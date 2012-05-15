today's leftovers LiVES problems and more problems Easy 3.1.17 has LiVES 3.0.2, which seems to basically work.

rshift internationalized and fr updates esmourguit (forum name) is maintaining the French translations for EasyOS.

Sparky news 2021/12 The 12th, and the last of 2021 year, monthly Sparky project and donate report: – Linux kernel updated up to 5.15.12 & 5.16-rc7 – Added to repos: FinalCrypt, Firefox & Firefox ESR Mozilla builds – Sparky 2021.12 & 2021.12 Special Editions of the rolling line released – Lumina Desktop updated up to 1.6.2; debs built for amd64, i386, armhf & arm64

Cool the Shop with a Thermal Battery-Based System Having any kind of shop is pretty great, no matter how large it may be or where it’s located. If the shop is in an outbuilding, you get to make more noise. On the other hand, it will probably get pretty darn hot in the summer without some kind of cooling system, especially if you don’t have a window for a breeze (or a window A/C unit).

Blackberry Will Run Out of Juice on January 4th Happy New Year, though it may not be for Blackberry fans. The company that has so often had their products compared to a certain addictive substance recently announced that they are ending support for Blackberry OS and Blackberry 10 devices. What does this mean? While they won’t be bricking phones outright, they might as well be. On January 4th, Blackberry will be shutting off all the key services — data, SMS, phone calls, and 911 support. In official terms, they are ending network provisioning for these older devices, meaning that they won’t be able to join any cellular or WiFi networks.

Alexa Suggests Dangerous 'Outlet Challenge' to 10-Year-Old

Finding all files with a certain extension in Linux? - Darryl Dias The example above is using the find command to search files in the tmp folder for Python files, that have the extension .py. To get a list of all the files with the same extension inside the current directory, for this example looking for all the Python extension files.

How To Install Vivaldi Browser on Fedora 35 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Vivaldi Browser on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Vivaldi is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies. It had grown from the downfall of Opera with many disgruntled when it changed from the Presto layout engine to a Chromium-based browser. Although it, too, is based on Chromium, its minimalistic user interface and features such as tab stacking and tiling, built-in ad blocker and trackers, custom themes, quick commands, etc., give it an edge over the likes of Chrome, Edge, and Brave. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Vivaldi Browser on a Fedora 35.

Help keep the end-of-year momentum going: Membership drive extended to January 20th We've been inspired by seeing the 262 new associate members who have decided to help us ring in the new year by joining the Free Software Foundation (FSF). We're sincerely grateful for the way they've answered the call by standing up for software freedom. We're just as grateful for all of the donations and membership renewals we've had during our year-end drive. Since we've seen a strong show of support in the latter half of our appeal, we're extending the date to join and still receive one of the special pins we're offering to January 20th. Also: GNU World Order 441