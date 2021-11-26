Kernel: Firmware, AMD, Cleancache, and More
-
Linux is Getting an Exciting New Firmware Feature » Linux Magazine
Intel is bringing a new driver to the 5.17 kernel that will make it possible to update firmware without a reboot.
When you upgrade your motherboard firmware (such as the BIOS or UEFI), you have to reboot your system. Thanks to a new patch from Intel, both BIOS and UEFI updates can be done without forcing a reboot.
How is this possible? Currently, an upgrade is done by uploading the firmware from within the operating system. The desktop or server is then rebooted, at which point the firmware is transferred to the motherboard and is flashed to either the BIOS or UEFI. However, there’s a new API specification, called Platform Firmware Runtime Update and Telemetry (PFRUT), which makes it possible to flash the firmware without the reboot. Intel has been working on PFRUT (previously dubbed Seamless Update) for quite a while now, in order to reduce downtime for servers. The idea is to enable such machines to reach that mythical 100% uptime.
-
AMD P-State Driver To Premiere In Linux 5.17 With Aim To Deliver Better Power Efficiency - Phoronix
The AMD P-State driver that has been available in patch form since September and stems from AMD's collaborations with Valve around the Steam Deck will be introduced to mainline with the upcoming Linux 5.17 kernel.
After going through several rounds of patch review the past number of months, the AMD P-State driver as an alternative to the common ACPI CPUFreq driver is going mainline. This AMD P-State driver relies on ACPI CPPC (Collaborative Processor Performance Controls) for making finer CPU frequency scaling / performance state decisions than what is afforded by ACPI CPUFreq. But because of the dependence on ACPI CPPC information, it only supports Zen 2 processors and newer. Additionally, CPPC functionality must be enabled by the system firmware/BIOS as well otherwise you will continue needing to use CPUFreq.
-
Another feature hit Mainline Linux : CleanCache/ transcendent memory
Last week has been a good week for a number of projects we have been working on at Oracle (in cooperation with others or helping out others in the linux kernel development community)...
I wrote a blog entry earlier about how all the Linux kernel bits to be a complete Dom0 and DomU kernel on top of Xen have been committed to the mainline Linux tree. Shortly after Linus pulled that set of changes in, he also merged something called CleanCache.
Cleancache is something that's actually very cool, has huge potential to make running VMs super optimized/performant/efficient and is the result of quite a bit of research and experimentation.
At the end of the blog I will have a few links that point to more information regarding the topic as it's actually quite complex to get into great detail.
cleancache is a way for the kernel to put away pages that can disappear at any point in time, as would normally be the case when it would discard cache pages. However using the cleancache method, if at some point in time that page would still be useful, it might still exist and as such doesn't have to come back from disk.
-
Linux's CleanCache Set To Be Cleaned From The Kernel After Being Hyped Up A Decade Ago - Phoronix
Merged into the mainline Linux kernel a decade ago was the CleanCache patch series but now it's set to be retired.
Merged today into Linux-Next as part of Andrew Morton's patches is the removal of CleanCache. Why? Because, well, there are no more users left. Since the removal of the Xen Transcendent Memory (TMEM) driver code in 2019, CleanCache hasn't had any users left but still living within the kernel.
CleanCache was developed by Oracle engineers and at the time it was introduced they announced it as "something that's actually very cool, has huge potential to make running VMs super optimized/performant/efficient and is the result of quite a bit of research and experimentation."
-
Radeon Linux Driver Adds Option To Limit Number Of Enabled CUs - Phoronix
The RadeonSI Gallium3D and RADV Vulkan drivers within Mesa 22.0 have now added an override for controlling the number of enabled compute units (CUs) for the graphics processor.
Longtime AMD open-source Mesa developer Marek Olšák introduced this new AMD_CU_MASK= environment variable override as a way of controlling the number of CUs enabled -- to artificially limit the number of compute units enabled -- for both RadeonSI and RADV drivers.
-
It's 2022 But AMD's Open-Source OpenGL Driver Isn't Done Being Optimized - Phoronix
After the many years now that AMD's RadeonSI Gallium3D driver has been seeing relentless optimizations for GCN and now RDNA GPUs paired with the fact more Linux games targeting Vulkan (or going through Direct3D to Vulkan), one might think in 2022 that the OpenGL driver optimization efforts would let up... But that doesn't appear to be the case with well known AMD RadeonSI developer Marek Olšák pursuing yet more optimizations.
Over the course of 2021 were still significant RadeonSI improvements made even with this open-source Linux OpenGL driver performing similar to -- or in numerous cases exceeding -- the performance provided by AMD's proprietary cross-platform OpenGL driver. RadeonSI for years has been excellent for OpenGL gaming performance and last year even seen a lot of work optimizing on OpenGL workstation workloads. The workstation optimization focus of last year for RadeonSI was very apparent where as traditionally that was one of the strongholds for AMD's proprietary OpenGL driver.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 369 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNOME: Profile of Philip Chimento and More
Linux Kodachi: Extreme Privacy Protection Out of the Box
Privacy is one of the main reasons many people switch to Linux from Windows. For new Linux users, though, the learning curve involved with configuring a Linux system prevents them from fully achieving the privacy protection they want. There is one Linux distribution, however, that delivers extreme security and privacy protection out of the box—even if you’ve never used Linux before. With Linux Kodachi, you’re protected automatically from the moment the system boots.
Open Hardware/Modding leftovers
today's howtos
Recent comments
6 hours 18 min ago
6 hours 38 min ago
7 hours 54 min ago
8 hours 17 min ago
11 hours 52 min ago
12 hours 4 min ago
12 hours 38 min ago
13 hours 25 min ago
14 hours 40 sec ago
16 hours 21 min ago