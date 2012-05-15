Language Selection

4 Hot Free and Open Source PHP Application Servers

An application server is computer software which provides the business logic for an application program. It offers services such as management of large distributed systems, data services, load balancing, transaction support, and network security. The application server is one part of a three-tier application, consisting of a graphical interface server, an application (business logic) server, and a database / transaction server.

There are good reasons to deploy an application server in a corporate environment. At a high level, an application server enables updates and upgrades to applications to be distributed to all users. System administrators also benefit from the fact that changes to application configuration can take place centrally, which greatly simplifies technical support and ultimately the end user experience. Application servers also simplify user management, avoiding the need to set up and maintain user-management systems for applications. This type of software also enhances scalability and resource usage, and exposes business components via different deployment wrappers.

today's leftovers

  • LiVES problems and more problems

    Easy 3.1.17 has LiVES 3.0.2, which seems to basically work.

  • rshift internationalized and fr updates

    esmourguit (forum name) is maintaining the French translations for EasyOS.

  • Sparky news 2021/12

    The 12th, and the last of 2021 year, monthly Sparky project and donate report: – Linux kernel updated up to 5.15.12 & 5.16-rc7 – Added to repos: FinalCrypt, Firefox & Firefox ESR Mozilla builds – Sparky 2021.12 & 2021.12 Special Editions of the rolling line released – Lumina Desktop updated up to 1.6.2; debs built for amd64, i386, armhf & arm64

  • Cool the Shop with a Thermal Battery-Based System

    Having any kind of shop is pretty great, no matter how large it may be or where it’s located. If the shop is in an outbuilding, you get to make more noise. On the other hand, it will probably get pretty darn hot in the summer without some kind of cooling system, especially if you don’t have a window for a breeze (or a window A/C unit).

  • Blackberry Will Run Out of Juice on January 4th

    Happy New Year, though it may not be for Blackberry fans. The company that has so often had their products compared to a certain addictive substance recently announced that they are ending support for Blackberry OS and Blackberry 10 devices. What does this mean? While they won’t be bricking phones outright, they might as well be. On January 4th, Blackberry will be shutting off all the key services — data, SMS, phone calls, and 911 support. In official terms, they are ending network provisioning for these older devices, meaning that they won’t be able to join any cellular or WiFi networks.

  • Alexa Suggests Dangerous 'Outlet Challenge' to 10-Year-Old
  • Finding all files with a certain extension in Linux? - Darryl Dias

    The example above is using the find command to search files in the tmp folder for Python files, that have the extension .py. To get a list of all the files with the same extension inside the current directory, for this example looking for all the Python extension files.

  • How To Install Vivaldi Browser on Fedora 35 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Vivaldi Browser on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Vivaldi is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies. It had grown from the downfall of Opera with many disgruntled when it changed from the Presto layout engine to a Chromium-based browser. Although it, too, is based on Chromium, its minimalistic user interface and features such as tab stacking and tiling, built-in ad blocker and trackers, custom themes, quick commands, etc., give it an edge over the likes of Chrome, Edge, and Brave. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Vivaldi Browser on a Fedora 35.

Help keep the end-of-year momentum going: Membership drive extended to January 20th

We've been inspired by seeing the 262 new associate members who have decided to help us ring in the new year by joining the Free Software Foundation (FSF). We're sincerely grateful for the way they've answered the call by standing up for software freedom. We're just as grateful for all of the donations and membership renewals we've had during our year-end drive. Since we've seen a strong show of support in the latter half of our appeal, we're extending the date to join and still receive one of the special pins we're offering to January 20th. Read more Also: GNU World Order 441

Top 5 Best Linux Tablets Recommended For Privacy Lovers (2022)

Over time Linux has had a lot of popularity all due to the advantages that different distros bring to the table, the best among all is security and privacy. All thanks to them these OS are able to secure your data from malware and other attacks. We have picked the top 5 Linux tablets for privacy users. This includes choices for different people and has a variety of devices. Read more

Pinta 2.0 Open-Source Paint Program Is Out Now as a Major Update, Ported to GTK 3

Pinta 2.0 comes a little over a month after the release of the Pinta 1.7.1 update, and it’s here to finally port the paint program to the GTK+ 3 and .NET 6 application frameworks for a more modern look and new functionality. The GTK+ 3 and .NET 6 porting means that Pinta not only looks better and more moder, but it also offers improved support for HiDPI displays, support for platform-native file dialogs, as well as support for GTK+ 3 themes. Read more

