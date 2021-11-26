All Qt developers should know about signals, slots, and properties. Those of you who have used QML will know that property bindings are super useful and cool. Bindings allow us to write more reactive and declarative style code. However, they are only available within QML, which means there are no compile time errors when you do something wrong.

Wouldn’t it be nice if we could have the sunlit uplands of Brexit — erm, I mean bindings — from the comfort and speed of C++? Wouldn’t it be nice if you could use this with or without Qt? Wouldn’t it be nice if this was just plain C++ with no moc required? Wouldn’t it be nice if you could avoid executing a binding many times when you update each dependent property (lazy/deferred evaluation)? Wouldn’t it be nice if you could have this right now?