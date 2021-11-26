Language Selection

Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers

Thursday 6th of January 2022 11:16:28 AM Filed under
Security
  • Norton 360 Now Comes With Crypto Mining Capabilities And Sketchy Removal Process

    If you're in the IT industry, as I am, and you come across someone talking about using Norton or Symantec antivirus software, as I occasionally do, it typically sends you diving for your calendar to check what year we're in. The a/v provider, once dominant in the space, has since built a reputation for itself as bloated software that is mostly effective at grinding your computer to a halt. Whether or not that reputation is deserved, the company has also had issues in the past with users claiming an inability to fully remove Norton software when attempting an uninstall. So, a checkered recent past is the point.

  • Multiculturalism in technology and its limits: AsyncAPI and the long road to open source utopia [Ed: The hypocritical Linux Foundation shilling proprietary software under the guise of multiculturalism? (See below)]

    Being part of the initiative is simple: join the Slack channel and contribute through GitHub.

  • Google Releases Security Updates for Chrome | CISA

    Google has released Chrome version 97.0.4692.71 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. This version addresses vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system.

    CISA encourages users and administrators to review the Chrome Release Note and apply the necessary updates as soon as possible.

  • VMware Releases Security Updates

    VMware has released a security advisory to address a vulnerability in Workstation, Fusion, and ESXi. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability to take control of an affected system.

  • What You Need to Know About the Predator-OS 20.04 LTS Release | Lin...

    Predator-OS - "the OS that naturally preys on others"- is a free and open-source security-centric project for penetration testing and ethical hacking that can also be used as a privacy-focued, hardened Linux distro. LinuxSecurity researchers spoke with Founder and lead developer Hossein Seilany to get insight into the unique features and benefits that newly released Predator-OS 20.04 LTS offers hackers, pentesters and privacy-conscious Linux users.

LibreOffice 7.2.5 Released with 90 Bug Fixes, Now Available for Download

Coming exactly one month after LibreOffice 7.2.4, which was an emergency update to address a critical security vulnerability, the LibreOffice 7.2.5 update is here to fix a total of 90 bugs (according to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs) across all core components of the open-source and cross-platform office suite, as well as to further improve document compatibility. This is the fifth of seven planned maintenance updates for the LibreOffice 7.2 office suite series, which was released in mid-August 2021 with many new features and improvements, including improved interoperability with the MS Office document formats, native support for Apple M1 machines, as well as various UI enhancements. Read more

LibreOffice 7.2.5 is now available

The Document Foundation announces LibreOffice 7.2.5 Community, the fifth minor release of the LibreOffice 7.2 family, which is available on the download page. This version includes 90 bug fixes and improvements to document compatibility. The changelogs provide details of the fixes: changes in RC1 and changes in RC2. For enterprise-class deployments, TDF strongly recommends the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners, with long-term support options, professional assistance, custom features and Service Level Agreements: LibreOffice in Business. Read more

Best Free and Open Source JavaScript Runtime Environments

The JavaScript runtime environment provides your scripts with utility libraries which can be used during execution. It’s your script that references these libraries. The engine itself doesn’t depend on them. Unlike C and other compiled languages, JavaScript runs in a container. A program reads the JavaScript code and executes it. This program needs to parse the code and convert it into runnable commands. It must also provide objects to JavaScript so that it can interact with other things. The first part is known as the engine, the second is the runtime. Read more

Ubuntu Touch OTA-21 Released with Redesigned Greeter, Various Improvements

Still based on the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-21 update is here one and a half months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-20 with more improvements and various bug fixes. Highlights include a redesigned greeter (PIN/password entry screen), a new Tamil font, a new magnetometer and compass plugin for all Halium 9 or later based devices, and the ability to clear the lists of recent or missed calls. Read more

