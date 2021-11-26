today's howtos How to Make GNOME Shell Look Like Unity (‘Cos Why Not, Right?) Want to make GNOME Shell look like the Unity desktop? If you do, then this guide is for you. Just don’t thank me for what follows. A reader called Alwyn sent the whole run-through to me via the Tip Form, complete with screenshots. They said I could publish it if I found it interesting (which surprise: I did). Now, I’m uneasy publishing anything not written — typo’d? — by me (you may notice I’m the only regular author around here). There are a number of reasons for this but the chief one is that I can’t afford to pay for contributions. It’s just not fair to expect people to write for nothing.

How to Install CloudPanel Control Panel on Debian 10 Server CloudPanel is an open-source and free server Control panel, optimal to use on command line Debian Linux servers to manage various web components, for system monitoring and other services like MySQL, NGINX, PHP-FPM, and Redis. Most of the time hosting services come with a popular WHM Cpanel, however, we have to pay an extra cost for that. Thus, those who have some knowledge of the Linux operating system and command line can use free CloudPanel on various VPS hosting including Public cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services, Digital Ocean, or Google Cloud. The good thing is, this open-source Linux server control panel comes with extra functionalities to integrate properly with Public cloud services, aforementioned, to manage their various features. For example:

How to install ImageMagick & its PHP module on Debian 11 Server Tutorial to learn the simple commands for installing ImageMagick on Debian 11 Bullseye server along with PHP-Imagick module to use for various web-based applications such as WordPress. ImageMagick is a free tool distributed under an open-source license. Using it various images can be converted, compared, or overlapped. Apart from that other functions such as cropping, enlarging, and reducing the photos are also there. ImageMagick can handle over 100 image formats. To use its functionality in PHP-based applications, the user has to install the Imagick PHP extension. ImageMagick itself provides the user interface for the most important basic functions. Even new users can easily understand and get along with the software. Special editing features are only available as command-line tools and are therefore somewhat more complicated to use.

Install build essential tools on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 LTS Linux To compile programs from their source code, we need some tools and libraries available through a single package called on Build essential on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 |18.04 or Debian 11 | 10 base repository. Here we learn how to install it. Build essential is a name for a package that includes the GCC/g++ compilers and libraries and some other utilities required to compile software written in C and C++. The Gnu Compiler Collection, GCC for short, is a collection of compilers and offers a uniform interface for creating programs in C, C ++, Objective-C, Fortran, Ada, Assembler and Go.

How to install Nim programming language on Debian 11 Hello, dear readers. Today, you will learn how to install the Nim programming language on Debian 11. Nim is a programming language that has been inspired by Delphi. Therefore, it is a compiled language that focuses on efficiency, ease of reading source code and flexibility. Nim combines successful concepts from mature languages like Python, Ada and Modula. In addition to this, it is open source, so we can examine its source code. We could say that Nim is a new language that promises to incorporate improvements and alternatives to what already exists. For example, it can be integrated for backend functions with Python, C and others.

You Can Now Upgrade Linux Mint 20.2 to Linux Mint 20.3, Here’s How Still based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” is now available and it brings a new app to manage your recent and favorite documents, improvements to many of the official Linux Mint apps, as well as updated packages. Linux Mint 20.3 uses the same package base as Linux Mint 20.2, and all previous updates in the Linux Mint 20 series for that matter. This means that you can easily upgrade your existing installations without downloading the new ISO images, which are here mostly for new deployments.