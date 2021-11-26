today's howtos
How to install FreeOrion on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install FreeOrion on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to Add a 'Shake to Find Cursor' Feature to Ubuntu - OMG! Ubuntu!
macOS has a nifty feature that temporarily enlarges the on-screen pointer when you shake the mouse vigorously.
It sounds daft, but this momentary magnification makes finding your pointer’s location on screen faster (and since most of us shake the mouse to find the pointer anyway, it’s not exactly extra effort).
In fact, on a huge or multi-monitor sets, or against a dark theme or dark wallpaper it’s real easy to loose track of where the mouse pointer arrow is.
A quick shake of the mouse (or a firm trackpad tickle with your finger) to make the pointer briefly enlarge to say “I;m over here” is, well, a mini salve you quickly wonder how you managed without!
But you don’t need to fork out for a pricey Mac to benefit, though.
Jelmer Vernooij: Personal Streaming Audio Server
For a while now, I’ve been looking for a good way to stream music from my home music collection on my phone.
There are quite a few options for music servers that support streaming. However, Android apps that can stream music from one of those servers tend to be unmaintained, clunky or slow (or more than one of those).
It is possible to use something that runs in a web server, but that means no offline caching - which can be quite convenient in spots without connectivity, such as the Underground or other random bits of London with poor cell coverage.
How to Display System Details and Hardware Information on Linux
A master craftsman is deeply familiar with the tools he or she works with, and you need to be familiar with your Linux system and the hardware it runs on if you want to call yourself an advanced user.
Knowing how to display system details and hardware information on Linux is guaranteed to come in handy when troubleshooting all kinds of problems, from hardware devices not showing up to software applications not installing or running correctly.
As is usually the case, Linux gives you multiple ways to display system details and hardware information, some requiring more technical knowledge than others.
Cron Job Scheduling by Examples
Bash Sleep Milliseconds Granularity
We used to think the sleep instruction only took whole numbers as an input. It is not correct, as we discovered when attempting to find a technique to have a program halt for very little than one second. This is a terrible mistake on our part. But we are sure others think the same way we do. So, here’s a quick tutorial about how to put bash to sleep in less than a half-second. So, we will start it from the terminal shell. You need to open the shell terminal with the help of a “Ctrl+Alt+T” command of Ubuntu 20.04 at its desktop environment. Let’s have a look.
How Do You Kill a Process In Ubuntu Terminal?
One of the best features of any Linux distribution is the advanced Command Terminal. Using the Command Terminal, you can execute long and complicated tasks by just writing a few lines of commands that would otherwise require a long and complicated procedure on the GUI.
Although familiarizing yourself with the Terminal may seem daunting at first, it will become your most valuable asset in your journey to master Ubuntu with time and practice.
An example of a task made easy with the help of the Command Terminal is killing a process in Ubuntu. Although there is a GUI method for killing processes, it is long and involves many steps.
The CLI method is easier as it allows you to kill processes by typing a few commands in the Terminal.
If you find the Command Terminal daunting or wish to learn the CLI method of killing processes in the Terminal, then this guide is meant for you. By the end of this guide, you’ll have a firm grasp on the commands you can use to kill processes in the Ubuntu Terminal.
Fix Make Command Not Found Error on Ubuntu
Nowadays, we have evolved at a stupendous rate when it comes to technology and digitization. Almost every task which would have been a hassle is a click away due to modern technology. We can build applications through easy-to-use tools that save us time and facilitate day-to-day life.
But what if we are faced with a situation where we don’t have these tools, or maybe we need to build an application from scratch or tweak certain aspects of it? Linux distributions answer this question by presenting an important command in the Linux arsenal, the ‘make’ command.
Make command is one of the most widely used commands on Linux distributions, which offers a pathway to download polished versions of the developer’s tools on your system. However, its pivotal role lies in building or compiling entire programs via source code. ‘Make’ is a command which is generally used to build dependencies like executable files or libraries using a source code. It may be generally referred to as a command that transforms some code into something tangible that can be used and regarded as desired result or a part of it.
This command works on a basic level, from compiling source files to object files, which in turn gives us executable files for various programs we run.
Fix error no supported authentication methods available
Computer systems have become an integral part of our everyday life. Whether at work or leisure, we find ourselves hooked to our systems in one way or the other. There are times when we may need to access our system remotely on our insecure network. However, to keep ourselves safe, we need to ensure we are secure and our privacy is not compromised. In such situations, we may use SSH servers which makes our network service secure over an unsecured network. Expanding on that, we often encounter an error that states: “no supported authentication methods available.”
What is the difference between #!/bin/sh and #!/bin/bash?
For most of the people who use computers, typing in commands into the command prompt of their respective operating systems is nothing new. Although modern computers commonly interact with using the GUI, there is the provision of using executable and typeable commands with their command terminals.
This is especially true for the users of Linux and its distros. Using the command terminal for performing regular tasks is pretty common.
The programs working behind the scenes of the command terminal are called “shells”. Shells are defined as programs that take in commands, interpret them, and then instruct the computer to perform the function the user wants it to do. So, everything you code into is part of a shell.
How To Install Java On Ubuntu 22.04 LTS | Itsubuntu.com
This tutorial post will help you to install Java on your Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Java is the most popular object-oriented programming language. There are multiple applications required for your system required Java on your system. Here we will install Java (OpenJDK 11 and OpenJDK 8) or Oracle Java 14.
How to install FastPanel on Debian 11
Hello, friends. This post is easy to do, but it can help more than one sysadmin or newbie. In this post, you will learn how to install FastPanel on Debian 11.
How to Install MATE Desktop Environment on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
For those not familiar with MATE Desktop Environment, it continues GNOME 2. It is famous for being lightweight, fast, and stable that runs on Linux and most BSD operating systems. MATE is also an excellent choice for a lower-end system or those looking to remain efficient on system resources.
In the following tutorial, you will have learned how to install the MATE Desktop environment on Debian 11 Bullseye.
How to Install OpenJDK 17 on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable
Java is a general-purpose, class-based, object-oriented multipurpose programming language that is popular due to the design of having lesser implementation dependencies, meaning that the compiled Java code can be run on all platforms that support Java without the need for recompilation. Java is also fast, secure, and reliable, therefore. It is widely used for developing Java applications in laptops, data centers, game consoles, scientific supercomputers, cell phones, etc.
The tutorial will look at installing the OpenJDK version instead of the default Oracle JDK. The difference between these two is licensing. OpenJDK is an entirely free open-source Java with a GNU General Public License, and Oracle JDK requires a commercial license under the Oracle Binary Code License Agreement. Other differences are release schedules and other factors that come into play; however, performance is pretty much the same.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest OpenJDK 17 LTS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.
How to install Prometheus in Debian 11 or Ubuntu 20.04
Prometheus is a powerful system monitoring solution having a time-series database. Here in this tutorial, we learn how to install Prometheus on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux.
The key idea behind the implementation of Prometheus is to get an environment to have, dedicated monitoring, alerting, and trending system. In today’s world where companies are facing difficulties in configuring and controlling multiple systems; there Prometheus monitoring tool, with a universal configuration solution companies can independently program and also document the control code for the respective control technology (operating system, PLC, I / O level, etc.).
How to convert text to path in Inkscape
Inkscape permits its users to create editable text with the help of the “Text” tool. After adding text, you can customize it by changing its font style, size, and color. However, you may encounter the situation when you want to utilize the added text as a graphic element or object. For this purpose, you can convert the added text into the path in Inkscape software. When you convert text to a path, the text becomes a graphic object that cannot be altered. Still, Inkscape lets you change the converted text’s look by reshaping it. This type of conversion assists in making wordmarks or logos.
Don’t know the steps of converting text to path in Inkscape? No worries! This post will assist you in this regard. This write-up will show you the procedure of converting text to path in Inkscape. Moreover, the method of customizing the converted text will also be provided. So, let’s start!
How to convert PNG to SVG in Inkscape
Vector graphics and Raster graphics are the two primary types of graphics. Portable Graphic Format (PNG) files are the raster images built from discrete colored boxes, called pixels. Pixel graphics are static and have a predetermined size. In a raster image, the individual pixels become more visible as you zoom in or try to magnify them. On the other hand, Vector graphics are based on mathematical formulas that specify the graphics features on the X and Y axes. These formulas are significantly more dynamic than a sequence of static boxes or pixels. Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) format offers many additional advantages compared to the PNG, such as being fully editable by utilizing the vector graphics tools and having the capability to enlarge its points.
Suppose that you have a logo file in PNG format and you want to convert it to SVG. What will you do? You will look out for this feature in popular image editing software or vector graphics editors such as Inkscape. Inkscape permits users to save and convert the PNG or JPG image file into SVG file format. Today, we will thoroughly demonstrate how you can convert PNG to SVG in Inkscape. So, let’s start!
How to change canvas size in Inkscape
In Inkscape, after creating a design that is ready for finalization, you will most likely need to change the size to accommodate whatever you have created. For instance, you have designed a logo, and now you want to finalize the editable vector copies to deliver them to the intended recipients. Also, when you create a PDF file, Inkscape only saves the objects that exists within the page border. So, understanding how to change the canvas size is essential if you need to change it according to your preferences.
This write-up will show you how to change the canvas size in Inkscape by using the “Documents Properties” menu. The “Documents Properties” menu also permits you to change the size of the canvas with numerical input. You can also customize your canvas size to fit the specific objects added in your Inkscape document. So, let’s get this guide started!
How to Fix the dpkg interrupted error in Linux?
If you are a person who uses Linux or its distros as their primary OS, there is a high probability that you have come across the annoying error message “dpkg was interrupted, you must manually run ‘dpkg –configure -a’ to correct the problem”.
You get this error when you are using the $apt-get command to install some packages or update your existing software packages, and the process gets killed.
Imagine you are required to update your favorite application, and you proceed to update it using the Command Terminal and the $apt-get command. The process is going along fine, but it stops suddenly, and you are presented with this error. It is very frustrating as you don’t know what went wrong and how to correct it.
The error can be caused by multiple reasons. You might have lost your internet connection, the package being installed was corrupted, or another issue you can’t point out. The problem with not knowing why the error occurred is that you can’t solve the issue straight away. You try out different things in the hope that the error is resolved.
For the users who are continuously experiencing this problem without any resolution, we will be taking a look at which commands you can execute on the Command Terminal to get rid of this error. So hang on tight, and let’s start the troubleshooting.
How to Fix the “mount point does not exist” Error in Linux?
While using computers, users continuously play around with the file systems to manage their data. They create new directories, create new folders, or add another file system to increase space or divide the data into the new files for their convenience.
Mostly, this is done using the GUI with new directories and folders created instantly with a few clicks of the mouse. However, there are a few people who like to do the same using the CLI. They attempt to make new directories and attach file systems to their existing ones using commands typed in a command window.
While this may sound interesting, the probability of getting errors and running into different problems is much higher than doing it through the GUI. One of the common errors that users can come across is the “mount point does not exist” error.
The mount point is an accessible directory of the previously existing file system with which you attach the new file system. The mount point is the root directory of the new file system, and the original content of that directory becomes inaccessible till the new file system is unmounted.
The system itself generally designates the mount points. These directories are already listed in the /etc/fstab directory. Users can also designate mount points themselves by using one of the directories listed in /etc/fstab. The names of these directories can also be edited using text editor software.
Now, the “mount point does not exist” multiple reasons can cause an error. You make even the tiniest of mistakes, and you can’t mount new file systems on your computer. It is important that you perform each and every step of the process diligently. There are many things that are to be considered while attempting to mount a new file system.
How to crop image in Inkscape
Knowing the cropping feature is essential if you want to edit your images in Inkscape. Inkscape crop is a method utilized to remove or trim the edges of an image. Cropping an image in Inkscape is typically used to eliminate irrelevant details, unwanted subjects, or extra visual information. It also improves the overall composition by concentrating on the main point and adjusting its orientation and the aspect ratio of the image.
In Inkscape, cropping an image is easy to use, quick, and efficient. There exist various tools and options in Inkscape that assist in this process. This write-up will teach you how to crop images in Inkscape using Stars and Polygons, Bezier, and Rectangles and Squares Inkscape tools. So, let’s start!
-
How to copy and paste with a clipboard in Tmux
Tmux is an open-source terminal multiplexer application for efficiently managing multiple terminal windows. People who have previously used the Terminator application are mostly familiar with the notion of tab management in Linux Terminal. With Tmux, we can split the terminal into a number of panes. We can adjust these panes by moving around, resizing, and switching between them. This helps curb the pain of managing multiple windows and tabs of the Gnome terminal.
In general, when you close an SSH connection, the corresponding remote terminal sessions are also closed. Here comes the Tmux for help as it preserves those sessions when the SSH connection is terminated.
After installing Tmux, you will not find any icon associated with it. It will not appear as a separate application; instead, we will have to invoke it from the Gnome Terminal itself. We will later see how to do this.
