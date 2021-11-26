KDE: Template for KDE Plasma Activity, Krita Celebrates 5,637,579 Downloads Last Year
Template for KDE Plasma Activity – research & call for help - Original problem, documentation, and getting stuck · Hook’s Humble Homepage
With such a frequency of spinning them up and winding them down, I developed a preference on what a new Activity should consist of, to be as quick as possible as useful as it gets. And this blog post is my first step towards trying to create a Plasma template for when a new Activity gets created, to optimise this process.
[...]
To try it out I simply copy-pasted the Unity theme example and applied it. So I blame mostly myself. But it would be much more user-friendly if the tool would have an “Undo” button or a way to switch between the state that is stored in the settings and the script in the console.
I admit, I did not find the time to go through all of the Plasma scripting documentation yet, but I am at the stage of getting lost a bit in all the information.
One thing that makes me scratch my head is that the Plasma scripting: Configuration keys page is full of headings that say “BUG”, which I am not sure what to make of.
Krita in 2021 and 2022
A bit later than planned… Our overview of last year and a look forward to this year! We’re all still alive and working hard — sometimes a bit too hard. We kept the same core team this year, but we also had a lot of contributions from volunteers. Over a hundred people made all in all over ten thousand contributions to Krita, the website, the manual and the translations.
We also launched the Krita Dev Fund, based on Blender’s funding website code. We are really pleased with the community response to this initiative, but we’re not yet at a point where we won’t need the income from the various app stores. We launched Krita on the Epic app store, and we’ve made our first submission to the Apple MacOS store. (note: NOT the iPadOS store!)
[...]
The number of downloads from the download page grew to 5,637,579, almost a million more than in 2020, which was already a record year. That excludes all other places where people can get Krita, from Flatpak to Snap, from distributions to app stores to third-party download sites (but be careful with those!)
We also had a huge problem, that’s since then hit other free software projects like inkscape and darktable: scammers mailed people behind a lot of youtube channels, related or unrelated to graphics software, about a possible collaboration with the Krita team. This was, obviously, not us. Some forensic work showed that they were trying to install ransomware on the victims’ computers.
