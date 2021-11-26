Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Kernel: AMX, EXT4, and Power Management

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 6th of January 2022 10:48:35 AM Filed under
Linux

  • Intel AMX Support For KVM Use May Be Ready For Mainline - Phoronix

    In preparation for Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" processors, Linux 5.16 adds support for Advanced Matrix Extensions. But that AMX bring-up is more invasive than when introducing AVX as with AMX the feature needs to be "requested" for use by user-space, among other changes. As such extra handling also needed to be introduced for the Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) that hadn't made it for v5.16 but now it looks like the AMX KVM support may be ready for mainline.

  • EXT4 Finally Picking Up Support For The Common Get/Set Label Ioctls - Phoronix

    It looks like EXT4 with Linux 5.17 will finally be supporting the FS_IOC_GETFSLABEL and FS_IOC_SETFSLABEL ioctls that several other prominent file-systems have been supporting the past few years.

    FS_IOC_GETFSLABEL and FS_IOC_SETFSLABEL are ioctls for online reading and setting the file-system label for supported and mounted file-systems. These ioctls originally started out as specific ioctls for the Btrfs file-system but since Linux 4.18 were made generic. The ioctls were merged to the kernel's VFS area to allow this common interface for reading/setting the file-system label by user-space software without having to worry about file-system particulars. In turn file-systems like XFS and F2FS have also picked up FS_IOC_GETFSLABEL/FS_IOC_SETFSLABEL support and carrying it in the mainline kernel going back to 2019.

  • AMD Prepares Linux Fix For Some Laptops Not Resuming From s2idle Suspend - Phoronix

    Recently there have been reports of some AMD Ryzen powered notebooks being unable to correctly suspend from resume in s2idle mode. It appears the issue ultimately stems from a firmware setting issue and a set of Linux patches were sent out today to address the condition.

    For some modern Ryzen-powered laptops there have been reports recently of some failures in resuming from suspend-to-idle, even after recent AMD s2idle Linux fixes.

    The issue appears to stem from the fact that currently Linux just assumes to offer s2idle even if the Fixed ACPI Hardware Table (FADT) doesn't directly indicate it or if there is not an low power S0 (LPS0) device activated. For at least some Intel hardware, s2idle can handle the suspend/resume cycle out even without proper firmware support... AMD hardware, however, cannot without the necessary firmware bits aligning.

»

More in Tux Machines

LibreOffice 7.2.5 Released with 90 Bug Fixes, Now Available for Download

Coming exactly one month after LibreOffice 7.2.4, which was an emergency update to address a critical security vulnerability, the LibreOffice 7.2.5 update is here to fix a total of 90 bugs (according to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs) across all core components of the open-source and cross-platform office suite, as well as to further improve document compatibility. This is the fifth of seven planned maintenance updates for the LibreOffice 7.2 office suite series, which was released in mid-August 2021 with many new features and improvements, including improved interoperability with the MS Office document formats, native support for Apple M1 machines, as well as various UI enhancements. Read more

LibreOffice 7.2.5 is now available

The Document Foundation announces LibreOffice 7.2.5 Community, the fifth minor release of the LibreOffice 7.2 family, which is available on the download page. This version includes 90 bug fixes and improvements to document compatibility. The changelogs provide details of the fixes: changes in RC1 and changes in RC2. For enterprise-class deployments, TDF strongly recommends the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners, with long-term support options, professional assistance, custom features and Service Level Agreements: LibreOffice in Business. Read more

Best Free and Open Source JavaScript Runtime Environments

The JavaScript runtime environment provides your scripts with utility libraries which can be used during execution. It’s your script that references these libraries. The engine itself doesn’t depend on them. Unlike C and other compiled languages, JavaScript runs in a container. A program reads the JavaScript code and executes it. This program needs to parse the code and convert it into runnable commands. It must also provide objects to JavaScript so that it can interact with other things. The first part is known as the engine, the second is the runtime. Read more

Ubuntu Touch OTA-21 Released with Redesigned Greeter, Various Improvements

Still based on the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-21 update is here one and a half months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-20 with more improvements and various bug fixes. Highlights include a redesigned greeter (PIN/password entry screen), a new Tamil font, a new magnetometer and compass plugin for all Halium 9 or later based devices, and the ability to clear the lists of recent or missed calls. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6