Impress now has the start of document theme support: it is possible to define a document theme on master pages and you can refer to the theme colors from shape text (including effects). First, thanks to our partner SUSE for working with Collabora to make this possible.

What is the difference for example Ubuntu’s Repository and the one built? Almost 1/2 a Million less errors. I used 2 computers to build the repository. Took them weeks. Now I hope you can understand why I am building a ThreadRipper Pro. Right now it has been loaded to a local server & is being tested to build an Operating System w/o error(s). Scary stuff huh?

Helping make PipeWire suitable for the Linux desktop so quickly has been WirePlumber as a more featureful alternative to PipeWire's default session manager. Out today is WirePlumber 0.4.6 as the latest step forward on that front. 2022 will hopefully be the year that we find PipeWire to be common among desktop Linux distributions for managing audio/video streams and further build off its successes that really got going in 2021. With the rise of PipeWire is also WirePlumber for session/policy management that wraps the PipeWire APIs and offers a modular design.

The port of Inferno that got me interested in trying to create my own ports is the inferno-rpi port for the Raspberry Pi. The series of labs that yshurik wrote made it seem possible that I could do something similar. I tried to start my own port to the Gumstix Overo back in 2016, but quickly realised I didn't know enough about the porting process. In 2018, in an article that covered Limbo, Go and Inferno, I mentioned working on a port of Inferno to the Efika MX Smartbook. This was put on hold for most of the time I was working as a contractor because the work didn't really leave me with enough free time to do anything. However, in mid-2020, when the gig I was doing couldn't pay for full-time work, I got the chance to revisit the port. It continued for a couple of months until the hardware wouldn't boot any more. Until I can find a debug board for it, that port isn't going anywhere. What inspired me and made me more confident about even continuing the Smartbook port was a brief diversion into retrocomputing and software archaeology. I had seen Rob Pike's ancient e-mail about Inferno On The ARM Processor and had read that there was once a port to Acorn's A7000 computer. The code was no longer present in the Inferno repository, so I thought I could redo it. (Actually, it turned out that the code was present in one of the historical archives, now available in a git repository.) Since the ARM code compilers still had support for ARMv4 targets, it was possible to get something up and running using bits and pieces of other ARM ports, and the A7000+ port was created as a proof of concept, using RPCEmu to test it.

It took a few months, but there’s a new release of QCoro with some new cool features. This change contains a breaking change in CMake, wich requires QCoro users to adjust their CMakeLists.txt. I sincerely hope this is the last breaking change for a very long time. [...] This change mostly affects packagers of QCoro. It is now possible to install both Qt5 and Qt6 versions of QCoro alongside each other without conflicting files. The shared libraries now contain the Qt version number in their name (e.g. libQCoro6Core.so) and header files are also located in dedicated subdirectories (e.g. /usr/include/qcoro6/{qcoro,QCoro}). User of QCoro should not need to do any changes to their codebase.

We're amazed and humbled to announce that, thanks to an unprecedented outpouring of support, Software Freedom Conservancy has already surpassed this year's match challenge. Despite the goal being the most ambitious one yet, this is the fastest we've ever reached this milestone. Donations are continuing to come in. As the number creeps higher as we near our fundraiser end date of January 15, we believe that each dollar above our goal sends this message loud and clear: pursuing software freedom is an important goal for our society.

The current version of EasyOS has SeaMonkey 2.53.10.1. The latest release has minor bug fixes, as announced: https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.10.2/ Due to ongoing compatibility issues with SM, I think that I might include a simple Firefox installer in EasyOS 3.2. Well, there is already an SFS available, maybe I will just bump that to the latest version.

I have compiled the Linux kernel, version 5.10.90. Source, patches and build scripts are here: https://distro.ibiblio.org/easyos/source/kernel/5.10.x/5.10.90/ Note, I discovered a bug in the compiling of 5.10.83. If anyone tried to use those build scripts, apologies. You should be OK for 5.10.90.

It is never too late to adjust and optimise your strategy for success. MicroStack is a pure upstream OpenStack platform, designed for the edge and small-scale private cloud deployments, that can be installed and maintained with minimal effort. Get started with MicroStack by following a series of tutorials for beginners

Transferred into the world of software containers, the Charmed Operator Framework defines how to configure the application, how to integrate the application when it’s used in a composed application context, how to handle relevant events, and much more. All of these elements are packaged into a Charmed Operator, which is an additional artifact for the application. A Charmed Operator is created for each application. (Read more in this article explaining framework constructs, and get an overview of how Charmed Operators cover relations.) An example of the composition of applications is Charmed Kubeflow, which provides application elements with Charmed Operators so that scientists can stand up and integrate the Kubeflow applications they need for a variety of environments – for example, a personal laptop, a workstation, or a cluster.

Programming Leftovers Solo BumbleBee makes Linux eBPF programming easier | ZDNet In 1992, the Berkeley Packet Filter (BPF) was introduced in Unix circles as a new, improved network packet filter. Nice, but not that big a deal. Then, in 2014, it was changed and brought into the Linux kernel as extended BPF (eBPF). Again, that was okay. Just okay. Soon thereafter though, developers started using it to run user-space code inside a virtual machine (VM) on the Linux kernel. And, then it was a huge deal. As Netflix computer performance expert Brendan Gregg said, with eBPF, "superpowers have finally come to Linux."

Getenv Function Usage in C Programming In the C programming language, several functions help the user acquire relevant information, such as the process name and id. Similarly, in this article, we will discuss information about the environment list that contains the variable name of the environment and then returns the value in the form of a pointer. If the function getenv() cannot find the environment, it returns NULL, and errno displays the error message.

Writing a SNES assembler compiler/disassembler - Day 4 | Sylvain Colinet [blogs.perl.org] It's time to test what we have written so far. If you look at the asar project, there are already some test files and they come with their own test syntax. It's actually pretty neat since it's embedded in the ASM files comments, so you don't need to write specific tests files.

2022: The year of software supply chain security If 2020 was the year that we became acutely aware of the consumer goods supply chain (toilet paper, anyone? Anyone?), then 2021 was the year that the software supply chain rose in our collective consciousness. In perhaps the most infamous attack of the year, thousands of customers, including several US government agencies, downloaded compromised SolarWinds updates. Alas, SolarWinds was not alone. Indeed, the weaknesses in our software supply chain were all too evident with the recent Log4j vulnerability. Log4j is a widely used open source Java logging framework, so the vulnerability has put tens of thousands of applications (ranging from data storage services to online video games) at risk.

Lessons from Log4j By now, most readers will likely have seen something about the Log4j vulnerability that has been making life miserable for system administrators since its disclosure on December 9. This bug is relatively easy to exploit, results in remote code execution, and lurks on servers all across the net; it is not hyperbolic to call it one of the worst vulnerabilities that has been disclosed in some years. In a sense, the lessons from Log4j have little new to teach us, but this bug does highlight some problems in the free-software ecosystem in an unambiguous way.

How to join a string in Java In Java, strings are used to hold a series of characters and are considered as objects, and to join strings together we need to use a concatenate operator represented by the “+” sign with String.Join function. So in this article, we will discuss some examples to make you understand its functionality.

How to calculate the square root in Java If you have a number and if you want to calculate its square root then you can do that by multiplying its factor with itself. In this article, we will teach you how you can calculate the square root of any number in the Java programming language. A Math.sqrt() that is used for this purpose, so detailed syntax and coding for square root calculation will be discussed along with examples.

How to calculate the absolute value in Java Absolute value is a non-negative value indicating how distant a number is from 0. Absolute value is always positive because it does not signify the direction. The purpose of the Math.abs() function in Java is to make any negative number positive and has no impact on the number if it is already positive. In this article, we will calculate the absolute value using the Java programming language.