Lock your camera to a specific USB port in OBS | Opensource.com
If you stream with OBS with multiple cameras on Linux, you might notice that cameras are loaded as they are detected during boot. You probably don't give it much thought, normally, but if you have a permanent streaming setup with complex OBS templates, you need to know which camera in the physical world is going to show up in which screen in the virtual one. In other words, you don't want to assign one device as Camera A today only to have it end up as Camera B tomorrow.
To standardize a complex camera setup, you can impose some special rules on how cameras get assigned to locations in the Linux filesystem.
Writing Python applications, building Linux labs, and more tips for sysadmins | Enable Sysadmin
Today, we are looking back at our top 10 articles of December to give you a chance to catch up on any of the great content you might have missed. In this list, you will see various topics covered, and we are confident that some, if not all, will be of interest to you.
Vimtutor - make VIM lot easier to Learn for newbies - TREND OCEANS
Enable Sysadmin wrapped up 2021 with a strong December. During the month, we published 24 new articles and received more than 691,000 reads from more than 470,000 readers across the site. For the full year, we achieved nearly 95% more page views compared to 2020, which we hope means that we're providing more sysadmins the information they need to do their jobs well.
Top 10 container guides for sysadmins | Enable Sysadmin
Each year, I get the opportunity to write a brief piece about the top container articles of the year that were published on Enable Sysadmin. It is a great opportunity to review and reread the articles. I am happy to see that a couple of mine made the cut.
Three Ways To Connect Phone And Desktop! ~ The Linux Ecosystem ~ - Kockatoo Tube
Wireless network does not auto-reconnect in KDE
Here's an interesting, annoying little problem for you. Say you run a Linux machine, with the Plasma desktop as your UI of choice. You connect to a Wireless network, no sweat. But then, on reboot you discover that your system will not reconnect. The password is fine, and if you manually initiate the connection, everything works. Similarly, when you wake your machine (laptop) from sleep, there is no automatic reconnection to the access point. Manually, no problem.
I discovered this issue in MX Linux MX-21 KDE recently. This is not something I've faced before, and I found this to be an unnecessary hurdle in an otherwise truly fine testing session. So I started looking through the system menus, and I soon found a rather simple, almost innocent and thus infuriating fix to this problem. Let's see what gives.
How to View WebP Images on Ubuntu and Linux Mint
If you've searched for images on Google (or any other search engine), you've probably come across WebP images at some point but were perhaps hesitant to download them because of potential compatibility issues.
Fortunately, though, there are workarounds to view WebP images on a computer. If you're on Linux, you can do this in a few different ways.
In this guide, we'll explain WebP and walk you through the steps to view WebP images on Ubuntu and Linux Mint.
How to Create a Kubernetes Cluster with AWS CLI
Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) is a managed Kubernetes service that is hosted on AWS.
The main reason for using EKS is to remove the burden of managing pods, nodes, etc. Running Kubernetes in AWS currently requires a great deal of technical expertise and often falls outside the wheelhouse of many organizations. With EKS, the required infrastructure is managed by Amazon's "in-house" team, leaving users with a fully managed Kubernetes engine that can be used either via an API or standard kubectl tooling.
EKS will support all Kubernetes features, including namespaces, security settings, resource quotas & tolerations, deployment strategies, autoscalers and more. EKS will allow you to run your own control plane, but also integrates with AWS IAM so you can maintain your own access control to the API.
How to install Webull Desktop on a Chromebook with Crossover
Today we are looking at how to install Webull Desktop on a Chromebook with Crossover 21. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Classic SysAdmin: How to Check Disk Space on Linux from the Command Line - Linux Foundation
Quick question: How much space do you have left on your drives? A little or a lot? Follow up question: Do you know how to find out? If you happen to use a GUI desktop (e.g., GNOME, KDE, Mate, Pantheon, etc.), the task is probably pretty simple. But what if you’re looking at a headless server, with no GUI? Do you need to install tools for the task? The answer is a resounding no. All the necessary bits are already in place to help you find out exactly how much space remains on your drives. In fact, you have two very easy-to-use options at the ready.
Mozilla and EasyOS
Security: Diffoscope 199 and WordPress (Anything Between 3.7 and 5.8)
IBM/Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Kdenlive 21.12.1 released
The first maintenance release of the 21.12 series is out with fixes to ripple mode, project archiving and multiple bins. This version also enforces to transcode footage with variable framerates to a standard framerate value.
