Security: Diffoscope 199 and WordPress (Anything Between 3.7 and 5.8)
-
Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 199 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 199. This version includes the following changes:
[ Chris Lamb ] * Support both variants of "odt2txt", including the one provided by unoconv. (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#298) [ Jelle van der Waa ] * Add external tool reference on Arch Linux for xb-tool.
-
WordPress Releases Security Update
WordPress versions between 3.7 and 5.8 are affected by multiple vulnerabilities. Exploitation of some of these vulnerabilities could cause a denial of service condition.
-
Mozilla and EasyOS
IBM/Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Kdenlive 21.12.1 released
The first maintenance release of the 21.12 series is out with fixes to ripple mode, project archiving and multiple bins. This version also enforces to transcode footage with variable framerates to a standard framerate value.
