today's leftovers
-
Dell announce the new XPS 13 Plus with Ubuntu supported | GamingOnLinux
During CES 2022 Dell announced the brand new XPS 13 Plus, which overhauls the design and it looks pretty slick. They've confirmed that Ubuntu 20.04 will also still be a supported option, on their Developer Edition.
"Our most powerful XPS 13 was redesigned from the ground up to be our highest-performing flagship ever, so users can do everything they love faster. New modern and simplified interiors are beautiful and provide a seamless touch experience for customers. Stunning displays and enhanced audio bring your content to life. Crafted of machined aluminum and glass in Platinum or Graphite." — Dell.
-
Haiku activity report - December 2021
Happy new year!
Note: this report covers changes only to the Haiku main git repository. There are many other things going on for Haiku outside that git repository. In recent big news, we have an X11 compatibility layer, and a running experimental Wine port. However, I cannot cover everything in these reports. Help welcome if you want to contribute to our website with news announcements for such items.
That being said, let’s see what’s going on in Haiku itself!
This report covers hrev55688-hrev55768.
-
Hackaday Podcast 150: Blackberry Runs Out Of Juice, NODE Has Your Pinouts, Rats Learn DOOM, And 2021 Is Done | Hackaday
Join Hackaday Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Managing Editor Tom Nardi as they ring in the New Year with the first podcast episode of 2022. We get the bad news out early for those still thumbing away at their Blackberries, then pivot into some of the highlights from over the holidays such as the release of NODE’s The Pinouts Book and the discovery of a few expectation-defying OpenSCAD libraries. We’ll look at modifying a water cooler with Ghidra, and the incredible technology that let’s historians uncover the hidden history of paintings. Oh, and we’ll also talk about all the best and most important stories of the last 12 months. There’s a lot of ground to cover, so get comfortable.
-
This Week in Linux 179: Lost Torvalds Talk Found, Maui Shell, Krita, Darktable, OBS Studio
On this episode of This Week in Linux, a Christmas Gift from Jon Maddog Hall of Linus talk from DECUS 1994, Krita 5.0, Darktable 3.8, OBS Studio 27.2 Flatpaks & Red Hat, OpenRGB 0.7, Firefox 95, GIMP 2.10.30, AppImage Pool: App Store for AppImages, Libadwaita 1.0, Enlightenment 0.25, Maui Shell: Convergent Desktop, Tails 4.25, Kali Linux 2021.4, Calculate Linux 22, Steam Winter Sale & Steam Awards, PS5 Controller as a Linux Touchpad! All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
-
Kubernetes is Moving on From Dockershim: Commitments and Next Steps
Kubernetes is removing dockershim in the upcoming v1.24 release. We're excited to reaffirm our community values by supporting open source container runtimes, enable a smaller kubelet, and increase engineering velocity for teams using Kubernetes. If you use Docker Engine as a Container Runtime for your Kubernetes cluster, get ready to migrate to 1.24! To check if you're affected, refer to Check whether dockershim deprecation affects you.
-
Kernel: Linux 5.17 Features, Intel, Linux Hibernation Documentation, and Microsoft E.E.E.
Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers
New batch of AstroPis set up on International Space Station
A new batch of AstroPi computers are up and running on board the International Space Station (ISS), set-up by ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer. The units were shown off in September 2021 and launched aboard a SpaceX Dragon 2 freighter atop a Falcon 9 rocket in December. They are to replace the existing AstroPi units "Ed" and "Izzy" which have resided on the ISS for six years. Maurer spent yesterday afternoon on the ISS setting up the new kit, which consists of Raspberry Pi 4 Model B hardware, a 12.3MP camera, and a range of sensors. Engineers will eventually be able to control the units from the ground and upload code submissions from the Mission Zero and Mission Space Lab programs. Both are aimed at getting young people interested in coding, with one teaching participants how to write a program to take a humidity reading and display a message (without swears) to the astronauts while the other is a more complicated team-based affair.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
