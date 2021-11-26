today's howtos
Search, Study And Practice Linux Commands With Tldr++ - OSTechNix
In this tutorial, we will learn about one of the tldr client named Tldr++, how to install Tldr++ in Linux, and how to search, study and practice Linux commands with the help of Tldr++ client.
The Extension Displays GNOME Dash as Top Dock When Mouse Hover Top-bar | UbuntuHandbook
There are a few extensions (e.g., Dash-to-dock and Dash-to-panel) to change the Gnome Shell ‘Dash’ appearance and behavior. Here I’m going to introduce the new extension called “Dash from Panel“.
Top 20 Cloud Computing Terminology and Definitions You Need to Know
In this blog post, we are going to explain the terminologies and definitions related the Cloud Computing.
You will ask yourself first, what is Cloud Computing and what is the meaning and use of that. Of course, we are here to introduce you more to this. Cloud computing is the on-demand availability of computer systems of resources like data storage, CPU power, databases, networking, software and etc. Cloud computing offers very scalable and flexible solutions for customer needs, which may reduce the costs, or increase them for some unaware users.
In the next paragraphs, we will explain the meaning of the most important terminologies and their definitions related to Cloud Computing. Let’s get started!
How to install Wine 7 on Ubuntu 20.04 – NextGenTips
In this tutorial, we are going to install Wine 7 on Ubuntu 20.04.
Wine is a compatibility layer capable of running Windows applications on several POSIX-compliant operating systems i.e Linux, macOS, and BSD. Instead of simulating internal Windows logic like a virtual machine or emulator, Wine translates Windows API calls into POSIX calls instantly eliminating the performance and memory penalties of other methods and allowing you to integrate Windows applications in your desktop.
How to deploy the Portainer container management tool with persistent storage - TechRepublic
Since I last covered Portainer, things have changed a bit. That's just how things evolve in technology. One minute something works, and the next you have to take extra steps to do the same thing. This is especially true within the realm of containers.
And given I haven't touched on Portainer since 2017, it should be obvious that things have dramatically changed and improved. That's why I want to not only revisit the subject but also demonstrate a more reliable method of deploying Portainer. This time around we'll be running the container with persistent storage, so should something go awry, you still have your data.
How to Install Google and Microsoft Fonts on Linux
Are the preinstalled fonts on your Linux distribution missing that certain flair? You can easily customize your desktop’s typography by adding and configuring fonts, including those owned by Microsoft and Google.
How To Install AnyDesk on Fedora 35 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install AnyDesk on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, AnyDesk is a free remote desktop sharing application that allows you to access the Linux desktop remotely from other operating systems such as Windows, macOS, and Linux. AnyDesk offers smooth and seamless remote access to your computers over a wide area network. You can say it is an alternative to the TeamViewer, which is available freely.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the AnyDesk remote desktop application on a Fedora 35.
GNOME: Profile of Philip Chimento and More
Linux Kodachi: Extreme Privacy Protection Out of the Box
Privacy is one of the main reasons many people switch to Linux from Windows. For new Linux users, though, the learning curve involved with configuring a Linux system prevents them from fully achieving the privacy protection they want. There is one Linux distribution, however, that delivers extreme security and privacy protection out of the box—even if you’ve never used Linux before. With Linux Kodachi, you’re protected automatically from the moment the system boots.
Open Hardware/Modding leftovers
