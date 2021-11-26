Mozilla and EasyOS
-
After heavy criticism: Mozilla Foundation no longer accepts donations in crypto money
The Mozilla Foundation will no longer accept donations in cryptocurrency until further notice. Recently the foundation, which develops the free internet programs Firefox and Thunderbird, publicly reminded that donations are also accepted in crypto money. There was then strong criticism from many quarters that the generation of crypto currencies is climate-hostile and wastes energy.
The Mozilla project explains on Twitter that the criticism has been received and the discussion about the impact of cryptocurrencies on the environment is being heard. Mozilla now wants to examine in detail whether crypto money is compatible with its own climate goals. This process is carried out transparently in the sense of open source.
-
Firefox skeleton will download latest Firefox
As we have ongoing issues with SeaMonkey, not working properly on some sites, we need to be able to easily install Firefox, Chromium or Chrome browsers. I very much like the SM suite, so want to keep it builtin to EasyOS.
There are Firefox and Chromium SFS files, that can be downloaded via the "sfsget" icon on the desktop; however, I want a mechanism that is a single-click to install one of these browsers, and also a single-click (or a couple of clicks) to update to the latest version.
So, I have created a PET 'firefox-skel-ask', that is just a skeleton, with various configuration files for Firefox. Most importantly, it has an entry in the menu "Internet -> Download latest Firefox".
First time you run this, it will download the latest version of Firefox, which right now is 95.0.2, and will set it up to run as user "firefox". That is, it will run non-root, for enhanced security, and it's home will be /home/firefox
-
More bug reports for LiVES video editor
Just a couple of things to fix and intend to release EasyOS 3.2. One of those "things" is LiVES -- I like it, very sophisticated, small because written in C++, gtk3-based, uses system libraries, doesn't have rampant dependencies like some other video editors. However, it is buggy, for me anyway.
-
