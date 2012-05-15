How to resolve “.venv/bin/activate” is not executable by this user
The actual command to activate virtual environment is “source venv/bin/activate” or ” . venv/bin/activate“, but the user may get confused in the case of a hidden directory.
I think it would be better if you see some of the examples to clear your concept.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 416 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Garuda Linux Kicks Off 2022 with New Cinnamon Edition, Btrfs Assistant Tool
Garuda Linux still tries to bring Arch Linux to the masses, and the Garuda Linux 220101 release, dubbed “White-tailed Eagle”, is here to introduce a new community edition featuring the beloved and lightweight Cinnamon desktop environment maintained by the Linux Mint developers. Garuda Linux offered a Cinnamon edition some time ago, but it would appear that it was dropped due to the lack of a maintainer. Well, the good news is that the Cinnamon edition is back with a new maintainer, it uses the Cinnamon 5.0 desktop environment and provides users with a slick experience and a bunch of customization options.
today's leftovers
Help keep the end-of-year momentum going: Membership drive extended to January 20th
We've been inspired by seeing the 262 new associate members who have decided to help us ring in the new year by joining the Free Software Foundation (FSF). We're sincerely grateful for the way they've answered the call by standing up for software freedom. We're just as grateful for all of the donations and membership renewals we've had during our year-end drive. Since we've seen a strong show of support in the latter half of our appeal, we're extending the date to join and still receive one of the special pins we're offering to January 20th. Also: GNU World Order 441
Top 5 Best Linux Tablets Recommended For Privacy Lovers (2022)
Over time Linux has had a lot of popularity all due to the advantages that different distros bring to the table, the best among all is security and privacy. All thanks to them these OS are able to secure your data from malware and other attacks. We have picked the top 5 Linux tablets for privacy users. This includes choices for different people and has a variety of devices.
Recent comments
1 hour 58 min ago
10 hours 55 min ago
10 hours 57 min ago
17 hours 50 min ago
19 hours 41 min ago
22 hours 29 min ago
22 hours 35 min ago
22 hours 37 min ago
1 day 49 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago