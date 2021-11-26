Wireless network does not auto-reconnect in KDE This is a fairly short tutorial, but the problem is quite annoying. It's a small thing, but it does mar the overall experience. Thinking more broadly, the credentials management in Linux is a bit weird, and hasn't been properly done since, well, ever. Some desktop environments will prompt you to use password wallets, some won't. Some distros will or won't, regardless of the desktop you use. There will be situations where you launch a particular app, like Chromium or Skype, and the wallet tool will wake up. Sometimes, network share connections will need password again and again, because the system won't use the wallet. All of this goes beyond MX Linux and the re-connect issue I've outlined above. But if you are affected, take a look at the Wireless settings, see if all users can connect, and optionally, activate KDE Wallet so that you have a bit more elegant and secure setup in place. Problem solved. And that would be all for this time, folks.

LibreOffice: The Klingons and Interslavs are already here While Klingon language support still ranks somewhat low among issues thought not to be essential, the federation that is LibreOffice 7.3 will also bring Interslavic support to the mix when released come early February. Since you were wondering, Interslavic is an artificial language meant to operate in the cross-section of Slavic interlingualism. Targ-herders everywhere are reportedly mildly pleased. The synergy in KSL (Klingon as second language) regions is a potato harvest that we can all appreciate.