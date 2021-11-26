Databases: Percona Live, pg_builder 2.0.0, and pg_wrapper 2.0.0
Percona Live Returns in May as an In Person Event
Good news for people who like their conferences live and in person. The North Carolina-based open source database management company, Percona, announced on Wednesday that after going all digital last year to deal with the pandemic, Percona Live will be reopening its doors to attendees for this year’s event, which will be held in Austin, Texas.
PostgreSQL Weekly News - January 2, 2022
PostgreSQL: pg_builder 2.0.0 and pg_wrapper 2.0.0 packages for PHP released
I'm pleased to announce the new releases of pg_builder and pg_wrapper packages. The main topic of these releases is support for Postgres 14 and PHP 8.1
pg_builder is a query builder for Postgres backed by a partial PHP reimplementation of PostgreSQL's own SQL parser. It supports almost all syntax available in Postgres 14 for SELECT (and VALUES), INSERT, UPDATE, and DELETE queries.
With pg_builder it is possible to start with a manually written query, parse it into an Abstract Syntax Tree, add query parts (either as Node objects or as strings) to this tree or remove them, and finally convert the tree back to an SQL string.
