Kernel: AMX, EXT4, and Power Management
-
Intel AMX Support For KVM Use May Be Ready For Mainline - Phoronix
In preparation for Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" processors, Linux 5.16 adds support for Advanced Matrix Extensions. But that AMX bring-up is more invasive than when introducing AVX as with AMX the feature needs to be "requested" for use by user-space, among other changes. As such extra handling also needed to be introduced for the Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) that hadn't made it for v5.16 but now it looks like the AMX KVM support may be ready for mainline.
-
EXT4 Finally Picking Up Support For The Common Get/Set Label Ioctls - Phoronix
It looks like EXT4 with Linux 5.17 will finally be supporting the FS_IOC_GETFSLABEL and FS_IOC_SETFSLABEL ioctls that several other prominent file-systems have been supporting the past few years.
FS_IOC_GETFSLABEL and FS_IOC_SETFSLABEL are ioctls for online reading and setting the file-system label for supported and mounted file-systems. These ioctls originally started out as specific ioctls for the Btrfs file-system but since Linux 4.18 were made generic. The ioctls were merged to the kernel's VFS area to allow this common interface for reading/setting the file-system label by user-space software without having to worry about file-system particulars. In turn file-systems like XFS and F2FS have also picked up FS_IOC_GETFSLABEL/FS_IOC_SETFSLABEL support and carrying it in the mainline kernel going back to 2019.
-
AMD Prepares Linux Fix For Some Laptops Not Resuming From s2idle Suspend - Phoronix
Recently there have been reports of some AMD Ryzen powered notebooks being unable to correctly suspend from resume in s2idle mode. It appears the issue ultimately stems from a firmware setting issue and a set of Linux patches were sent out today to address the condition.
For some modern Ryzen-powered laptops there have been reports recently of some failures in resuming from suspend-to-idle, even after recent AMD s2idle Linux fixes.
The issue appears to stem from the fact that currently Linux just assumes to offer s2idle even if the Fixed ACPI Hardware Table (FADT) doesn't directly indicate it or if there is not an low power S0 (LPS0) device activated. For at least some Intel hardware, s2idle can handle the suspend/resume cycle out even without proper firmware support... AMD hardware, however, cannot without the necessary firmware bits aligning.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 463 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 min ago
9 hours 28 min ago
16 hours 59 min ago
17 hours 18 min ago
18 hours 34 min ago
18 hours 57 min ago
22 hours 33 min ago
22 hours 44 min ago
23 hours 18 min ago
1 day 6 min ago