot in the summer without some kind of cooling system, especially if you don’t have a window for a breeze (or a window A/C unit).
Blackberry Will Run Out of Juice on January 4th
Happy New Year, though it may not be for Blackberry fans. The company that has so often had their products compared to a certain addictive substance recently announced that they are ending support for Blackberry OS and Blackberry 10 devices.
What does this mean? While they won’t be bricking phones outright, they might as well be. On January 4th, Blackberry will be shutting off all the key services — data, SMS, phone calls, and 911 support. In official terms, they are ending network provisioning for these older devices, meaning that they won’t be able to join any cellular or WiFi networks.
Alexa Suggests Dangerous 'Outlet Challenge' to 10-Year-Old
Finding all files with a certain extension in Linux? - Darryl Dias
The example above is using the find command to search files in the tmp folder for Python files, that have the extension .py.
To get a list of all the files with the same extension inside the current directory, for this example looking for all the Python extension files.
How To Install Vivaldi Browser on Fedora 35 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Vivaldi Browser on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Vivaldi is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies. It had grown from the downfall of Opera with many disgruntled when it changed from the Presto layout engine to a Chromium-based browser. Although it, too, is based on Chromium, its minimalistic user interface and features such as tab stacking and tiling, built-in ad blocker and trackers, custom themes, quick commands, etc., give it an edge over the likes of Chrome, Edge, and Brave.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Vivaldi Browser on a Fedora 35.
Pinta 2.0 Open-Source Paint Program Is Out Now as a Major Update, Ported to GTK 3
Pinta 2.0 comes a little over a month after the release of the Pinta 1.7.1 update, and it’s here to finally port the paint program to the GTK+ 3 and .NET 6 application frameworks for a more modern look and new functionality. The GTK+ 3 and .NET 6 porting means that Pinta not only looks better and more moder, but it also offers improved support for HiDPI displays, support for platform-native file dialogs, as well as support for GTK+ 3 themes.
Alternatives to Oracle's and Cisco's Products
New GNU/Linux Videos
GNU Alive 2.0.4 available
release notes: Maintenance release. Happy new year. README excerpt: GNU Alive is a keep-alive program for internet connections. It repeatedly pings a series of user-specified hosts, thereby encouraging (one hopes) the involved networks to not disappear. NEWS for 2.0.4 (2022-01-01): - .tar.xz no longer distributed If you have GNU tar, you can use "tar xf" and it will DTRT. If not, you can use "lzip -dc TARBALL | tar xf -" to unpack. - https in URLs GNU and GNUVOLA URLs now say ‘https’ instead of ‘http’. This shows up in the docs, and in ‘--help’ / ‘--version’ output. - bootstrap/maintenance tools upgraded: GNU texinfo 6.8 GNU Automake 1.16.5 GNU Autoconf 2.71 GNU Guile 2.2.7 Guile-BAUX 20211208.0839.a5245e7 GNU gnulib 2021-12-10 21:54:54 as before: (none) tarball and detached signature: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/alive/alive-2.0.4.tar.lz https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/alive/alive-2.0.4.tar.lz.sig source code: https://git.savannah.gnu.org/cgit/alive.git?h=p homepage: https://www.gnu.org/software/alive/
