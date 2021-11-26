I'm pleased to announce the new releases of pg_builder and pg_wrapper packages. The main topic of these releases is support for Postgres 14 and PHP 8.1

[...]

pg_builder is a query builder for Postgres backed by a partial PHP reimplementation of PostgreSQL's own SQL parser. It supports almost all syntax available in Postgres 14 for SELECT (and VALUES), INSERT, UPDATE, and DELETE queries.

With pg_builder it is possible to start with a manually written query, parse it into an Abstract Syntax Tree, add query parts (either as Node objects or as strings) to this tree or remove them, and finally convert the tree back to an SQL string.