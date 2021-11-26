today's howtos
Install and Setup OpenLDAP server on Ubuntu 22.04 - kifarunix.com
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install and setup OpenLDAP Server on Ubuntu 22.04. OpenLDAP Software is an open source implementation of the Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP), which is a lightweight client-server protocol for accessing directory services, specifically X. 500-based directory services.
3 Ways to install Inkscape on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS - Linux Shout
There are multiple ways to install the popular Inkscape on Ubuntu 20.04 focal or 22.04 Jammy jellyfish, if not available already on your system.
Inkscape is an open-source graphics program that can be used to create vector graphics. Its source code is available to use and anyone can change the program code, use the program and redistribute it, and it is supported by a community of dedicated, volunteer developers. Hence, unlike a single entity, there is a community efforts to build and develop this graphic editor. Inkscape offers numerous tools and different shapes, paths, texts, markings, clones, transparency effects (alpha), transformations, color gradients, patterns, and groups. The free tool also supports Creative Commons metadata, node editing, layers, complex path operations, bitmap tracing, path-bound texts, text that flows around objects, direct XML editing, and much more.
Install LXQt Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 Linux
Learn the steps to install LXQt GUI desktop installation on Ubuntu 20.04 focal or 22.04 Jammy with minimal CLI interface or with GUI desktop.
LXQt is a complete Linux desktop environment. It is a port of the LXDE desktop environment to the Qt graphics library. It is a very lightweight desktop with a minimum of 512 MiB RAM to work, however of course, and more as you start doing work on it. This means that the hardware requirements are almost like XFCE. Like MATE, LXQt ranks in the middle when it comes to the required system resources. Well, if you don’t have your current Ubuntu Gnome desktop and looking for something lightweight then LXQt can be a good choice to go.
Classic SysAdmin: How to Move Files Using Linux Commands or File Managers - Linux Foundation
There are certain tasks that are done so often, users take for granted just how simple they are. But then, you migrate to a new platform and those same simple tasks begin to require a small portion of your brain’s power to complete. One such task is moving files from one location to another. Sure, it’s most often considered one of the more rudimentary actions to be done on a computer. When you move to the Linux platform, however, you may find yourself asking “Now, how do I move files?”
If you’re familiar with Linux, you know there are always many routes to the same success. Moving files is no exception. You can opt for the power of the command line or the simplicity of the GUI – either way, you will get those files moved.
Let’s examine just how you can move those files about. First, we’ll examine the command line.
Releasing Tumpa for Mac
I am happy to announce the release of Tumpa (The Usability Minded PGP Application) for Mac. This release contains the old UI (and the UI bugs), but creates RSA4096 keys by default.
Why might you run your own DNS server?
One of the things that makes DNS difficult to understand is that it’s decentralized. There are thousands (maybe hundreds of thousands? I don’t know!) of authoritative nameservers, and at least 10 million resolvers. And they’re running lots of different software! All these different servers running software means that there’s a lot of inconsistency in how DNS works, which can cause all kinds of frustrating problems.
But instead of talking about the problems, I’m interested in figuring out – why is it a good thing that DNS is decentralized?
GNOME: Profile of Philip Chimento and More
Linux Kodachi: Extreme Privacy Protection Out of the Box
Privacy is one of the main reasons many people switch to Linux from Windows. For new Linux users, though, the learning curve involved with configuring a Linux system prevents them from fully achieving the privacy protection they want. There is one Linux distribution, however, that delivers extreme security and privacy protection out of the box—even if you’ve never used Linux before. With Linux Kodachi, you’re protected automatically from the moment the system boots.
Open Hardware/Modding leftovers
today's howtos
