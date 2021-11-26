GNU: Libreboot's RYF Commentary, Another Anti-RMS Person Steps Down
RYF can, and should, be improved
Libreboot is based on coreboot. The coreboot project distributes binary blobs, which are required on most machines that it supports. Libreboot removes those blobs, resulting in only a handful of machines being supported, and efforts are made to support more machines in such a state.
Until recently, Libreboot did not actually have a formal policy, defining specific standards or objectives. It simply defaulted to the FSF's own message.
I have now written a formal policy for the Libreboot project: [...]
Guix maintainer rotation
For some time already, Ludovic and Marius have voiced their desire to step down from the Guix maintainers collective. An email announcing the news and calling for new maintainers was sent more than 4 months ago [0]. We're very happy to announce that Efraim Flashner has responded to the call and accepted to join the Guix maintainers collective! Efraim has been with Guix for a long time -- the first recorded Git history of their activity goes back to 2015, and they have since authored more than 6000 commits! More importantly, Efraim has demonstrated traits we value for a co-maintainer, such as good communication and collaboration abilities, values that align well with those of the GNU project and overall a person you'd like to hang out with at FOSDEM .
We're sad to see Ludovic and Marius step down from their current duties, but we take comfort knowing they will remain among us for the good hacks and occasional guidance. Loosing them as co-maintainer will be a difficult test for the remaining Guix co-maintainers. Ludovic's wit, relentless energy, tactful communication and wise planning have been invaluable to the Guix project throughout the years. Ludovic has mentioned this decision was at least partly based on their desire to guard Guix against the Founder's syndrome, which is something we can only applaud. Marius has served as co-maintainer since October 2019. Their calm, composed attitude has helped us navigating through at times difficult situations, and their technical wizardry has brought us the likes of ungoogled-chromium and a Ganeti service, among many others.
