Programming Leftovers
This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 424
Perl warnings and the warn function
It occurred to me afterward that there may be some confusion between the warnings pragma and the related warn function for reporting arbitrary runtime errors. warn outputs its arguments to the standard error (STDERR) stream, or if it’s not given any then you get a string with any exception from [email protected] ($EVAL_ERROR under use English) followed by a tab and then “...caught at <file> line x.” If that’s empty too, a plain warn just says, “Warning: something's wrong at <file> line x.”, which isn’t exactly helpful, but then again you didn’t give it much to go on.
Introducing KDBindings
All Qt developers should know about signals, slots, and properties. Those of you who have used QML will know that property bindings are super useful and cool. Bindings allow us to write more reactive and declarative style code. However, they are only available within QML, which means there are no compile time errors when you do something wrong.
Wouldn’t it be nice if we could have the sunlit uplands of Brexit — erm, I mean bindings — from the comfort and speed of C++? Wouldn’t it be nice if you could use this with or without Qt? Wouldn’t it be nice if this was just plain C++ with no moc required? Wouldn’t it be nice if you could avoid executing a binding many times when you update each dependent property (lazy/deferred evaluation)? Wouldn’t it be nice if you could have this right now?
Computer Coding – Computer Program Definition and Code Meaning
When you start learning to code, one of the questions you probably ask yourself is "What lannguage should I learn first?"
One of the most exciting – and at times overwhelming – things about learning to code is just how much there is to learn.
But instead of just focusing on learning one specific technology, it can also help to learn the foundations – the building blocks. You can peel back the layers of abstraction to get to know the underlying principles that all technologies have in common.
Understanding what coding is at a fundamental level will make solving problems easier and will give you a better understanding of how different technologies work underneath the hood.
URL trends from 2013
UTM tags hadn’t started their widespread URL pollution yet, but there was inklings that people were thinking that you could track people with get request parameters.
