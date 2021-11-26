Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 7th of January 2022 11:27:29 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • Lock your camera to a specific USB port in OBS | Opensource.com

    If you stream with OBS with multiple cameras on Linux, you might notice that cameras are loaded as they are detected during boot. You probably don't give it much thought, normally, but if you have a permanent streaming setup with complex OBS templates, you need to know which camera in the physical world is going to show up in which screen in the virtual one. In other words, you don't want to assign one device as Camera A today only to have it end up as Camera B tomorrow.

    To standardize a complex camera setup, you can impose some special rules on how cameras get assigned to locations in the Linux filesystem.

  • Writing Python applications, building Linux labs, and more tips for sysadmins | Enable Sysadmin

    Today, we are looking back at our top 10 articles of December to give you a chance to catch up on any of the great content you might have missed. In this list, you will see various topics covered, and we are confident that some, if not all, will be of interest to you.

  • Vimtutor - make VIM lot easier to Learn for newbies - TREND OCEANS

    Enable Sysadmin wrapped up 2021 with a strong December. During the month, we published 24 new articles and received more than 691,000 reads from more than 470,000 readers across the site. For the full year, we achieved nearly 95% more page views compared to 2020, which we hope means that we're providing more sysadmins the information they need to do their jobs well.

  • Top 10 container guides for sysadmins | Enable Sysadmin

    Each year, I get the opportunity to write a brief piece about the top container articles of the year that were published on Enable Sysadmin. It is a great opportunity to review and reread the articles. I am happy to see that a couple of mine made the cut.

  • Three Ways To Connect Phone And Desktop! ~ The Linux Ecosystem ~ - Kockatoo Tube
  • Wireless network does not auto-reconnect in KDE

    Here's an interesting, annoying little problem for you. Say you run a Linux machine, with the Plasma desktop as your UI of choice. You connect to a Wireless network, no sweat. But then, on reboot you discover that your system will not reconnect. The password is fine, and if you manually initiate the connection, everything works. Similarly, when you wake your machine (laptop) from sleep, there is no automatic reconnection to the access point. Manually, no problem.

    I discovered this issue in MX Linux MX-21 KDE recently. This is not something I've faced before, and I found this to be an unnecessary hurdle in an otherwise truly fine testing session. So I started looking through the system menus, and I soon found a rather simple, almost innocent and thus infuriating fix to this problem. Let's see what gives.

  • How to View WebP Images on Ubuntu and Linux Mint

    If you've searched for images on Google (or any other search engine), you've probably come across WebP images at some point but were perhaps hesitant to download them because of potential compatibility issues.

    Fortunately, though, there are workarounds to view WebP images on a computer. If you're on Linux, you can do this in a few different ways.

    In this guide, we'll explain WebP and walk you through the steps to view WebP images on Ubuntu and Linux Mint.

  • How to Create a Kubernetes Cluster with AWS CLI

    Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) is a managed Kubernetes service that is hosted on AWS.

    The main reason for using EKS is to remove the burden of managing pods, nodes, etc. Running Kubernetes in AWS currently requires a great deal of technical expertise and often falls outside the wheelhouse of many organizations. With EKS, the required infrastructure is managed by Amazon's "in-house" team, leaving users with a fully managed Kubernetes engine that can be used either via an API or standard kubectl tooling.

    EKS will support all Kubernetes features, including namespaces, security settings, resource quotas & tolerations, deployment strategies, autoscalers and more. EKS will allow you to run your own control plane, but also integrates with AWS IAM so you can maintain your own access control to the API.

  • How to install Webull Desktop on a Chromebook with Crossover

    Today we are looking at how to install Webull Desktop on a Chromebook with Crossover 21. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • Classic SysAdmin: How to Check Disk Space on Linux from the Command Line - Linux Foundation

    Quick question: How much space do you have left on your drives? A little or a lot? Follow up question: Do you know how to find out? If you happen to use a GUI desktop (e.g., GNOME, KDE, Mate, Pantheon, etc.), the task is probably pretty simple. But what if you’re looking at a headless server, with no GUI? Do you need to install tools for the task? The answer is a resounding no. All the necessary bits are already in place to help you find out exactly how much space remains on your drives. In fact, you have two very easy-to-use options at the ready.

»

More in Tux Machines

Mozilla and EasyOS

  • After heavy criticism: Mozilla Foundation no longer accepts donations in crypto money

    The Mozilla Foundation will no longer accept donations in cryptocurrency until further notice. Recently the foundation, which develops the free internet programs Firefox and Thunderbird, publicly reminded that donations are also accepted in crypto money. There was then strong criticism from many quarters that the generation of crypto currencies is climate-hostile and wastes energy. The Mozilla project explains on Twitter that the criticism has been received and the discussion about the impact of cryptocurrencies on the environment is being heard. Mozilla now wants to examine in detail whether crypto money is compatible with its own climate goals. This process is carried out transparently in the sense of open source.

  • Firefox skeleton will download latest Firefox

    As we have ongoing issues with SeaMonkey, not working properly on some sites, we need to be able to easily install Firefox, Chromium or Chrome browsers. I very much like the SM suite, so want to keep it builtin to EasyOS. There are Firefox and Chromium SFS files, that can be downloaded via the "sfsget" icon on the desktop; however, I want a mechanism that is a single-click to install one of these browsers, and also a single-click (or a couple of clicks) to update to the latest version. So, I have created a PET 'firefox-skel-ask', that is just a skeleton, with various configuration files for Firefox. Most importantly, it has an entry in the menu "Internet -> Download latest Firefox". First time you run this, it will download the latest version of Firefox, which right now is 95.0.2, and will set it up to run as user "firefox". That is, it will run non-root, for enhanced security, and it's home will be /home/firefox

  • More bug reports for LiVES video editor

    Just a couple of things to fix and intend to release EasyOS 3.2. One of those "things" is LiVES -- I like it, very sophisticated, small because written in C++, gtk3-based, uses system libraries, doesn't have rampant dependencies like some other video editors. However, it is buggy, for me anyway.

Security: Diffoscope 199 and WordPress (Anything Between 3.7 and 5.8)

  • Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 199 released
    The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 199. This version includes the following changes: 
    [ Chris Lamb ]
* Support both variants of "odt2txt", including the one provided by unoconv.
  (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#298)

[ Jelle van der Waa ]
* Add external tool reference on Arch Linux for xb-tool.
  • WordPress Releases Security Update

    WordPress versions between 3.7 and 5.8 are affected by multiple vulnerabilities. Exploitation of some of these vulnerabilities could cause a denial of service condition.

IBM/Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  • IBM's original 'Linux man' Irving Wladawsky-Berger: A New Measurement Framework for the Digital Economy

    Several weeks ago I heard a very interesting keynote presentation by Cambridge professor Diane Coyle at the annual workshop of the Stanford Digital Economy Lab, - What Don’t We Know About Measuring the Digital Economy? Professor Coyle is also a research associate of the UK Economics Statistics Centre of Excellence. In 2017 she was a recipient of the Indigo Prize on how to measure economic activity in the digital economy for her essay Making the Future Count, co-authored with Benjamin Mitra-Kahn. “GDP captures only market transactions at the price of exchange, and not the welfare gains, externalities, environment, distribution of wealth or innovation which occurs in an economy,” wrote the authors. “Hence almost since its creation in the 1940s it has been criticised for its inability to capture economic welfare. Now changes in the economy, being restructured by digital technology and paying the price for unsustainable growth, make the case for a new measurement framework more pressing than ever. GDP was never an ideal measure of economic welfare and its suitability has been decreasing.” Gross Domestic Product (GDP) became the accepted international measure of economies in the1940s. While being a good measure for the 20th century industrial economy, GDP is a flawed measure for the 21st century economy. It was suitable when the economy was dominated by the production of physical goods, but GDP doesn’t adequately capture the growing share of services and other intangible assets that now characterize advanced economies. Nor does it reflect important economic activity beyond production, such as income, consumption and living standards.

  • Remi Collet: PHP version 8.0.15RC1 and 8.1.2RC1

    Release Candidate versions are available in testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages. RPM of PHP version 8.1.2RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-php81-test repository for Fedora 33-34 and Enterprise Linux. RPM of PHP version 8.0.15RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-test repository for Fedora 35 or in the remi-php80-test repository for Fedora 33-34 and Enterprise Linux.

  • Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2022-01

    Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.

Kdenlive 21.12.1 released

The first maintenance release of the 21.12 series is out with fixes to ripple mode, project archiving and multiple bins. This version also enforces to transcode footage with variable framerates to a standard framerate value. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6