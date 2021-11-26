LibreOffice: The Klingons and Interslavs are already here
We happily report that Klingons have – at this point – not taken over control of the LibreOffice bug-tracker.
While Klingon language support still ranks somewhat low among issues thought not to be essential, the federation that is LibreOffice 7.3 will also bring Interslavic support to the mix when released come early February.
Since you were wondering, Interslavic is an artificial language meant to operate in the cross-section of Slavic interlingualism.
Targ-herders everywhere are reportedly mildly pleased. The synergy in KSL (Klingon as second language) regions is a potato harvest that we can all appreciate.
Undeterred by the confines of a monogalactic community of translators, LibreOffice numbers are growing. Hundreds of millions or earthlings alone now have powerful tools honed in their native languages.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 458 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla and EasyOS
Security: Diffoscope 199 and WordPress (Anything Between 3.7 and 5.8)
IBM/Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Kdenlive 21.12.1 released
The first maintenance release of the 21.12 series is out with fixes to ripple mode, project archiving and multiple bins. This version also enforces to transcode footage with variable framerates to a standard framerate value.
Recent comments
1 hour 55 min ago
2 hours 18 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
3 hours 14 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
4 hours 23 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago
4 hours 49 min ago
6 hours 53 min ago
6 hours 59 min ago