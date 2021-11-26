today's howtos
How to Install OpenJDK 17 on Fedora 35 - LinuxCapable
Java is a general-purpose, class-based, object-oriented multipurpose programming language that is popular due to the design of having lesser implementation dependencies, meaning that the compiled Java code can be run on all platforms that support Java without the need for recompilation. Java is also fast, secure, and reliable, therefore. It is widely used for developing Java applications in laptops, data centers, game consoles, scientific supercomputers, cell phones, etc.
The tutorial will install the OpenJDK version instead of the default Oracle JDK. The difference between these two is licensing. OpenJDK is an entirely free open-source Java with a GNU General Public License, and Oracle JDK requires a commercial license under the Oracle Binary Code License Agreement. Other differences are release schedules and other factors that come into play; however, performance is pretty much the same.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest OpenJDK 17 LTS on Fedora 35 Workstation or Server.
How to Install MongoDB 5.0 on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
MongoDB is a free and open-source cross-platform document database. The software is characterized as a NoSQL database, a tool for storing JSON, or even a Document Database with optional schemas.
Bash scripting(
This is the first article of a series focused in Gnu Bash scripting. It’s not a complete course on bash programing, but at the end you should learn one or two things. I mean, useful things that’ll help make your life easier.
How to Cinnamon Desktop Environment on Fedora 35 - LinuxCapable
Cinnamon Desktop Environment is a free, open-source desktop environment based on X Window System created from GNOME 3 by the Linux Community that was frustrated and disappointed with GNOME 3. Cinnamon offers a smart, clean look that is less bloated than alternative desktop environments and focuses on speed and flexibility.
Cinnamon is the default desktop environment choice for Linux Mint, as many veteran Linux distro hoppers would know and are actively maintained by them. A bonus feature of installing the Cinnamon desktop environment on Fedora is that it uses the GDM display manager, making it easy to switch between GNOME and Cinnamon environments.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install this alternative desktop environment on your Fedora 35 Workstation as an option choice to switch from GNOME.
How to Install LXQt Desktop Environment on Fedora 35 - LinuxCapable
LXQt is a free desktop environment known for being lightweight, fast, and energy-efficient, which can replace the standard default GNOME Desktop on your Debian system, which can be desired for users with low-powered computers and laptops, and netbooks.
LXQt has had a colorful history of merging and then splitting with the LXDE project in 2013 and 2018. However, both projects are of a high standard in sharing similar approaches regarding being more efficient than the major players such as GNOME and KDE.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install LXQt Desktop Environment on Fedora 35 Workstation.
How To Shutdown or Reboot Linux Using Command Line - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to shutdown or reboot Linux using the Command-Line. For those of you who didn’t know, Most of the popular Operating systems out there allow you to shut down your PC, laptop, or server with different methods. Linux operating systems also have ways for a user to safely shut down, reboot, hibernate or suspend your Linux system.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step learned shutdown and reboot commands on Linux machines.
How to use Trace Bitmap in Inkscape
Geometrical shapes such as curves and lines are used to represent vector graphics. These geometrical shapes are based on easily alterable mathematical expressions. However, if you have a JPG image that has low resolution, then you can trace it to the vector image with the help of the Inkscape Trace bitmap tool. After that, you can scale the traced vector image and then export it as a bitmap again. It will improve the image quality. This write-up will guide you on how to use Trace Bitmap in Inkscape. Moreover, we will also explain the Trace Bitmap Single scans and Multiple scans settings options. So, let’s start!
Set Ubuntu Server to Connect to a Wi-Fi
As we know, this is the era of the Internet. Wherever we go, whatever we do, we are somehow connected to the internet sector. Every device we use for social media, software, and operating systems may need the internet. Every Operating system needs the internet to download files, install and configure updates, etc. Similar to many operating systems, Ubuntu needs a Wi-Fi network, as well. Inside this article, you’ll discover how to use the GUI and console in Ubuntu to join a Wi-Fi network. This seems helpful if you’re running Ubuntu on a server and do not have any connection to a conventional computer. Now, let’s start.
First, we need to check and do some configuration settings for the Ubuntu 20.04 system. We will start from the Oracle Virtual Box interface. So, we have opened the Oracle Virtual Box in our system. Within the Virtual Box, you have to open the Ubuntu Server settings by clicking on the “Settings” icon on the right side. The following window will pop up. Tap on the “Network” option at the left panel of this screen. Tap on the “Adapter1” option on the right pane. Tick the “Enable Network Adapter” option, as shown. Select the “NAT” option from the drop-down list revealed on the screen. Select the Adapter type from the drop-down list and check to mark the Cable Connected option.
How to Assign a Static IP Address to a Synology NAS
If you do not assign a static IP address to your Synology NAS, your router may assign different IP addresses to your Synology NAS via DHCP at different times. It will make your NAS inaccessible to the Synology desktop and mobile apps that you have installed, and you will have to go through the process of reconfiguring these apps when that happens. So, it is imperative to assign static IP addresses to the network interfaces of your Synology NAS.
This article will show you how to assign a static IP address to your Synology NAS. Now, let’s get started.
How to Allow Remote Access to MySQL Database Server
The software ecosystem is not new to the notion of distributed systems. You do not need to be physically present in order to interact with your remotely hosted software.
Therefore your MySQL does not need to reside on a local machine for you to fully benefit from its functional features. You can now have the MySQL running on a remote dedicated server and still be guaranteed the same database security and performance as the case with a MySQL running on a local/desktop machine.
This article guide will walk us through setting up and enabling remote access to a MySQL server in Linux. On the remote server/machine hosting your MySQL database software, we need to perform a few configuration steps for it to allow authenticated remote users access.
Correct Errors In Previous Console Commands In Linux - OSTechNix
Have you ever unknowingly executed a command with a typo in it? Well, you can simply hit the UP/DOWN arrow to bring up the command history, find the misspelled command, and edit the typo, and finally re-run it. This is what most of us will usually do! However, there are also other ways to fix typos in previously entered commands. In this tutorial, we will see all possible ways to correct errors in previous console commands in Linux and Unix.
How to Install Sails.js MVC Framework with Nginx on Debian 11
Sails.js is a full-stack Node.js framework built on top of Express socket.io. It's a powerful MVC framework inspired by Ruby on Rails, but with supports of data-driven APIs and scalable, also service-oriented architecture. Sails.js is a suitable framework for building modern and enterprise-grade applications, especially data-driven applications.
Sails.js provides auto-generate REST APIs and a powerful ORM called Waterline that allows developers to use any databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Redis, etc.
A simple solution to the Private Key-Loss Conundrum - TREND OCEANS
Statistically, over 10% of users forget or lose their passwords or private keys for encrypted data.
This is not a big problem if there is a password or private key recovery option, but it becomes a disaster when there is no way to recover the lost or forgotten password or private key.
According to cryptocurrency data firm Chainalysis, over three million bitcoins are considered lost due to forgotten passwords.
RAID 5 vs. RAID 10 Explained
RAID, or Redundant Array of Independent Drives (or Disks), is a phrase for information storage techniques that partition and copy data over several hard drives. RAID could be built to improve the validity and reliability of data or I/O efficiency, albeit one purpose may damage the other. RAID systems are software-based and hardware-based, and supported by Linux. You may utilize a variety of RAID levels, each with its own set of benefits, shortcomings, and overarching goals. This comparative article will compare RAID 5 (which employs a parity crisscross method for fault-tolerant) and RAID 10 (which also utilizes mirroring for redundant information). Certain RAID levels offer resilience, allowing them to withstand certain device failures. This article demonstrates well how to test software-based RAID systems composed of two or maybe more physical devices. So, let’s get started. Here comes the command we can use in our command-line shell to check the supported RAID configuration in our Ubuntu 20.04 system.
