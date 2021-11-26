Games: Haunted Chocolatier, Tiny Life, ChimeraOS 29, and Lots More
Check out some fresh Haunted Chocolatier screenshots | GamingOnLinux
Haunted Chocolatier is the next game from Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe (Eric Barone), we still don't yet know a huge amount about it but the dev recently showed some fresh screenshots. These are just some small teasers, with Barone mentioning on their Twitter to expect plenty more throughout 2022.
On December 25, Barone mentioned the game is "making good progress" and currently work is progressing on the "core elements of the game". We don't expect to get a lot of info before a true full reveal, as Barone mentioned "I don’t really feel like sharing much, because I’d rather let the game be a surprise than reveal everything. I just like working in secret".
Tiny Life is an upcoming pixel-art take on experiences like The Sims | GamingOnLinux
Tiny Life is an upcoming game trying to capture the essence of games like The Sims, but in an isometric pixelart style. If you've played The Sims before, you mostly know sort-of what to expect from it. Build a house, have a family and take care of all their needs - or totally mess with them. You're basically god watching over a few select people.
Tiny Life's creator, the solo indie developer Ellpeck, has always loved casual life simulation games like The Sims, Harvest Moon and Stardew Valley. For multiple years, he deemed the prospect of making a complex life simulation game similar to The Sims too difficult, until he started working on Tiny Life and realized that it is, indeed, quite the task. Nevertheless, he has been working on the game regularly for over a year and considers it his passion project.
Linux Play: Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance, Shadow Tactics: Aiko’s Choice, The Captain … - itsfoss.net
We close 2021 and in 2022 with the latest edition of Linux Play, our premiere games section for Linux with the best of what came out in December, or much of it. And nice things came out: Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance, new installment of the veteran and award-winning RPG franchise; Shadow Tactics: Aiko’s Choice, another new installment, in this case the most recent, but also applauded real-time strategy franchise set in ancient feudal Japan; The Captain, which is new from the creators of World of goo… And so on until reaching the ten titles that make up the list, topped as always by an eleventh game, this free one: the musical Tempo. Linux Play!
The Best Linux Games of 2021 - itsfoss.net
We are already in 2022 and not only that: today we celebrate the Day of the Magi, a very beloved holiday here in Spain because that is when the gifts arrive, although for some time now, he has been in fierce conflict with Santa Claus. Be that as it may, this holiday allows us to publish a special like the one at hand, in which we collect the best games of the year for Linux, screening through, yes.
This special Linux Play we select a list with The 10 best games that came out for Linux in 2021, which should be clarified, because what is said to play on Linux can be done in many ways and with quite a few guarantees: you can play the most outstanding releases through platforms of streaming like Stadia or GeForce Now, you can play more and more titles with better quality through Steam and Proton …
However, in this Linux Play: The Best Games of 2021 only native games are includedNot because there are great differences between playing one or the other, beyond the details of each platform, but, as we have always done, for consistency, but also for “necessity”: native games are the most significant indicator of the health of Linux gaming… Although in the last couple of years the appearance of the aforementioned Proton has destabilized everything.
ChimeraOS 29 brings fixes for Aya Neo, GPD Win 3 and more upgrades | GamingOnLinux
Continuing to refine the SteamOS-like full-screen experience, ChimeraOS 29 is out now bringing on upgrades and plenty of bug fixes too.
The usual main components have been upgraded including Linux Kernel 5.15.12, Mesa drivers 21.3.3, NVIDIA driver 495.46, RetroArch 1.9.14 and upgrades to their own special helper packages too. Users of a few handhelds will be happy too with ChimeraOS 29 bringing fixed WiFI on the Aya Neo 2021 Pro/Retro Power, there's now a touch-screen driver for the GPD Win 3 and another hardware fix is to stop the ASRock LED controller being recognized as a joystick.
The Steam Deck is the biggest gaming news of all time. - Invidious
Liftoff: FPV Drone Racing gets a huge physics update, new racing environment | GamingOnLinux
Liftoff: FPV Drone Racing is a very good simulator and it just got that little bit better, with update 1.4.0 out now bringing some major improvements.
Going back to the drawing board for the physics system, LuGus Studios decided to rely less on Unity's built-in physics with their new flight controller, the result is that overall in many places it should perform better. Something that also sounds fancy is a new " A.I. PID tune feature" that will adjust "itself based on the system's performance for a perfectly tuned setup in light" but you can still tune things manually.
