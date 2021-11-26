IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
Simplify Java persistence using Quarkus and Hibernate Reactive | Red Hat Developer
This tutorial shows how you can simplify reactive Java applications that persist data using the Hibernate ORM with Panache extension in Quarkus.
Business applications preserve valuable business data in persistence stores such as relational databases. The application's presentation layer usually showcases the data for multiple uses, such as inventory, shopping, subscription, and monitoring. Java provides a core feature, the Java Persistence API (JPA), to manage persistent objects using object-relational mapping (ORM) with databases such as PostgreSQL, MySQL, and Microsoft's SQL Server. However, even when using JPA annotations, you must implement the JPA specifications to handle data transactions.
-
What's new in Libabigail 2.0 | Red Hat Developer
Libabigail is a framework dedicated to analyzing changes to application binary interfaces (ABIs) in ELF binaries. Libabigail 2.0, the latest major release of the framework, was released in October of 2021.
This article is a tour of the main changes delivered in this major release. You'll learn about changes to the core library to start, then move on to updates to specific ABI analysis tools and the library's licensing terms.
-
Deploying bare-metal clusters from the cloud
Our team took a fresh look at installing Red Hat OpenShift on bare-metal hardware and developed a software-as-a-service (SaaS) installation service called the Assisted Installer, available as a technology preview on the Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console. This article describes the design and architectural choices we made in order to be able to offer the service for both on-premises and cloud deployments, while also continuously improving user experience.
-
4 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) trends to watch in 2022 | The Enterprisers Project
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in 2022 won’t be about what’s new and shiny, but rather the evolution and maturation of trends already underway.
This should be welcome news for IT and business leaders who see RPA as a single tine in a multi-prong automation strategy. “New and shiny” does not necessarily produce results. But 2022 in general is likely to be a year where boards, investors, customers, and other stakeholders ask: Where are the results?
To put it more specifically: Where are the results from those outsized investments you’ve been making in digital transformation, AI/ML, cloud, and elsewhere?
-
DevSecOps: 4 guiding principles for CIOs | The Enterprisers Project
Modern software leaders are all too familiar with the concept of moving the goalpost. The business demands they deliver new features faster, and when they do, the feature must then be compatible across platforms.
These days, the goalpost has moved again: Now the business wants quality software quickly –and they want it to be free of critical vulnerabilities, compliant with data privacy laws, and easily adaptable to new requirements the business demands in response to the market.
DevSecOps was born to keep up with these requirements. The goal of DevSecOps is to unite software development, operation, and security into a collaborative system where all stakeholders work together to proactively address security issues before software is developed and through its deployment.
Getting there is, of course, easier said than done. The four principles outlined below are drawn from the direct experience of putting these ideas into practice.
-
Fedora Community Blog: Community Blog monthly summary: December 2021
This is the latest in our monthly series summarizing the past month on the Community Blog. Please leave a comment below to let me know what you think.
-
Red Hat Smart Management for SAP [Ed: Where IBM's priorities are...]
-
PipeWire 0.3.43 Released With Many Fixes
2022 will hopefully be the year that PipeWire becomes commonplace on desktop Linux distributions for managing both audio/video streams. New PipeWire releases come quick in working to address remaining gaps in this Red Hat led solution and ensuring it can fulfill the use-cases previously handled by the likes of PulseAudio and JACK.
PipeWire 0.3.43 is out today as the latest significant point release for fixing outstanding issues and other compatibility improvements particularly around the JACK/ALSA/PulseAudio handling. Some of the PipeWire 0.3.43 changes include:
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 473 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 min ago
9 hours 28 min ago
16 hours 59 min ago
17 hours 18 min ago
18 hours 34 min ago
18 hours 57 min ago
22 hours 33 min ago
22 hours 44 min ago
23 hours 18 min ago
1 day 6 min ago