Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, mintCast, The Linux Link Tech Show (TLLTS)
BSD Now 436: Unix Standards Battle
UNIX Wars, What every IT person needs to know about OpenBSD Part 3, FreeBSD 12.3 is here, TrueNAS 13 begins, what Unix pre-boot envs looked liked, run Unix on Microcontrollers with PDP-11 emulators and more.
mintCast 377 – Zero Days of Christmas
1:56 The News
21:20 Security Update
32:54 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
1:20:55 Announcements & Outro
In the news, Pop OS 21.10 is released, GNOME 42 – Top New Feature and Release Detail, ReactOS 0.4.14 has been released, Krita 5.0 has been released, and there’s yet another desktop environment on the horizon
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 936
between the holidays or between the sheets, joel is always rocking your night away! So grab a yule log and join in on the fun.
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 937
it might pop and crackle but joel has the inside scoop to stoke your fires
