OpenSSH ProxyUseFdPass
When enabled, instead of communicating with the server through the ProxyCommand standard input and output, the SSH client expects the command to give it a file descriptor to use. The idea is to avoid having a uncessary lingering process and extra write/reads when it is not necessary.
Personal Streaming Audio Server
For a while now, I’ve been looking for a good way to stream music from my home music collection on my phone.
There are quite a few options for music servers that support streaming. However, Android apps that can stream music from one of those servers tend to be unmaintained, clunky or slow (or more than one of those).
It is possible to use something that runs in a web server, but that means no offline caching - which can be quite convenient in spots without connectivity, such as the Underground or other random bits of London with poor cell coverage.
Configuring authselect sssd Centos/RHEL 8
So, in previous RHEL releases, the authconfig command was used to control the authentication of user logins on local and remote systems. Authentication methods and various authentication configurations using each of this tool. The authconfig command became too complex as a central management tool and troubleshoot problems with authentication setup. Moreover, for authselect, sssd, steps are indicated below tutorial. Red hat documentation on this link. Configuring Openldap for sssd service.
How to install Roblox Studio on a Chromebook in 2022
Today we are looking at how to install Roblox Studio on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
How to save image as JPG in Inkscape
Is it possible to save a file or image as a JPG in Inkscape? This question would be wondered by most of the new Inkscape users. The answer to this question is Yes! You can now save the image as JPG in Inkscape, and this update is added in Inkscape version 1.1. In the earlier versions, the only format supported for saving files was PNG. Whether you are a newbie or a professional Inkscape user, you will find the process of saving JPG as simple as exporting your work as a PNG image.
In Inkscape, you can use the “Export PNG Image” menu for exporting your current file as JPG. It provides various Export area options such as Page, Document, Selection, and Drawing. Each of the mentioned options assists in figuring out the content of the document you want to export. This write-up will provide a step-by-step guide to help you understand how to save images as JPG. So, let’s start!
How to rotate object in Inkscape
As a beginner to Inkscape one of the first things you would want to learn is rotating objects in Inkscape. As compared to other photo editing software and image manipulation applications, Inkscape does this operation differently. In Inkscape, you can use multiple rotation options for rotating your selected objects. This write-up will show you how to rotate objects in Inkscape using the toolbar buttons, Transform tool, and the on-canvas Rotate handles. So, let’s start!
How to Convert Text to Shape in Inkscape
Text to shape conversion is a graphic designing technique used to create logos, do word art, and represent any design or shape through the text. It gives an artistic look to the converted text. As an Inkscape user, you can convert text to any shape with the help of the “Path Effects” tool. The “Path Effect” tool has an “Envelope Deformation” option that can be utilized for bending the text path according to a specific shape. This write-up will demonstrate how to convert text to shape in Inkscape. So, let’s start!
How to convert object to path in Inkscape
Inkscape permits its users to add different objects such as Circles, Rectangles, Stars, and even text in its canvas. By utilizing each of the mentioned objects, you can create specific shapes based on different styles. However, converting them to the path will allow you to manipulate them in ways that Inkscape object mainly does not offer. Don’t know the steps of converting an object to path in Inkscape? No worries! This post will assist you in this regard.
This write-up will show you the procedure of converting an object to path in Inkscape. Moreover, the method of customizing the converted object will also be provided. So, let’s start!
How to center align object in Inkscape
You can convert any object to the path using the Object to Path option from the Inkscape Path menu. In Inkscape, various methods exist for changing an object's appearance. The added object can be a Star, Ellipse, Rectangle, Line, Curve, or Text. This article explains the method of converting objects to paths in Inkscape. The method of customizing the converted object is also provided in this article.
How to create gradient in Inkscape
A “Gradient” is one of the most versatile ways for changing the look and feel of any design. It comprises two or more colors that flow into one another while creating a gradual color blend in typography, images, text, logos, shapes, and more. Gradients also offer the light and shade impression, as well as movement. In Inkscape, a gradient is created to add a three-dimensional effect to the selected object. It can be also used for drawing the attention of the audience to some text, or to fade an image to a white background.
There exist two general types of gradients in Inkscape: Linear and Radial. In Linear gradients, the added colors follow a straight line whereas in the case of Radial gradients a circular path is followed by the colors. This write-up will demonstrate the procedure of creating gradients in Inkscape. Moreover, the method of converting the Linear gradient to Radial gradient will be also provided. So, let’s start!
How to group objects in Inkscape
Working with multiple objects as a group in Inkscape permits you to make changes that affect all group elements equally. Also, the created group can be duplicated, copied, and cloned as a single entity. In Inkscape, grouping object assists in organizing the canvas; for example, if you have added several shapes in a row or column, grouping the objects will ensure that none of them become offset.
This write-up will teach you the method to group objects in Inkscape. We will also show you how to manipulate an Inkscape group, its group elements, remove a grouped object, and lastly, the procedure to ungroup objects in Inkscape. So, let’s start!
How to merge objects in Inkscape
How to merge layers in Inkscape
You may find yourself using the layers in Inkscape if you have started working with advanced designs and want to merge numerous layers into a single one. Merging layers is also useful when you need to merge multiple objects that exist on separate layers. For instance, in an Inkscape document, you have added different shapes in different layers. Now to categorize those layers, we can use the functionality of the merging layer.
Do you not know how to merge layers in Inkscape? No worries! This write-up will provide step-by-step instructions for merging layers in Inkscape. So, let’s start!
How Do I Use Docker Compose with Synology?
Docker Compose is a command-line tool to help you run and manage Docker projects easier.
Docker Compose uses YAML configuration files (i.e., docker-compose.yaml) for your Docker projects. In the YAML configuration file, you define your containers, their configurations, port maps or exposed ports, volumes, networks, links, and so on. Once the YAML configuration file is ready, you will be able to run all the containers that you’ve defined on the YAML configuration file with a single Docker Compose command. You will also be able to stop all the defined containers with a single Docker Compose command. Docker Compose is a must-have tool for every Docker user.
This article will show you how to use Docker Compose on your Synology NAS. So, let’s get started.
How to generate PGP keys with GPG
“Pretty Good Privacy” or “PGP” is a program that encrypts and decrypts data and also provides cryptographic authentication and privacy for online communication. PGP is mostly used for encrypting and decrypting documents, texts, and emails in order to improve security. Techniques such as hashing, public-key cryptography, and data compression are all utilized in PGP encryption. By utilizing “GPG” or “GnuPG” which is free signing and free encryption software based on PGP, you can generate the public and private keys. The generated public and private PGP keys will have cryptographic features.
This write-up will demonstrate three different methods for generating the keys that are with the help of “–gen-key”, “–full-gen-key”, and the “–quick-gen-key” GPG options. Before moving ahead, install GPG if you do not have it already.
How to encrypt and decrypt with PGP
PGP plays an important role in encrypting and decrypting the data. Techniques such as hashing, public-key cryptography, and data compression are all utilized in PGP encryption. By using “GPG” or “GnuPG” which is free signing and encryption software based on PGP, you can export, import public and private keys, and also encrypt and decrypt data. The GPG key pair comprises two types of keys: Private and Public keys. You can use the public key for encrypting the data, and that encrypted data will be decrypted using the secret or private key of the receiver.
The procedure of encrypting and decrypting files with PGP comprises some simple steps. Firstly, the sender has to export your public key and send it to the receiver. Then, the receiver will import the public key in its keyring. After this, the receiver can encrypt any file utilizing the public key of the sender. On the other hand, the receiver will then decrypt the shared file using its private key.
This write-up will guide you about how to encrypt and decrypt with PGP. From exporting and importing public keys to encrypting and decrypting files, step-by-step instructions will be provided for each procedure. So, let’s start!
Note: We have already generated two GPG keypairs for the demonstration purpose, one for “john” and the other for “fred” on two separate systems. Now, we will export john’s public key, and then import it on the other system.
How to Delete GPG Keys in Linux
Is your GPG keyring overloaded with hundreds of unnecessary entries? If yes, then you should immediately delete the revoked, unsigned, expired keys. The ideal solution of this issue is to only keep the keys that have signed your public key and then import the new keys as per requirements. Do you not know how to delete GPG keys in Linux? No worries! This write-up will demonstrate how to delete GPG keys of single and multiple users. The procedures of using “uid” and the “Key ID” for deleting the private and public keys will be provided as well. So, let’s start!
How to export and import keys with GPG
To encrypt email and files, you need to know how to generate, export, and import GPG keys. For instance, you have generated a GPG key pair by using the “gpg –gen-key” command, and now you want to export your public and private keys to exchange in communication. With the help of the “gpg” command, you can easily export and import the public key and private key. However, in the case of the private key, a passphrase will be associated with the exported file that can be utilized to import that specific private key in a secret keyring.
This write-up will guide you in exporting and importing public and private keys with GPG. Moreover, a practical example will be provided to show you the procedure of exporting and importing GPG keys between two systems. So, let’s start!
How to Boot From a USB Using Grub
We may have installed and configured many Linux Operating systems via their ISO images in Oracle Virtual Box without creating anything bootable. Of course, that was a simple and easy task to do. Here comes another thing when it comes to Linux distros. When the already installed Linux distribution is not working, the USB bootable for Linux image comes in handy. GRUB (Grand Unified Bootloader) seems to be the most commonly used bootloader in Linux distros. Grub is extremely useful for debugging and altering boot parameters. When the Linux kernel does not start immediately, we may use GRUB to load it from a USB drive. The procedure for booting from a USB drive using GRUB is straightforward, and we’ll go through it in-depth in this article. Ensure you have already installed the Ubuntu 20.04 system in case we are unable to load the kernel via the USB bootable. Now, let’s have a fresh start.
How To Install Snap on Fedora 35 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Snap on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Snaps are containerized software packages that are simple to create and install. They auto-update and are safe to run. And because they bundle their dependencies, they work on all major Linux systems without modification. Snaps are faster to install, easier to create, safer to run, and they update automatically and transactionally so your app is always fresh and never broken.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Snap Store on a Fedora 35.
Install LXQt Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 Linux
Learn the steps to install LXQt GUI desktop installation on Ubuntu 20.04 focal or 22.04 Jammy with minimal CLI interface or with GUI desktop.
LXQt is a complete Linux desktop environment. It is a port of the LXDE desktop environment to the Qt graphics library. It is a very lightweight desktop with a minimum of 512 MiB RAM to work, however of course, and more as you start doing work on it. This means that the hardware requirements are almost like XFCE. Like MATE, LXQt ranks in the middle when it comes to the required system resources. Well, if you don’t have your current Ubuntu Gnome desktop and looking for something lightweight then LXQt can be a good choice to go.
How to Cinnamon Desktop Environment on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
Cinnamon Desktop Environment is a free, open-source desktop environment based on X Window System created from GNOME 3 by the Linux Community that was frustrated and disappointed with GNOME 3. Cinnamon offers a smart, clean look that is less bloated than alternative desktop environments and focuses on speed and flexibility.
Cinnamon is the default desktop environment choice for Linux Mint, as many veteran Linux distro hoppers would know and are actively maintained by them. A bonus feature of installing the Cinnamon desktop environment on Debian 11 Bullseye is that it uses the GDM display manager, making it easy to switch between GNOME and Cinnamon environments.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install this alternative desktop environment on your Debian 11 Bullseye Desktop as an option choice to switch from GNOME.
How to install Asterisk on Ubuntu 20.04/18.04 and Debian 10/9
In this post, you will learn how to install Asterisk on Ubuntu / Debian
Asterisk in an Open Source Communication toolkit, It powers IP PBX Systems, Conference servers and VoIP Gateways and is used by call centres, enterprise businesses widely. It has many features and allows you to do calls using TCP/IP without any cost. Moreover, it has features like call recordings, Voice Response Menus, Voicemails etc. It can transform an ordinary computer into a IP PBX System. There are more than 1 Million Servers Setup using Asterisk Software.
How to install Oracle Java 17 LTS on Debian 11
Hello, friends. In this post, you will learn how to install Oracle Java 17 on Debian 11.
Oracle Java 17 is the latest LTS version of this popular programming language. Although many people still use version 11, the truth is that this new LTS will be adopted progressively.
As we know, Oracle’s version differs from the OpenJDK in part due to the Linux community and the different treatment between licenses. However, many may find it important to install the Oracle version.
So, in this post, we will help you with the task.
