Horizon X3 AI development board is powered by Sunrise 3 AI Edge Arm processor
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 452 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla and EasyOS
Security: Diffoscope 199 and WordPress (Anything Between 3.7 and 5.8)
IBM/Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Kdenlive 21.12.1 released
The first maintenance release of the 21.12 series is out with fixes to ripple mode, project archiving and multiple bins. This version also enforces to transcode footage with variable framerates to a standard framerate value.
Recent comments
1 hour 55 min ago
2 hours 18 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
3 hours 14 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
4 hours 23 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago
4 hours 49 min ago
6 hours 53 min ago
6 hours 59 min ago