The big design changes don’t end there, either.

Dell has updated the keyboard on the XPS 13 Plus, replacing the row of physical function keys along the top with capacitive ones. Users can change between regular functions or media controls so, Dell say, they can ‘see the keys they need’.

I’ll be honest: capacitive function keys is a change owners are going to dig or deeply detest. Apple did something semi-similar and it never quite landed with regular users to the pint they brought physical function keys back (to much applause – such an easy crowd, eh?).

A fingerprint reader is built-in to the Dell XPS 13 Plus power button.

As you’d expect of a modern XPS, the Plus also features a stunning 13.4-inch “Infinity Edge” display (i.e. barely-there-bezels), though only the most premium of premium models boasts an OLED 4K Ultra HD (3840×2400) display. The regular model comes with a more modest FHD display, with touchscreen option.