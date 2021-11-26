The Future of Snapcraft
System hysteresis, when applied to software, can roughly be defined as an overall lag between desired implementation of code and actual implementation of said code. Ideally, this delay should be minimal, and programmers would be able to make instantaneous changes and improvements to their applications.
In reality, things are more complex – and tend to get more complex as time goes by. For the past six odd years, the Snapcraft team has worked on making their core product modular, efficient and useful to snap developers, extending its functionality and introducing new capabilities over time. In a way, it is a complete product, and it serves its purpose well. But there are ways to make things even better. This article looks at the future of Snapcraft.
Also: Canonical Outlines the ‘Future of Snapcraft’
Canonical To Focus On A New, More Modular Snapcraft - Current Codebase Goes Legacy
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 456 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Wireless network does not auto-reconnect in KDE
This is a fairly short tutorial, but the problem is quite annoying. It's a small thing, but it does mar the overall experience. Thinking more broadly, the credentials management in Linux is a bit weird, and hasn't been properly done since, well, ever. Some desktop environments will prompt you to use password wallets, some won't. Some distros will or won't, regardless of the desktop you use. There will be situations where you launch a particular app, like Chromium or Skype, and the wallet tool will wake up. Sometimes, network share connections will need password again and again, because the system won't use the wallet. All of this goes beyond MX Linux and the re-connect issue I've outlined above. But if you are affected, take a look at the Wireless settings, see if all users can connect, and optionally, activate KDE Wallet so that you have a bit more elegant and secure setup in place. Problem solved. And that would be all for this time, folks.
LibreOffice: The Klingons and Interslavs are already here
While Klingon language support still ranks somewhat low among issues thought not to be essential, the federation that is LibreOffice 7.3 will also bring Interslavic support to the mix when released come early February. Since you were wondering, Interslavic is an artificial language meant to operate in the cross-section of Slavic interlingualism. Targ-herders everywhere are reportedly mildly pleased. The synergy in KSL (Klingon as second language) regions is a potato harvest that we can all appreciate.
Krita 5.0.2
Hot on the heels of Krita 5.0.0, we’re releasing the first bugfix release of Krita 5! It’s 5.0.2 because if you upload a beta with the version number 5.0.0 to the Windows Store, you cannot upload 5.0.0 final, but it has to be 5.0.1… So, don’t worry, you didn’t miss 5.0.1!
The Future of Snapcraft
System hysteresis, when applied to software, can roughly be defined as an overall lag between desired implementation of code and actual implementation of said code. Ideally, this delay should be minimal, and programmers would be able to make instantaneous changes and improvements to their applications. In reality, things are more complex – and tend to get more complex as time goes by. For the past six odd years, the Snapcraft team has worked on making their core product modular, efficient and useful to snap developers, extending its functionality and introducing new capabilities over time. In a way, it is a complete product, and it serves its purpose well. But there are ways to make things even better. This article looks at the future of Snapcraft. Also: Canonical Outlines the ‘Future of Snapcraft’ Canonical To Focus On A New, More Modular Snapcraft - Current Codebase Goes Legacy
Recent comments
3 hours 4 min ago
6 hours 7 min ago
16 hours 2 min ago
22 hours 22 min ago
22 hours 52 min ago
23 hours 2 min ago
23 hours 6 min ago
23 hours 58 min ago
1 day 2 min ago
1 day 54 min ago