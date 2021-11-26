Language Selection

  • Simplify Java persistence using Quarkus and Hibernate Reactive | Red Hat Developer

    This tutorial shows how you can simplify reactive Java applications that persist data using the Hibernate ORM with Panache extension in Quarkus.

    Business applications preserve valuable business data in persistence stores such as relational databases. The application's presentation layer usually showcases the data for multiple uses, such as inventory, shopping, subscription, and monitoring. Java provides a core feature, the Java Persistence API (JPA), to manage persistent objects using object-relational mapping (ORM) with databases such as PostgreSQL, MySQL, and Microsoft's SQL Server. However, even when using JPA annotations, you must implement the JPA specifications to handle data transactions.

  • What's new in Libabigail 2.0 | Red Hat Developer

    Libabigail is a framework dedicated to analyzing changes to application binary interfaces (ABIs) in ELF binaries. Libabigail 2.0, the latest major release of the framework, was released in October of 2021.

    This article is a tour of the main changes delivered in this major release. You'll learn about changes to the core library to start, then move on to updates to specific ABI analysis tools and the library's licensing terms.

  • Deploying bare-metal clusters from the cloud

    Our team took a fresh look at installing Red Hat OpenShift on bare-metal hardware and developed a software-as-a-service (SaaS) installation service called the Assisted Installer, available as a technology preview on the Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console. This article describes the design and architectural choices we made in order to be able to offer the service for both on-premises and cloud deployments, while also continuously improving user experience.

  • 4 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) trends to watch in 2022 | The Enterprisers Project

    Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in 2022 won’t be about what’s new and shiny, but rather the evolution and maturation of trends already underway.

    This should be welcome news for IT and business leaders who see RPA as a single tine in a multi-prong automation strategy. “New and shiny” does not necessarily produce results. But 2022 in general is likely to be a year where boards, investors, customers, and other stakeholders ask: Where are the results?

    To put it more specifically: Where are the results from those outsized investments you’ve been making in digital transformation, AI/ML, cloud, and elsewhere?

  • DevSecOps: 4 guiding principles for CIOs | The Enterprisers Project

    Modern software leaders are all too familiar with the concept of moving the goalpost. The business demands they deliver new features faster, and when they do, the feature must then be compatible across platforms.

    These days, the goalpost has moved again: Now the business wants quality software quickly –and they want it to be free of critical vulnerabilities, compliant with data privacy laws, and easily adaptable to new requirements the business demands in response to the market.

    DevSecOps was born to keep up with these requirements. The goal of DevSecOps is to unite software development, operation, and security into a collaborative system where all stakeholders work together to proactively address security issues before software is developed and through its deployment.

    Getting there is, of course, easier said than done. The four principles outlined below are drawn from the direct experience of putting these ideas into practice.

  • Fedora Community Blog: Community Blog monthly summary: December 2021

    This is the latest in our monthly series summarizing the past month on the Community Blog. Please leave a comment below to let me know what you think.

  • Red Hat Smart Management for SAP [Ed: Where IBM's priorities are...]
  • PipeWire 0.3.43 Released With Many Fixes

    2022 will hopefully be the year that PipeWire becomes commonplace on desktop Linux distributions for managing both audio/video streams. New PipeWire releases come quick in working to address remaining gaps in this Red Hat led solution and ensuring it can fulfill the use-cases previously handled by the likes of PulseAudio and JACK.

    PipeWire 0.3.43 is out today as the latest significant point release for fixing outstanding issues and other compatibility improvements particularly around the JACK/ALSA/PulseAudio handling. Some of the PipeWire 0.3.43 changes include:

LibreOffice 7.2.5 Released with 90 Bug Fixes, Now Available for Download

Coming exactly one month after LibreOffice 7.2.4, which was an emergency update to address a critical security vulnerability, the LibreOffice 7.2.5 update is here to fix a total of 90 bugs (according to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs) across all core components of the open-source and cross-platform office suite, as well as to further improve document compatibility. This is the fifth of seven planned maintenance updates for the LibreOffice 7.2 office suite series, which was released in mid-August 2021 with many new features and improvements, including improved interoperability with the MS Office document formats, native support for Apple M1 machines, as well as various UI enhancements. Read more

LibreOffice 7.2.5 is now available

The Document Foundation announces LibreOffice 7.2.5 Community, the fifth minor release of the LibreOffice 7.2 family, which is available on the download page. This version includes 90 bug fixes and improvements to document compatibility. The changelogs provide details of the fixes: changes in RC1 and changes in RC2. For enterprise-class deployments, TDF strongly recommends the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners, with long-term support options, professional assistance, custom features and Service Level Agreements: LibreOffice in Business. Read more

Best Free and Open Source JavaScript Runtime Environments

The JavaScript runtime environment provides your scripts with utility libraries which can be used during execution. It’s your script that references these libraries. The engine itself doesn’t depend on them. Unlike C and other compiled languages, JavaScript runs in a container. A program reads the JavaScript code and executes it. This program needs to parse the code and convert it into runnable commands. It must also provide objects to JavaScript so that it can interact with other things. The first part is known as the engine, the second is the runtime. Read more

Ubuntu Touch OTA-21 Released with Redesigned Greeter, Various Improvements

Still based on the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-21 update is here one and a half months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-20 with more improvements and various bug fixes. Highlights include a redesigned greeter (PIN/password entry screen), a new Tamil font, a new magnetometer and compass plugin for all Halium 9 or later based devices, and the ability to clear the lists of recent or missed calls. Read more

