today's howtos
-
The Fastest Way to Recursively Count Files in Linux
Before we take an in-depth tour of this article guide, we first need to understand what the article piece is trying to uncover. We need to understand or answer the question ‘why is it important to count files in Linux’. It is every Linux Administrator’s ambition to be familiar with the Ins and Outs of their operating system architecture.
Therefore, knowing the location and number of directory files you have to administer/manage is equally important. In this case, you could be having thousands of manually or automatically generated files by system users or programs and want to keep track of their increasing or finite number.
There are several inbuilt Linux-based commands that can easily help you in such circumstances. However, if we are looking for the fastest means of achieving this article’s objective, we have to be picky and considerate of other viable options.
-
[Fixed] bash: sudo: command not found
sudo, Linux’s most useful command, is occasionally missing from several Linux distributions, most notably docker containers and lightweight Linux distributions.
sudo is a utility that allows users to run commands with root access. It is the most helpful command and is included in almost all major Linux distributions. Yes, almost all. Several Linux distros, particularly docker images, do not ship the sudo package by default. If you see the error bash: sudo: command not found it simply means that sudo is not installed.
-
How to LXQt Desktop Environment on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
LXQt is a free desktop environment known for being lightweight, fast, and energy-efficient, which can replace the standard default GNOME Desktop on your Debian system, which can be desired for users with low-powered computers and laptops, and netbooks.
LXQt has had a colorful history of merging and then splitting with the LXDE project in 2013 and 2018. However, both projects are of a high standard in sharing similar approaches regarding being more efficient than the major players such as GNOME and KDE.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install LXQt Desktop Environment on Debian 11 Bullseye.
-
How to Install LEMP Stack on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
LEMP is a collection of open-source software commonly used to serve web applications. The term LEMP is an acronym that represents the configuration of a Linux operating system with an Nginx (pronounced engine-x, hence the E in the acronym) web server, with site data stored in a MySQL or MariaDB database and dynamic content processed by PHP that is popularly used for hosting extensive websites due to its performance and scalability.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install LEMP (Nginx, MariaDB, PHP) on Debian 11 Bullseye.
-
How to Block SSH Brute Force Attacks Using SSHGUARD
SSHGuard is an open-source daemon that shields hosts from brute-force attacks. It accomplishes this through monitoring and aggregation of system logs, detecting attacks, and blocking attackers using one of the Linux firewall backends: iptables, FirewallD, pf, and ipfw.
Initially designed to provide an extra layer of protection for the OpenSSH service, SSHGuard also protects a wide range of services such as Vsftpd and Postfix. It recognizes several log formats including Syslog, Syslog-ng, and raw log files.
-
How To Install GoAccess on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GoAccess on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, GoAccess is a free and open source web log analyzer program which is able to analyze and check the web server logs rapidly. It can read and analyze log files of nearly all web formats including Apache, Nginx, and etc. It displays real-time web server statistics by displaying summaries of different reports in a dashboard.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the GoAccess web log analyzer on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
How to Install & Configure Unattended Upgrades on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
Keeping your system up to date is an essential factor for anyone from simple desktop users, developers, sysadmins; well, let’s face it, anyone with a device primarily connected to the Internet.
Ubuntu, by default, is not set up for automatic updates. However, with enabling and configuring unattended-upgrades packages, you can easily apply security, package, or even new feature upgrades in an easy, simple, efficient way if you do not always have the time to check or forget. IT is highly recommended to enable this just for security alone.
The following tutorial will demonstrate how to install or enable and configure Unattended Upgrades on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish Desktop or Server.
-
How To Apply Git Commit Diffs to Different Files – CloudSavvy IT
Git is a powerful version control system that allows for multiple branching versions of your project with automatic merging. That’s great, but sometimes it breaks when files are renamed or aren’t in the right place. Luckily, you can manually apply patches to different files.
-
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Software Crimes and Security Issues
Raspberry Slideshow 15.0 has been released
Raspberry Slideshow is an operating system for the Raspberry Pi microcomputer lineup used for digital signage when you need images’ or videos’ slideshows. It plays all media contained in a USB key, fetched from a network share, from a webserver, from a folder of your Dropbox account and loaded via scp as well. The operating system can refresh the media list in order to slide images and videos according to any remote change (addition or deletion of a media file). An optional photos’ rotation based on embedded EXIF informations is available.
Android Leftovers
