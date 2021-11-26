Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers
Norton 360 Now Comes With Crypto Mining Capabilities And Sketchy Removal Process
If you're in the IT industry, as I am, and you come across someone talking about using Norton or Symantec antivirus software, as I occasionally do, it typically sends you diving for your calendar to check what year we're in. The a/v provider, once dominant in the space, has since built a reputation for itself as bloated software that is mostly effective at grinding your computer to a halt. Whether or not that reputation is deserved, the company has also had issues in the past with users claiming an inability to fully remove Norton software when attempting an uninstall. So, a checkered recent past is the point.
Multiculturalism in technology and its limits: AsyncAPI and the long road to open source utopia [Ed: The hypocritical Linux Foundation shilling proprietary software under the guise of multiculturalism? (See below)]
Being part of the initiative is simple: join the Slack channel and contribute through GitHub.
Google Releases Security Updates for Chrome | CISA
Google has released Chrome version 97.0.4692.71 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. This version addresses vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system.
CISA encourages users and administrators to review the Chrome Release Note and apply the necessary updates as soon as possible.
VMware Releases Security Updates
VMware has released a security advisory to address a vulnerability in Workstation, Fusion, and ESXi. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability to take control of an affected system.
What You Need to Know About the Predator-OS 20.04 LTS Release | Lin...
Predator-OS - "the OS that naturally preys on others"- is a free and open-source security-centric project for penetration testing and ethical hacking that can also be used as a privacy-focued, hardened Linux distro. LinuxSecurity researchers spoke with Founder and lead developer Hossein Seilany to get insight into the unique features and benefits that newly released Predator-OS 20.04 LTS offers hackers, pentesters and privacy-conscious Linux users.
