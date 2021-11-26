today's leftovers
-
News – The Month in WordPress – December 2021 – WordPress.org
December was a busy month for the WordPress community. In the latest episode of the WP Briefing podcast, WordPress Executive Director Josepha Haden Chomphosy shares a carol of thanks and shows her gratitude to all the people who make the WordPress project a success.
-
Ditching Android? Samsung dallying with Google’s Fuchsia OS
Android and iOS have dominated the mobile operating system world for so long, it is hard to imagine an alternative prying a manufacturer from the two OSes. But that is what might be happening, according to a report published by Sammobile recently.
There are claims that Samsung phones may no longer run on the Android OS, in favour of a new operating system, called Fuchsia, that has been in development under Google for a few years now.
-
Oneplus Smartphones without Google
We have way to many smartphones which are laying around in drawers, closets and basements. Before you start thinking of buying a new phone, even if it is a Fairphone, think about buying a used phone and running an up-to-date Custom ROM on it. This is very environment friendly, privacy respecting (if you ditch Google Play Services) and good on your valet.
-
Application composability – a cloud computing perspective | Ubuntu
Let’s remember the time in the 2000s when companies introduced their cloud computing offerings at a large scale. New services were put into the popular IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS categories. New kinds of storage and messaging technologies were promoted. Also, novel approaches were discussed, such as designing applications for horizontal scalability and eventual consistency. People were excited when Netflix – at that time, a business popular for selling and renting DVDs – began to migrate their business of streaming videos onto the AWS platform in 2008.
-
FAI.me service now support backports for Debian 11 (bullseye)
The FAI.me service for creating customized installation and cloud images now supports a backports kernel for the stable release Debian 11 (aka bullseye). If you enable the backports option, you will currently get kernel 5.14. This will help you if you have newer hardware that is not support by the default kernel 5.10. The backports option is also still available for the images when using the old Debian 10 (buster) release.
-
The 'Dell XPS 13 Plus' Features a Radical Redesign, But Keeps Ubuntu Option - OMG! Ubuntu!
The big design changes don’t end there, either.
Dell has updated the keyboard on the XPS 13 Plus, replacing the row of physical function keys along the top with capacitive ones. Users can change between regular functions or media controls so, Dell say, they can ‘see the keys they need’.
I’ll be honest: capacitive function keys is a change owners are going to dig or deeply detest. Apple did something semi-similar and it never quite landed with regular users to the pint they brought physical function keys back (to much applause – such an easy crowd, eh?).
A fingerprint reader is built-in to the Dell XPS 13 Plus power button.
As you’d expect of a modern XPS, the Plus also features a stunning 13.4-inch “Infinity Edge” display (i.e. barely-there-bezels), though only the most premium of premium models boasts an OLED 4K Ultra HD (3840×2400) display. The regular model comes with a more modest FHD display, with touchscreen option.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 457 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 min ago
9 hours 28 min ago
16 hours 59 min ago
17 hours 18 min ago
18 hours 34 min ago
18 hours 57 min ago
22 hours 33 min ago
22 hours 44 min ago
23 hours 18 min ago
1 day 6 min ago