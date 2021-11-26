Language Selection

Programming Leftovers

Thursday 6th of January 2022 11:18:25 AM
Development

  • This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 424
  • Perl warnings and the warn function

    It occurred to me after­ward that there may be some con­fu­sion between the warnings prag­ma and the relat­ed warn func­tion for report­ing arbi­trary run­time errors. warn out­puts its argu­ments to the stan­dard error (STDERR) stream, or if it’s not giv­en any then you get a string with any excep­tion from [email protected] ($EVAL_ERROR under use English) fol­lowed by a tab and then “...caught at <file> line x.” If that’s emp­ty too, a plain warn just says, “Warning: something's wrong at <file> line x.”, which isn’t exact­ly help­ful, but then again you didn’t give it much to go on.

  • Introducing KDBindings

    All Qt developers should know about signals, slots, and properties. Those of you who have used QML will know that property bindings are super useful and cool. Bindings allow us to write more reactive and declarative style code. However, they are only available within QML, which means there are no compile time errors when you do something wrong.

    Wouldn’t it be nice if we could have the sunlit uplands of Brexit — erm, I mean bindings — from the comfort and speed of C++? Wouldn’t it be nice if you could use this with or without Qt? Wouldn’t it be nice if this was just plain C++ with no moc required? Wouldn’t it be nice if you could avoid executing a binding many times when you update each dependent property (lazy/deferred evaluation)? Wouldn’t it be nice if you could have this right now?

  • Computer Coding – Computer Program Definition and Code Meaning

    When you start learning to code, one of the questions you probably ask yourself is "What lannguage should I learn first?"

    One of the most exciting – and at times overwhelming – things about learning to code is just how much there is to learn.

    But instead of just focusing on learning one specific technology, it can also help to learn the foundations – the building blocks. You can peel back the layers of abstraction to get to know the underlying principles that all technologies have in common.

    Understanding what coding is at a fundamental level will make solving problems easier and will give you a better understanding of how different technologies work underneath the hood.

  • URL trends from 2013

    UTM tags hadn’t started their widespread URL pollution yet, but there was inklings that people were thinking that you could track people with get request parameters.

LibreOffice 7.2.5 Released with 90 Bug Fixes, Now Available for Download

Coming exactly one month after LibreOffice 7.2.4, which was an emergency update to address a critical security vulnerability, the LibreOffice 7.2.5 update is here to fix a total of 90 bugs (according to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs) across all core components of the open-source and cross-platform office suite, as well as to further improve document compatibility. This is the fifth of seven planned maintenance updates for the LibreOffice 7.2 office suite series, which was released in mid-August 2021 with many new features and improvements, including improved interoperability with the MS Office document formats, native support for Apple M1 machines, as well as various UI enhancements. Read more

LibreOffice 7.2.5 is now available

The Document Foundation announces LibreOffice 7.2.5 Community, the fifth minor release of the LibreOffice 7.2 family, which is available on the download page. This version includes 90 bug fixes and improvements to document compatibility. The changelogs provide details of the fixes: changes in RC1 and changes in RC2. For enterprise-class deployments, TDF strongly recommends the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners, with long-term support options, professional assistance, custom features and Service Level Agreements: LibreOffice in Business. Read more

Best Free and Open Source JavaScript Runtime Environments

The JavaScript runtime environment provides your scripts with utility libraries which can be used during execution. It’s your script that references these libraries. The engine itself doesn’t depend on them. Unlike C and other compiled languages, JavaScript runs in a container. A program reads the JavaScript code and executes it. This program needs to parse the code and convert it into runnable commands. It must also provide objects to JavaScript so that it can interact with other things. The first part is known as the engine, the second is the runtime. Read more

Ubuntu Touch OTA-21 Released with Redesigned Greeter, Various Improvements

Still based on the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-21 update is here one and a half months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-20 with more improvements and various bug fixes. Highlights include a redesigned greeter (PIN/password entry screen), a new Tamil font, a new magnetometer and compass plugin for all Halium 9 or later based devices, and the ability to clear the lists of recent or missed calls. Read more

